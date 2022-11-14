Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage Austin Domain

review star

No reviews yet

3120 Palm Way #170

Austin, TX 78758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TEX-MEX QUESO
ENCHILADAS BEEF
SOPA DE TORTILLA

TAMALES CHOICE

A Dozen of Housemade Tamales your choice of Pork W/Chilli Gravy, Chicken W/Green Sauce, or Spinach W/Chardonnay Cream Sauce.

1/2 DZ PORK TAMALES

$10.99

A 1/2 of Dozen of Housemade Tamales your choice of Pork W/Chilli Gravy

1/2 DZ CHICKEN TAMALES

$10.99

A 1/2 of Dozen of Housemade Tamales your choice of Chicken W/Green Sauce.

XTRA SALSA 16OZ

$3.99

RITAS TO GO (Alcohol)

Our Valencia's House Margaritas Served Frozen or on the Rocks (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)

TO GO 1/2 GALLON ROCKS MARGARITA

$39.99

Our Valencia's House Margaritas Served on the Rocks (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)

TO GO 1/2 GALLON FROZEN MEZCAL

$39.99Out of stock

Our Valencia's Premium Smoky Mezcal and Roasted Pineapple Margarita (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)

TO GO 1/2 GALLON FROZEN MARGARITA

$39.99

Our Valencia's House Margaritas Served Frozen (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)

TO GO ROCKS JUMBO HOUSE

$12.99

Our Valencia's House Margaritas Served on the Rocks (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)

TO GO FROZEN JUMBO HOUSE

$12.99

Our Valencia's House Margaritas Served Frozen (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)

TO GO JUMBO FROZEN MEZCAL

$15.99Out of stock

Our Valencia's Premium Smoky Mezcal and Roasted Pineapple Margarita (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.29

COKE DIET

$3.29

SPRITE

$3.29

DR. PEPPER

$3.29

LEMONADE

$3.29

ICED TEA

$3.29

MEXICAN COCA COLA

$3.99

TOPO CHICO

$3.99

PANNA WATER

$3.99

RED BULL

$3.99

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$3.99

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

Made with local farm Eggs

BREAKFAST TACOS

$11.95

Trio of egg, beans and potato, egg, beans and chorizo and egg, beans and applewood smoked bacon tacos

CHILAQUILES

$12.95

Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado

CHILAQUILES W / BRISKET

$16.94

Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado, with Chipotle Roasted Beef Brisket

CHILAQUILES W / CHICKEN

$15.94

Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado with Rotisserie Chicken

APPETIZERS

CHIPOTLE DEVILED EGGS

$6.99

Chipotle Deviled eggs (6 halves)

GUACAMOLE

$11.99

NACHOS

$14.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese, and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapeños Sub wood-grilled steak for an extra charge

QUESADILLAS

$14.99

Melted cheese filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

QUESOS

TEX-MEX QUESO

$9.95

Chile con queso made with fresh vegetables

TEX-MEX LOADED SPINACH

$12.95

Our H-Town with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of spinach

TEX-MEX LOADED BRISKET

$12.95

Our H-Town with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of chipotle roasted beef brisket

TEX-MEX LOADED GROUND BEEF

$12.95

Our H-Town with jalapeños, pico de gallo and ground beef

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS BEEF

$15.95

Two ground beef and cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese

ENCHILADAS CHICKEN

$15.95

Two rotisserie chicken and Oaxaca cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream, your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese

ENCHILADAS BRISKET

$16.95

Two slow roasted Chipotle rubbed beef brisket filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese

ENCHILADAS CHEESE

$14.95

Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese

OAXACAN VEGG ENCHILADAS

$16.95

Two red corn tortillas filled with grilled roasted poblano, red bell peppers blended with sautée mushrooms, onions and chipotle. Topped wich rich black mole, Oaxaca cheese, chopped red onions and sprinkled with toasted sesamed seeds

TEX-MEX COMBINATIONS

SUMMER SPECIAL

$14.95

Our Beef Enchilada, Nell's Crispy ground beef Taco and ground beef Chalupa served with guacamole

DEL RIO DINNER

$15.95

Nell's Crispy ground beef Taco, a pork or rotisserie chicken Classic Tamale and a Beef Enchilada. Served with guacamole, Mexican rice and your choice of beans

FRONNIE'S SUPERIOR W/ CHICKEN

$17.99

A large chicken fajita taco and Cheese Enchilada Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and your choice of beans

FRONNIE'S SUPERIOR W/ BEEF

$22.28

A large wood-grilled steak taco and Cheese Enchilada Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and your choice of beans

SPECIALITY TACOS

Served with Mexican Rice and your choice of black refried beans or black bean soup and housemade flour or corn tortillas Salsa choices: Avocado salsa verde, Creamy chipotle, jalapeño ranch salsa or cilantro lime dressing

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN TACOS

$15.95

Two tacos of our Rotisserie Chicken and grilled poblano, red bell peppers blended with sautéed mushrooms, onions and chipotle

SLOW ROASTED BRISKET TACOS

$15.95

Two tacos of Slow roasted Chipotle rubbed beef brisket and spice coleslaw

PORK BELLY AL PASTOR TACOS

$15.95

Two Tacos of Pork Belly with "Pastor" marinade and grilled pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions

CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS

$17.95

Two Tacos of Crispy Negra Modelo beer battered fried shrimp and spicy coleslaw

FISH TACOS

$17.95

Two Tacos of grilled or crispy fish and pico de gallo, chunks of avocado, served with spicy coleslaw

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

Served with chipotle smashed potatoes and roasted corn on the cob

1/2 ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$18.95

Served with chipotle smashed potatoes and roasted corn on the cob

FAVORITES

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$15.95

Two crispy corn tortillas filled with rotisserie chicken topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, Oaxaca cheese, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, Cotija cheese and crushed red pepper

MAMA VALENCIAS SOFT TACO

$15.95

Served Enchilada Style, two housemade flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of rotisserie chicken with our special tomato sauce and sour cream or ground beef with our housemade chili con carne, rolled and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato

TACOS AL CARBON BEEF

$24.24

Two of our original tacos rolled in large flour tortillas with wood-grilled steak. Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

TACOS AL CARBON CHICKEN

$20.95

Two of our original tacos rolled in large flour tortillas with chicken fajita. Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

TAMALE CHICKEN

$15.95

Three housemade Rotisserie Chicken tamales with melted cheese, topped with tomatillo sauce, onions and Cotija cheese

TAMALE PORK

$25.24

Three housemade Pork tamales with melted cheese, topped with chili con carne, onions and Cotija cheese

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Served with Mexican rice and your choice of black refried beans or black bean soup

LIME CILANTRO SALMON

$24.95

Grilled Atlantic salmon with a lime cilantro salsa served with grilled vegetables

ENCHILADAS EN MOLE NEGRO

$18.95

Two mole negro rotisserie chicken and filled cheese filled enchiladas topped with rich black mole negro and Oaxacan cheese, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds

ROTISSERIE CHILE RELLENO

$17.95

Poblano pepper stuffed with rotisserie chicken and Oaxaca cheese topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, onions and Cotija cheese

TX LOOP BURRITO

$16.95

A large flour tortilla filled with black refried beans, Carne Guisada, pico the gallo and melted Oaxaca cheese rolled and topped with our housemade chili con carne, H-Town Queso, guacamole and slice jalapenos

ENCHILADAS ESPINACA

$15.95

Two flour tortillas filled with fresh sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms and Oaxaca cheese topped with chardonnay cream sauce and roasted pine nuts

ENCHILADA DELUXE CHICKEN

$17.95

Our own gourmet enchiladas. Two red corn tortillas filled with chicken fajita in a tasty blend of cheese, mushroom and onions, topped with melted cheese and smoky chile ancho sauce

ENCHILADA DELUXE BEEF

$22.24

Our own gourmet enchiladas. Two red corn tortillas filled with wood-grilled steak and tasty blend of cheese, mushroom and onions, topped with melted cheese and smoky chile ancho sauce

POLLO VIENNA

$17.95

Chicken breast sautéed in our special cilantro butter topped with a mushroom chipotle chardonnay cream sauce. Served with avocado sliced and grilled vegetables

ENCHILADA DEL MAR

$18.95

Two red corn tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, poblano pepper and Oaxaca cheese topped with melted cheese, chardonnay cream sauce, avocado, tomatoes and roasted pine nuts

CARNE GUISADA

$15.95

Traditional Mexican Stew, Slow simmered blend of beef and pork chunks in our savory sauce. Served with fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas

FROM THE GRILL

FAJITAS AL CARBON BEEF

$24.95

Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas

FAJITAS AL CARBON CHICKEN

$21.95

Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas

FAJITAS BEEF / CHICKEN

$24.95

Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas

CAMARONES A LA PARRILLA

$27.95

Six jumbo chargrilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Oaxaca cheese wrapped in applewood smoked bacon served on a bed of Mexican rice with grilled vegetables, avocado and tomato slices

FAJITAS CHICKEN / SHRIMP

$27.95

A combination of chicken fajita and four Camarones a la parrilla served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

FAJITAS BEEF / SHRIMP

$31.24

A combination of wood-grilled steak and four Camarones a la parrilla served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

SOUPS AND SALADS

POZOLE

$13.95

Pork and hominy soup with red cabbage, cilantro and fresh salsa verde

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$13.95

A superb soup with rotisserie chicken, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips

RICOS SALAD

$14.95

Green salad topped with chicken fajita, guacamole, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips. Served in a tortilla bowl and with cilantro lime dressing

CHOPPED SALAD

$15.95

Chopped mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, Tomatoes and grilled marinated chicken breast blended with our special balsamic ranch dressing

ROASTED VEGGIE BOWL

$13.95

Black beans grilled zucchini, yellow squash, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, a grilled lime wedge and cilantro lime vinaigrette

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES CAKE

$8.95

CARROT CAKE

$8.95Out of stock

SOPAPILLAS

$7.95

FIESTA PAKS

WHOLE ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$28.95

Whole rotisserie chicken, chipotle smashed potatoes, six pieces of roasted corn on the cob and corn tortillas (no changes or substitutions)

FAJITA PAKS SERVES 4

$117.95

Charbroiled beef skirt, marinated chicken breast or combination fajitas, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh house made flour or corn tortillas, Served with Mexican rice, your choice of black refried beans or Charros Beans, Salsa and chips (no changes or substitutions)

FAJITA PAKS SERVES 6

$176.95

Charbroiled beef skirt, marinated chicken breast or combination fajitas, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh house made flour or corn tortillas, Served with Mexican rice, your choice of black refried beans or Charros Beans, Salsa and chips (no changes or substitutions)

FAJITA PAKS SERVES 8

$225.95

Charbroiled beef skirt, marinated chicken breast or combination fajitas, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh house made flour or corn tortillas, Served with Mexican rice, your choice of black refried beans or Charros Beans, Salsa and chips (no changes or substitutions)

FAJITA PAKS SERVES 10

$282.95

Charbroiled beef skirt, marinated chicken breast or combination fajitas, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh house made flour or corn tortillas, Served with Mexican rice, your choice of black refried beans or Charros Beans, Salsa and chips (no changes or substitutions)

APPETIZER PAK SERVES 4

$28.95

Texas Queso, Guacamole, Salsa and Chips

TACO DEAL TWO POUND

$65.95

Two pounds of ground beef or rotisserie chicken, one quart each of Mexican rice, beans, shredded lettuce, one pint each of shredded cheese, diced tomatoes and a dozen house made flour or corn tortillas or taco shells.

TACO DEAL ONE POUND

$35.95

One pound of ground beef or rotisserie chicken, one pint each of Mexican rice, beans, shredded lettuce, half pinet shredded cheese, diced tomatoes and a half of dozen house made flour or corn tortillas or taco shells.

ENCHILADA MEAL DEAL (12)

$70.95

Twelve ground beef with cheese and chili con carne sauce, rotisserie chicken with cheese and tomato or tomatillo sauce or cheese with chili con carne sauce enchiladas, one quart each Mexican rice and beans. Onions available upon request. sour cream with chicken enchiladas available upon request.

ENCHILADA MEAL DEAL (6)

$46.95

Six ground beef with cheese and chili con carne sauce, rotisserie chicken with cheese and tomato or tomatillo sauce or cheese with chili con carne sauce enchiladas, one pint each Mexican rice and beans. Onions available upon request. sour cream with chicken enchiladas available upon request.

SALSA PINT

$9.95

SALSA QUART

$14.95

TEXAS QUESO PINT

$14.95

Chile con queso made with fresh vegetables

TEXAS QUESO QUART

$25.95

Chile con queso made with fresh vegetables

GUACAMOLE PINT

$18.95

GUACAMOLE QUART

$35.95

CHILI GRAVY QUART

$13.95

ICED TEA 1/2 GALLON

$6.39

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.89

Chicken Tenders With Fries or Rice and Black Refried Beans

KID NACHOS

$6.89

Black Refried Beans and Cheese. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice

KIDS QUESADILLAS

$6.89

Cheese Quesadilla. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice

KIDS BURRITO

$6.89

Black Refried Beans and Cheese. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice

KIDS CRISPY TACO

$7.89

Taco Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA

$6.89

Cheese Enchilada with Chile con Carne or Chile con Queso. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice

SIDES

REFRIED BEANS SIDE

$3.99

BEAN SOUP SIDE

$3.99

CHIPOTLE POTATOES SIDE

$3.99

PICO DE GALLO SIDE

$3.99

MEXICAN RICE SIDE

$3.99

SHREDDED CHEESE SIDE

$2.99

SOUR CREAM SIDE

$2.99

NACHO JALAPEÑOS SIDE

$1.99

GRILLED JALAPEÑOS SIDE

$1.99

FRESH JALAPEÑOS SIDE

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A bright modern Tex-Mex spot serving made from scratch recipes, penny mimosas & giant margaritas. Come in and enjoy!

Location

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

Gallery
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coffee and Crisp - Domain
orange starNo Reviews
3220 Amy Donovan Plaza #100 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Austin TX (Domain)
orange star4.2 • 294
10910 Domaine Drive Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
orange star4.1 • 1,217
3720 Palm Way #170 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
orange star3.9 • 981
10000 Research Blvd Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Parmer Lane
orange starNo Reviews
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E Austin, TX 78727
View restaurantnext
Waterloo Ice House - Burnet Road
orange starNo Reviews
8600 Burnet Road Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston