Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage Austin Domain
No reviews yet
3120 Palm Way #170
Austin, TX 78758
Popular Items
TAMALES CHOICE
RITAS TO GO (Alcohol)
TO GO 1/2 GALLON ROCKS MARGARITA
Our Valencia's House Margaritas Served on the Rocks (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)
TO GO 1/2 GALLON FROZEN MEZCAL
Our Valencia's Premium Smoky Mezcal and Roasted Pineapple Margarita (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)
TO GO 1/2 GALLON FROZEN MARGARITA
Our Valencia's House Margaritas Served Frozen (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)
TO GO ROCKS JUMBO HOUSE
Our Valencia's House Margaritas Served on the Rocks (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)
TO GO FROZEN JUMBO HOUSE
Our Valencia's House Margaritas Served Frozen (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)
TO GO JUMBO FROZEN MEZCAL
Our Valencia's Premium Smoky Mezcal and Roasted Pineapple Margarita (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)
SOFT DRINKS
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST TACOS
Trio of egg, beans and potato, egg, beans and chorizo and egg, beans and applewood smoked bacon tacos
CHILAQUILES
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado
CHILAQUILES W / BRISKET
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado, with Chipotle Roasted Beef Brisket
CHILAQUILES W / CHICKEN
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado with Rotisserie Chicken
APPETIZERS
CHIPOTLE DEVILED EGGS
Chipotle Deviled eggs (6 halves)
GUACAMOLE
NACHOS
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese, and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapeños Sub wood-grilled steak for an extra charge
QUESADILLAS
Melted cheese filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
QUESOS
TEX-MEX QUESO
Chile con queso made with fresh vegetables
TEX-MEX LOADED SPINACH
Our H-Town with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of spinach
TEX-MEX LOADED BRISKET
Our H-Town with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of chipotle roasted beef brisket
TEX-MEX LOADED GROUND BEEF
Our H-Town with jalapeños, pico de gallo and ground beef
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADAS BEEF
Two ground beef and cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
ENCHILADAS CHICKEN
Two rotisserie chicken and Oaxaca cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream, your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
ENCHILADAS BRISKET
Two slow roasted Chipotle rubbed beef brisket filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
ENCHILADAS CHEESE
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
OAXACAN VEGG ENCHILADAS
Two red corn tortillas filled with grilled roasted poblano, red bell peppers blended with sautée mushrooms, onions and chipotle. Topped wich rich black mole, Oaxaca cheese, chopped red onions and sprinkled with toasted sesamed seeds
TEX-MEX COMBINATIONS
SUMMER SPECIAL
Our Beef Enchilada, Nell's Crispy ground beef Taco and ground beef Chalupa served with guacamole
DEL RIO DINNER
Nell's Crispy ground beef Taco, a pork or rotisserie chicken Classic Tamale and a Beef Enchilada. Served with guacamole, Mexican rice and your choice of beans
FRONNIE'S SUPERIOR W/ CHICKEN
A large chicken fajita taco and Cheese Enchilada Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and your choice of beans
FRONNIE'S SUPERIOR W/ BEEF
A large wood-grilled steak taco and Cheese Enchilada Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and your choice of beans
SPECIALITY TACOS
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN TACOS
Two tacos of our Rotisserie Chicken and grilled poblano, red bell peppers blended with sautéed mushrooms, onions and chipotle
SLOW ROASTED BRISKET TACOS
Two tacos of Slow roasted Chipotle rubbed beef brisket and spice coleslaw
PORK BELLY AL PASTOR TACOS
Two Tacos of Pork Belly with "Pastor" marinade and grilled pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions
CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS
Two Tacos of Crispy Negra Modelo beer battered fried shrimp and spicy coleslaw
FISH TACOS
Two Tacos of grilled or crispy fish and pico de gallo, chunks of avocado, served with spicy coleslaw
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
FAVORITES
FLAUTAS DE POLLO
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with rotisserie chicken topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, Oaxaca cheese, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, Cotija cheese and crushed red pepper
MAMA VALENCIAS SOFT TACO
Served Enchilada Style, two housemade flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of rotisserie chicken with our special tomato sauce and sour cream or ground beef with our housemade chili con carne, rolled and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato
TACOS AL CARBON BEEF
Two of our original tacos rolled in large flour tortillas with wood-grilled steak. Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
TACOS AL CARBON CHICKEN
Two of our original tacos rolled in large flour tortillas with chicken fajita. Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
TAMALE CHICKEN
Three housemade Rotisserie Chicken tamales with melted cheese, topped with tomatillo sauce, onions and Cotija cheese
TAMALE PORK
Three housemade Pork tamales with melted cheese, topped with chili con carne, onions and Cotija cheese
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
LIME CILANTRO SALMON
Grilled Atlantic salmon with a lime cilantro salsa served with grilled vegetables
ENCHILADAS EN MOLE NEGRO
Two mole negro rotisserie chicken and filled cheese filled enchiladas topped with rich black mole negro and Oaxacan cheese, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
ROTISSERIE CHILE RELLENO
Poblano pepper stuffed with rotisserie chicken and Oaxaca cheese topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, onions and Cotija cheese
TX LOOP BURRITO
A large flour tortilla filled with black refried beans, Carne Guisada, pico the gallo and melted Oaxaca cheese rolled and topped with our housemade chili con carne, H-Town Queso, guacamole and slice jalapenos
ENCHILADAS ESPINACA
Two flour tortillas filled with fresh sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms and Oaxaca cheese topped with chardonnay cream sauce and roasted pine nuts
ENCHILADA DELUXE CHICKEN
Our own gourmet enchiladas. Two red corn tortillas filled with chicken fajita in a tasty blend of cheese, mushroom and onions, topped with melted cheese and smoky chile ancho sauce
ENCHILADA DELUXE BEEF
Our own gourmet enchiladas. Two red corn tortillas filled with wood-grilled steak and tasty blend of cheese, mushroom and onions, topped with melted cheese and smoky chile ancho sauce
POLLO VIENNA
Chicken breast sautéed in our special cilantro butter topped with a mushroom chipotle chardonnay cream sauce. Served with avocado sliced and grilled vegetables
ENCHILADA DEL MAR
Two red corn tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, poblano pepper and Oaxaca cheese topped with melted cheese, chardonnay cream sauce, avocado, tomatoes and roasted pine nuts
CARNE GUISADA
Traditional Mexican Stew, Slow simmered blend of beef and pork chunks in our savory sauce. Served with fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
FROM THE GRILL
FAJITAS AL CARBON BEEF
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
FAJITAS AL CARBON CHICKEN
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
FAJITAS BEEF / CHICKEN
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
CAMARONES A LA PARRILLA
Six jumbo chargrilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Oaxaca cheese wrapped in applewood smoked bacon served on a bed of Mexican rice with grilled vegetables, avocado and tomato slices
FAJITAS CHICKEN / SHRIMP
A combination of chicken fajita and four Camarones a la parrilla served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
FAJITAS BEEF / SHRIMP
A combination of wood-grilled steak and four Camarones a la parrilla served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
SOUPS AND SALADS
POZOLE
Pork and hominy soup with red cabbage, cilantro and fresh salsa verde
SOPA DE TORTILLA
A superb soup with rotisserie chicken, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips
RICOS SALAD
Green salad topped with chicken fajita, guacamole, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips. Served in a tortilla bowl and with cilantro lime dressing
CHOPPED SALAD
Chopped mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, Tomatoes and grilled marinated chicken breast blended with our special balsamic ranch dressing
ROASTED VEGGIE BOWL
Black beans grilled zucchini, yellow squash, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, a grilled lime wedge and cilantro lime vinaigrette
FIESTA PAKS
WHOLE ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
Whole rotisserie chicken, chipotle smashed potatoes, six pieces of roasted corn on the cob and corn tortillas (no changes or substitutions)
FAJITA PAKS SERVES 4
Charbroiled beef skirt, marinated chicken breast or combination fajitas, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh house made flour or corn tortillas, Served with Mexican rice, your choice of black refried beans or Charros Beans, Salsa and chips (no changes or substitutions)
FAJITA PAKS SERVES 6
Charbroiled beef skirt, marinated chicken breast or combination fajitas, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh house made flour or corn tortillas, Served with Mexican rice, your choice of black refried beans or Charros Beans, Salsa and chips (no changes or substitutions)
FAJITA PAKS SERVES 8
Charbroiled beef skirt, marinated chicken breast or combination fajitas, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh house made flour or corn tortillas, Served with Mexican rice, your choice of black refried beans or Charros Beans, Salsa and chips (no changes or substitutions)
FAJITA PAKS SERVES 10
Charbroiled beef skirt, marinated chicken breast or combination fajitas, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh house made flour or corn tortillas, Served with Mexican rice, your choice of black refried beans or Charros Beans, Salsa and chips (no changes or substitutions)
APPETIZER PAK SERVES 4
Texas Queso, Guacamole, Salsa and Chips
TACO DEAL TWO POUND
Two pounds of ground beef or rotisserie chicken, one quart each of Mexican rice, beans, shredded lettuce, one pint each of shredded cheese, diced tomatoes and a dozen house made flour or corn tortillas or taco shells.
TACO DEAL ONE POUND
One pound of ground beef or rotisserie chicken, one pint each of Mexican rice, beans, shredded lettuce, half pinet shredded cheese, diced tomatoes and a half of dozen house made flour or corn tortillas or taco shells.
ENCHILADA MEAL DEAL (12)
Twelve ground beef with cheese and chili con carne sauce, rotisserie chicken with cheese and tomato or tomatillo sauce or cheese with chili con carne sauce enchiladas, one quart each Mexican rice and beans. Onions available upon request. sour cream with chicken enchiladas available upon request.
ENCHILADA MEAL DEAL (6)
Six ground beef with cheese and chili con carne sauce, rotisserie chicken with cheese and tomato or tomatillo sauce or cheese with chili con carne sauce enchiladas, one pint each Mexican rice and beans. Onions available upon request. sour cream with chicken enchiladas available upon request.
SALSA PINT
SALSA QUART
TEXAS QUESO PINT
Chile con queso made with fresh vegetables
TEXAS QUESO QUART
Chile con queso made with fresh vegetables
GUACAMOLE PINT
GUACAMOLE QUART
CHILI GRAVY QUART
ICED TEA 1/2 GALLON
KIDS MENU
CHICKEN TENDERS
Chicken Tenders With Fries or Rice and Black Refried Beans
KID NACHOS
Black Refried Beans and Cheese. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice
KIDS QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice
KIDS BURRITO
Black Refried Beans and Cheese. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice
KIDS CRISPY TACO
Taco Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice
KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA
Cheese Enchilada with Chile con Carne or Chile con Queso. Served with Black Refried Beans and Mexican Rice
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
A bright modern Tex-Mex spot serving made from scratch recipes, penny mimosas & giant margaritas. Come in and enjoy!
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin, TX 78758