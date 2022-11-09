Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Mediterranean

Valente's Cucina

219 Reviews

$$

7 Kings Court

Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Order Again

Popular Items

Duroc Pork Chop
Salsiccia
Pemaquid Mussels

Overture - Appetizers

Beet & Goat Cheese Crostoni

$15.00

Whipped Goat Cheese / Marinated Beets / Pistachio / Orange Segment / Pesto / Balsamic Reduction

Roasted Baby Artichokes

$16.00Out of stock

Yellow Tomato & Mint Vinaigrette / Pesto / Pangrattato / Balsamic Reduction

Soup Of The Day

$13.00Out of stock

Leeks / Smoked Paprika Butter / Roasted Red Pepper Purée

La Burrata

$19.00

Crostoni / Almond Romesco / Warm Eggplant / Pine Nuts / Calabrian Chili / Pesto

Pemaquid Mussels

$19.00

White Wine / Calabrian Chili Brodo / Leeks

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Brussels Salad

$14.00

Stracciatella

$17.00

Aria - Pasta Dishes

Red Rock Shrimp/Confit Tomato/Shallot/Meyer Lemon/Parmigiano-Reggiano

Crab Fra Diavolo

$25.00

Chitarra / Blue Crab / Calabrian Chili / San Marzano / Cherry Tomato

Gemelli

$21.00Out of stock

Rapini / Garlic / Gremolata / Pangrattato / Ricotta Salata / Colatura

Porcini Torchio

$21.00

White Truffle / Wild Mushroom / Fava Bean / Parmigiano-Reggiano

Salsiccia

$23.00

Ground Sausage/Fennel Ricotta/Parmigiano-Reggiano/Pangrattato

Cacio e Pepe

$21.00Out of stock

Crescendo - Entrees

Duroc Pork Chop

$36.00

Creamy Goat Cheese Polenta / Fig & Sour Cherry Agrodolce

Jumbo Sea Scallops

$44.00Out of stock

Heirloom Carrot / Truffle Honey / Crispy Prosciutto

New York Strip

$38.00

Mushroom Purée / Shiitake Mushroom / Pickled Shallots / Cherry Tomato

Braised Lamb Shank

$42.00

Pomme Puree/Marinated Tomato & Olive/Toasted Pine Nuts/Lamb Demi

Airline Chicken

$32.00

Saffron Risotto / Parmigiano / Pan Jus

Arctic Char

$32.00Out of stock

Vini

Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Blanc Nu

$19.00
Solé

Solé

$18.00

A refreshing semi-dry white wine with a touch of effervescence – what we might call a “Frizzante.” Made from the Vidal Blanc grape. Stainless steel fermented and aged. Similar to semi-dry Rieslings. 750 ml

Dry Rosé

Dry Rosé

$21.00

Dry Provencal style rosé. Light, pink and ripe with the soft fragrance of tangerine, citrus and strawberries. 750 ml

Eidólon

Eidólon

$23.00

Deep, dark, dry blend of Merlot, Chambourcin, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot aged 30 months in oak barrels and another 6-12 months in the bottle. Taking its name from a Walt Whitman poem, 25 cents from every bottle sold goes to support the Walt Whitman Association in Camden, New Jersey. Also our “Coeur d’Est” blend – a collaborative creation by wineries in the Outer Coastal Plain. 750 ml

Gaia

Gaia

$23.00Out of stock

Elegant Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot. Leather, floral and fruit aromas with a velvety, crisp, medium-to-full body and finish. Aged 18 months in French oak barrels. 750 ml

Lioness

$18.00

Bevande

Double Espresso

$7.00

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Aqua Panna 500mL

$3.00

Acqua Panna 1L

$6.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Kids

Children's Pasta

$11.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Valente’s Cucina is a boutique restaurant featuring Abruzzese-inspired small plates with a modern twist and wine pairings.

Website

Location

Directions

