Valente's Cucina

Eidólon

$23.00

Deep, dark, dry blend of Merlot, Chambourcin, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot aged 30 months in oak barrels and another 6-12 months in the bottle. Taking its name from a Walt Whitman poem, 25 cents from every bottle sold goes to support the Walt Whitman Association in Camden, New Jersey. Also our “Coeur d’Est” blend – a collaborative creation by wineries in the Outer Coastal Plain. 750 ml