Valentina 810 N Coast Hwy 101

BTL Champagne Philippe Fontaine Cuvee de Lys 2017

$110.00

100% Pinot Blanc. Sustainably farmed winery. The juice is spectacular. The bouquet is alluring, with cinnamon, hay, and candied citrus. The palate is electrifying from the finest bubbles that round the beautiful bouquet with aromas of hazelnut and overripe pear. Truly unique and exceptional wine.