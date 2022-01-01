  • Home
  • Valentina - NOLA - 2010 O'Connor Street
Valentina - NOLA 2010 O'Connor Street

No reviews yet

2010 O'Connor Street

Gretna, LA 70053

Food

Cubano

$10.00

Papas Fritas

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Wings

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$12.00

Slider

$12.00

Tacos

$6.00

Beef & Pork or Plant Based

NA Beverages

Topo Chico

$4.00

Watermelon juice

$5.00

Pineapple juice

$5.00

Mexican coke

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2010 O'Connor Street, Gretna, LA 70053

