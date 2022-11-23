Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Valentina's to be a part of your family holiday! All orders will be pickup only on the date listed below. All orders must be over $150 and paid in full at the time of order. Reheating instructions will be included with orders if applicable. All meats and dishes will be cooled down with reheating instructions included. Most whole meats will be vacuum sealed. All meats will be whole (uncut).

