Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

11500 Menchaca Road

Austin, TX 78748

Order Again

FROM THE SMOKER

All meats and dishes will be cooled down with reheating instructions included. Most whole meats will be vacuum sealed. All meats will be whole (uncut).

Mesquite Smoked Whole Brisket

$220.00

Mesquite smoked Hartley Ranch prime angus brisket smoked for 16+ hours. Approx 4+lbs; feeds 8-10

Mesquite Smoked Whole Turkey - Tom

$200.00Out of stock

Approx. 20-24lbs. Served cold and ready to warm

Mesquite Smoked Whole Turkey - Hen

$160.00Out of stock

Approx 10-12 lbs. Served cold & ready to warm.

Smoked Turkey Breast (approx 2lbs)

$40.00

Vacuum sealed. serves 2-4

Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

$45.00

Mesquite smoked pork spare ribs seasoned with our classic house made red rub & brown sugar. - 1 rack - Approx 12-14 ribs.

House Cured Ham Steak (approx 2lbs)

$40.00

Vacuum sealed. served cold, ready to warm - serves 3-4

"San Antonio Style" Cheese Enchilada Casserole

$60.00

Pit baked enchilada casserole filled with mixed cheeses and topped with smoked chile con carne sauce & more cheese. Half pan serves 4-6. - served cold and ready to warm

Smoked Chicken Enchilada Casserole

$66.00

Mesquite smoked chicken, oaxaca cheese, queso fresco, & queso blanco stacked with corn tortillas and verde tomatillo cream sauce. Half pan - serves 6 - served cold & ready to warm

SIDES & SWEETS

Borracho Beans

$40.00

Miguel's favorite! Pinto beans cooked low & slow with mexican spices, bacon, and pico de gallo. Served cold & ready to warm. - 2 QT - serves 6-8

Smoked Veggies

$34.00

Mesquite smoked asparagus, seasonal tomatoes, red onions, and garlic. Served cold & ready to warm. - third pan - serves 4-6

Fresh Flour Tortillas

$22.00

Fresh flour tortillas made in house daily! - 2 dozen -

Slow Roasted Potatoes

$40.00

Roasted potatoes seasoned with rosemary & thyme. 2 Qt - served cold and ready to warm - serves 4-6

Pit Baked Mac & Cheese

$43.00

Creamy mac & cheese made with our queso blanco. 2 qt - served cold, ready to warm - serves 4-6

Classic Banana Pudding

$28.00

Made with fresh bananas, vanilla pudding, & organic vanilla wafers. Third pan, serves 4-6

EXTRAS & GIFTS

Valentina's Classic Smoked BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Take your BBQ to the Mex level with our house-made BBQ sauce! 12 ounce single bottle.

Valentina's Habanero Mustard

$8.00

Take your BBQ to the MEX level with our in-house tangy Habanero BBQ Mustard. Perfect for that extra kick!

Valentina's Classic Red Rub

$12.00

Our famous in-house all purpose Red Rub, available in 12 ounce bag. Sprinkle and season anything and everything to take your BBQ to the max!

Valentina's Brisket Rub

$13.50

Our famous in-house brisket rub - the very same we use on all of our Valentina's briskets! Available in 12 ounce bag.

Valentina's Spices Combo Pack

$16.00

Two 6 ounce bags (one each) of our Classic Red Rub & Brisket Rub. Made in-house and guaranteed to make your next BBQ a hit!

Valentina's Sticker Souvenir Pack

$14.00

Show off your Tex Mex BBQ pride with our sticker + souvenir pack. Each pack comes with stickers*, a magnet, & a souvenir road sign cup. *stickers may vary from photo

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thank you for choosing Valentina's to be a part of your family holiday! All orders will be pickup only on the date listed below. All orders must be over $150 and paid in full at the time of order. Reheating instructions will be included with orders if applicable. All meats and dishes will be cooled down with reheating instructions included. Most whole meats will be vacuum sealed. All meats will be whole (uncut).

Location

11500 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX 78748

Directions

