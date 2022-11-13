Restaurant header imageView gallery

Valentino's Cucina

review star

No reviews yet

195 Liberty Square

Norwalk, CT 06855

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Artichokes Ramanos

$16.95

Calamari

$17.95

Arthur Ave

$14.95

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$14.95

Ribs

$16.95

Wings

$13.95

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$9.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.95

Entree

Scarpiello

Parmesan

Milanese

Piccata

Marsala

Francaise

Saltimbocca

Sorrentina

Pork Chop Calabrese

$28.95

Lobster Ravioli

$25.95

Pasta

Baked Ravioli

$22.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.95

Linguini Clams

$25.95

Penne Vodka

$23.95

Pappardelle Al Forno

$24.95

Fettuccine Laura

$23.95

Gnocchi Truffalina

$24.95

Linguini Carbonara

$23.95

Rigatoni D'Angelo

$23.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.95

Orecchiette Pugliese

$23.95

Spaghetti Marinara

$17.00

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$20.00

Lobster Ravioli

$25.95

Lasagna

$24.95

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Big Lou's Pizza

$18.00

Lasagna Pizza

$18.00

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Patricia Pizza

$18.00

Clams Casino pizza

$19.00

Salad

Italian Salad

$10.95

Cesare

$11.95

Vals Salad

$10.95

Panzanella

$10.95

Monte Rosa

$12.95

Iceberg Wedge

$15.95

Sides

Meatballs side

$9.95

Broc Rabe Side

$10.95

Pasta Side

$9.95

Sausage

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Kids Penne

$9.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$10.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Tartufo

$10.00

Gelato

$9.00

ONE scoop gelato

$4.00

Apple Tart

$12.00

Tiramisù

$12.00

Specials

Escarole & Bean

$9.95

Chicken Tortellini

$9.95

Clams Casino APP

$16.00

Portobello Modino

$14.00

Shrimp & Calamari

$18.00

Mussels

$16.00

Cod Oreganata

$28.00Out of stock

Zuppa di Pesce

$36.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$24.00

Beef Del Contadino

$24.00

Chicken Valentino

$26.00

Pizza Special / Chicken Scarp

$22.00

Catering

Chicken 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Chicken Full Tray

$130.00

Veal 1/2 Tray

$110.00

Veal Full Tray

$190.00

Sausage & Peppers 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Sausage & Peppers Full Tray

$100.00

Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$90.00

Lasagna Full Tray

$130.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cran

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Reg Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.50

Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Double

$6.00

Sparkling San Benedetto

$7.00

Still San Benedetto

$7.00

Small Sparkling

$4.00

Beer

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Sip of Sunshine

$8.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Athletic NA

$6.00

Little Wing

$7.00

Sea Hag

$7.00

Wine

House Pino Grigio

$9.00

House Chard

$9.00

House Sav Blanc

$9.00

Torre di Luna Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Mud House Sav

$11.00

Greg Norman Chard

$11.00

Gavi

$12.00

Torre di Luna Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Mud House Sav

$40.00

Greg Norman Chard

$40.00

Gavi

$46.00

Sancerre

$60.00

Reisling Clean Slate

$46.00

Albarina

$46.00

House Cab

$9.00

House Merlot

$9.00

House Pino Noir

$9.00

Lyeth Estate Cab GL

$11.00

Montinore Pinot Noir

$14.00

Chianti

$13.00

Rosso Montepulciano

$12.00

Super Tuscan

$12.00

Nero d'Avola

$11.00

Malbec

$11.00

Bibi Graetz

$13.00

Margaretts Merlot

$40.00

Lyeth Estate Cab

$40.00

Pino Nior Montinore

$50.00

Chianti

$48.00

Rosso Montepulciano

$46.00

Super Tuscan

$46.00

Nero D'Avola

$40.00

Malbec

$40.00

Bibi Graetz

$48.00

BTL Prosecco

$42.00

Prosecco Split

$12.00

BTL Gris Blanc Rose

$46.00

Gris Blanc GL

$12.00

White Zin Glass

$10.00

BTL Berne Rose

$50.00

GL Berne Rose

$14.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Hummingbird

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Liquor

Titos

$12.00

Absolut

$10.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Kettle one

$12.00

Grey goose

$12.00

Stoli Raz

$10.00

Stoli vanilla

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay

$11.00

Bombay sapphire

$13.00

Casamigos silver

$15.00

Patron silver

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.95

House Tequila

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Meyers

$11.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mt. Gay

$11.00

Bacardi Raz

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bowmans House Rum

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Mcallen 12yr

$13.00

Bullet

$11.00

Bullet Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Johny Walker Black

$12.00

Johny Walker Red

$10.00

Johny Walker Blue

$42.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Bowmore 12yr

$12.00

Copper Dog

$9.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jack Single Barrel

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$16.00

Amareto

$10.00

B&B

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Tia Maria

$9.00

Grappa

$10.00

Sambucca

$9.00

Black Sambucca

$9.00

Lemoncello

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Tia & Coffee

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Valentino’s Cucina Italiana is a casual neighborhood restaurant located across from Veterans Park in Liberty Square. The restaurant is warm & inviting overlooking the Norwalk River and the heart of SONO. Valentino’s was opened in the summer of 2011 by local residents, The Promuto’s. Valentino’s specializes in making homemade pastas, along with various authentic Italian dishes featuring veal, chicken, beef & seafood. Valentino’s also specializes in wood-fired pizza, salads and wood-fired Italian ribs and wings.

Location

195 Liberty Square, Norwalk, CT 06855

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Magic 5 Pie Co.
orange starNo Reviews
230 east ave Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
Mr. Frostys Ice Cream Shop
orange starNo Reviews
6 1st street Norwalk, CT 06855
View restaurantnext
SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD - Waterfront
orange starNo Reviews
100 Water Street Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
BJ Ryans EAST - 1 Cove Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1 Cove Avenue Norwalk, CT 06855
View restaurantnext
The Blind Rhino - South Norwalk
orange star4.3 • 407
15 North Main Street Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
Bruxelles Brasserie
orange star4.5 • 540
63 N Main St Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norwalk

Tavern at Graybarns
orange star4.9 • 3,335
194 Perry ave Norwalk, CT 06850
View restaurantnext
Truly Greek - Norwalk
orange star4.6 • 1,140
440 Westport Avenue Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's - SoNo
orange star4.6 • 965
93 N MAIN ST Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Norwalk, CT
orange star4.4 • 961
515 West ave Norwalk, CT 06850
View restaurantnext
BJ Ryan's
orange star4.4 • 869
57 Main St Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Classica Pizza
orange star4.7 • 852
190 Main Street Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norwalk
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston