Valentino's Menu

Soups

Cup Chicken Noodle
$5.00
Cup Clam Chowder
$5.00
Cup Pasta é Fagioli
$5.00
Cup Tortellini en Brodo
$5.00

Cheese tortellini in a chicken broth with scallions

Bowl Chicken Noodle
$6.00
Bowl Clam Chowder
$6.00
Bowl Pasta é Fagioli
$6.00
Bowl Tortellini en Brodo
$6.00

Cheese tortellini in a chicken broth with scallions

Appetizers

Bruschetta
$8.95

Chopped tomatoes, olives, garlic, basil and artichokes on crostini bread topped with a balsamic glaze

Clams & Mussels Possillipo
$14.00

Juicy clams and mussels sauteed in their own juices with fresh herbs in a white wine, garlic & oil sauce

Focaccia Bread
$5.95
Fresh “Homemade” Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers
$10.00
Fried Calamari
$13.00

Lightly dusted and fried to golden brown with a side of marinara or tossed in a fra diavolo sauce with hot peppers

Garlic Bread
$4.25
Garlic Bread with Cheese
$5.25
Gorgonzola Cheese Bread
$6.25
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
$7.25

6

Mussels Oreganata
$13.00

Juicy mussels on the half-shell baked with seasoned breadcrumbs & fresh herbs in a garlic white wine sauce

Onion Rings
$6.25
Potato Bombs (3)
$10.95
Wings (10)
$12.95

10

Salads

House Salad for 1
$5.00

Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

House Salad for 2
$8.00
Antipasto Salad
$13.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, pepperoncini, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

Caprese Salad
$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & topped with balsamic glaze over a bed of lettuce

Chef Salad
$12.50

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted red peppers & tomatoes

Classic Caesar
$8.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad
$14.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocado, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini, olives, onions, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

Italian Salad
$11.00

Gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, pepperoncini, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

Mediterranean Salad
$11.00

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, scallions & seasoned with herbs

Teriyaki Steak Salad
$15.50

Slices of London broil on a bed of mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, onions, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

Tuna Salad
$12.00

White tuna salad on lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

Valentino’s Chicken Salad
$14.00

Grilled chicken, caramelized walnuts & dried cranberries on top of spinach & mixed greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Specialty Grinders

Small Bacon
$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Cheeseburger
$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Chicken Cutlet
$10.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Chicken Parmigiana
$10.75
Small Eggplant Parmigiana
$10.00
Small Meatball Parmigiana
$10.50
Small Pastrami
$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Philly Cheesesteak
$10.25

Steak, American cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes

Small Sausage Parmigiana
$10.25
Small Special Steak
$10.75

Steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce & tomatoes

Small Steak & Cheese
$9.75

Steak and cheese only

Small Veal Parmigiana
$11.75
Large Bacon
$11.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Cheeseburger
$11.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Chicken Cutlet
$11.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Chicken Parmigiana
$11.75
Large Eggplant Parmigiana
$11.00
Large Meatball Parmigiana
$11.50
Large Pastrami
$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Philly Cheesesteak
$11.25

Steak, American cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes

Large Sausage Parmigiana
$11.25
Large Special Steak
$11.75

Steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce & tomatoes

Large Steak & Cheese
$10.75

Steak and cheese only

Large Veal Parmigiana
$12.75

Classic Grinders

Small Genoa Salami
$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Ham
$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Italian
$10.75

Ham, genoa and regular salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Meatless
$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Pepperoni
$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Regular
$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Roast Beef
$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Tuna
$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Turkey
$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Genoa Salami
$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Ham
$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Italian
$11.75

Ham, genoa and regular salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Meatless
$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Pepperoni
$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Regular
$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Roast Beef
$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Tuna
$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Turkey
$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Accompaniments

Combo Meatball & Sausage
$6.50

With mozzarella

Meatballs
$5.50

2

Sausages
$5.50

2

Sauteed Broccoli
$5.00

With fresh garlic & olive oil

Sauteed Mushrooms
$5.00

With fresh garlic & olive oil

Sauteed Spinach
$5.00

With fresh garlic & olive oil

Small Curly Fries
$6.25
Small Steak Fries
$5.75
Large Curly Fries
$7.25
Large Steak Fries
$6.25

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

Adult Tenders (4)
$11.50
All American Club
$10.50

A triple-decker with American cheese, roasted turkey, Virginia ham, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes

Cheeseburger Club
$11.75

Juicy beef on a triple-decker sandwich with American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes

Bacon Swiss Burger
$10.75

8 oz. Angus Beef with bacon, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms

Cheeseburger
$10.00

8 oz. Angus Beef with American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Hamburger
$9.75

8 oz. Angus Beef with lettuce and tomatoes

Classic BLT
$9.75
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.75

Served on a brioche bun with provolone cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

New York Reuben
$10.50

Lean pastrami & Swiss cheese grilled on rye bread with sauerkraut & thousand island dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.75

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce & tomatoes

Chicken Cesar Wrap
$10.75

Grilled chicken and crisp romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing

Southwest Wrap
$11.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, cherry peppers & ranch dressing

Steak Bomb Wrap
$11.75

Marinated London broil grilled with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions & peppers

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries
$8.50
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
$8.50
Kids Mac & Cheese
$6.95

Homemade mac & cheese

Kids Pasta with Butter
$5.25

Penne pasta with butter

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
$7.25

Classic Pastas

Lunch Baked Ziti
$9.95
Lunch Pasta & Bolognese
$10.95

Tasty meat sauce

Lunch Pasta & Broccoli
$9.95

Fresh cut broccoli florets with garlic, olive oil & white wine

Lunch Pasta Garlic & Olive Oil
$8.95

Simple but delicious

Lunch Pasta & Homemade Marinara Sauce
$8.95
Lunch Pasta & Homemade Tomato Sauce
$8.95
Lunch Pasta & Meatball
$9.95
Lunch Pasta & Sausage
$9.95
Dinner Baked Ziti
$15.95
Dinner Pasta & Bolognese
$16.95

Tasty meat sauce

Dinner Pasta & Broccoli
$15.95

Fresh cut broccoli florets with garlic, olive oil & white wine

Dinner Pasta Garlic & Olive Oil
$14.95

Simple but delicious

Dinner Pasta Homemade Marinara Sauce
$14.95
Dinner Pasta Homemade Tomato Sauce
$14.95
Dinner Pasta & Meatballs
$17.95
Dinner Pasta & Sausages
$17.95

Specialty Pastas

Lunch Fettuccini Alfredo
$9.95

A rich and creamy parmesan cheese sauce

Lunch Gnocchi Nonna Teresa
$9.95

Potato dumplings tossed with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes in garlic & olive oil sauce with parmesan Romano cheese

Lunch Gnocchi Sorrentino
$10.25

Potato dumplings in a homemade tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella & basil

Lunch Penne Anna Bella
$10.25

Penne pasta tossed with onions, peas & prosciutto in a garlic, olive oil & white wine sauce finished with parmesan Romano cheese

Lunch Rigatoni alla Vodka
$10.25

Pink cream sauce with onions and prosciutto

Lunch Spaghetti Nunno Nunzio
$10.75

Spaghetti tossed with cherry tomatoes, freshly diced eggplant, mushrooms & shallots sautéed in olive oil & garnished with fresh mozzarella & basil with a touch of marinara

Lunch Tortellini alla Pesto
$10.25

Cheese filled tortellini in a creamy pesto sauce with cherry tomatoes, spinach and parmesan cheese

Dinner Fettuccini Alfredo
$16.95

A rich and creamy parmesan cheese sauce

Dinner Gnocchi Nonna Teresa
$17.95

Potato dumplings tossed with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes in garlic & olive oil sauce with parmesan Romano cheese

Dinner Gnocchi Sorrentino
$17.95

Potato dumplings in a homemade tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella & basil

Dinner Penne Anna Bella
$16.95

Penne pasta tossed with onions, peas & prosciutto in a garlic, olive oil & white wine sauce finished with parmesan Romano cheese

Dinner Rigatoni alla Vodka
$16.95

Pink cream sauce with onions and prosciutto

Dinner Spaghetti Nunno Nunzio
$17.25

Spaghetti tossed with cherry tomatoes, freshly diced eggplant, mushrooms & shallots sautéed in olive oil & garnished with fresh mozzarella & basil with a touch of marinara

Dinner Tortellini alla Pesto
$16.95

Cheese filled tortellini in a creamy pesto sauce with cherry tomatoes, spinach and parmesan cheese

Alforno

Lunch Cheese Ravioli
$10.00
Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana
$10.25

With a side of pasta

Lunch Stuffed Shells
$10.00
Dinner Cheese Ravioli
$16.00
Dinner Eggplant Parmigiana
$16.95

With a side of pasta

Dinner Lasagna
$17.95
Dinner Stuffed Shells
$16.00

Chicken Entrees

Lunch Chicken Francese
$11.25

Boneless chicken breast dipped in egg, flour & sauteed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs

Lunch Chicken Marsala
$11.25

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs

Lunch Chicken Monte Bianco
$11.75

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in garlic, olive oil, white wine & heavy cream sauce with spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese

Lunch Chicken Scarpriello
$11.95

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed with sweet sausage & roasted potatoes with fresh rosemary & herbs, garlic, olive oil & white wine

Lunch Chicken Valentino
$11.25

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar peppers & fresh herbs

Dinner Chicken Francese
$17.95

Boneless chicken breast dipped in egg, flour & sauteed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs

Dinner Chicken Marsala
$17.95

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs

Dinner Chicken Monte Bianco
$18.75

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in garlic, olive oil, white wine & heavy cream sauce with spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese

Dinner Chicken Parmigiana
$17.95

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Dinner Chicken Scarpriello
$18.95

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed with sweet sausage & roasted potatoes with fresh rosemary & herbs, garlic, olive oil & white wine

Dinner Chicken Valentino
$17.95

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar peppers & fresh herbs

Veal Entrees

Lunch Veal Francese
$12.00

Lightly floured boneless veal medallions dipped in egg & sautéed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs

Lunch Veal Marsala
$12.00

Lightly floured boneless veal medallions sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs

Lunch Veal Valentino
$13.00

Tender veal medallions topped with eggplant, sliced ham, and fresh mozzarella cheese sauteed with butter, prosciutto, mushrooms & marsala wine

Dinner Veal Casa Blanca
$22.95

Lightly floured tender veal medallions & shrimp sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, peppers & shallots in a brandy cream sauce

Dinner Veal Francese
$19.95

Lightly floured boneless veal medallions dipped in egg & sautéed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs

Dinner Veal Marsala
$19.95

Lightly floured boneless veal medallions sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs

Dinner Veal Parmigianna
$19.95

Breaded veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Dinner Veal Valentino
$20.95

Tender veal medallions topped with eggplant, sliced ham, and fresh mozzarella cheese sauteed with butter, prosciutto, mushrooms & marsala wine

Seafood

Dinner Pasta & Clam Sauce
$22.95

Fresh chopped clams sautéed in their own juices with fresh herbs & garlic

Dinner Penne alla Salmon
$20.95

Smoked salmon, peas & shallots sautéed with fresh herbs and finished in a rich cognac cream sauce

Dinner Shrimp & Scallops Michaelangelo
$23.95

Fresh shellfish sautéed with pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, & roasted garlic in a rich gorgonzola cheese sauce

Dinner Shrimp Scampi
$21.95

Shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, wine, lemon juice & fresh herbs

Dinner Zuppa Di Pesce
$24.95

Combination of calamari, clams, mussels & shrimp sautéed in their own juices with a light marinara sauce & fresh herbs

Condiments

Garlic Powder
$0.65
Ketchup
Mayo
Oregano
$0.65
Parmesan Cheese
$0.65
Red Crushed Pepper
$0.65

Dressings

Extra Dressings
$0.65

Sides

Large Chips
$3.75
Small Chips
$2.50

Desserts

Desserts
$6.95

Specials of The Day

Cup Chicken Enchilada
$5.00
Bowl Chicken Enchilada
$6.00
Cup Seafood Chowder
$6.00
Bowl Seafood Chowder
$7.00

Add Grilled Chicken

Add Grilled Chicken
$5.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

Add Grilled Shrimp
$6.00

Sub Soup

Cup Chicken Noodle
$1.00
Cup Clam Chowder
$1.00
Cup Pasta Fagoli
$1.00
Cup Tortellini en Brodo
$1.00

Sub Vegetable

Sautéed Broccoli
$1.00
Sautéed Mushrooms
$1.00
Sautéed Spinach
$1.00

Pizza

DIY Pizza Kit

DIY Pizza Kit Toppings
$10.00
Chef Apron & Hat
$3.00

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots
$0.60

Oven Specialties

Calzone
$8.25

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Stromboli
$9.75

A combination pizza wrapped up

Spinach Wheel
$8.50

Spinach, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Pizza by The Slice

Cheese Slice
$3.25
Baked Potato Slice
$4.50
BBQ Chicken Slice
$4.50
Bianco Slice
$4.50
Buffalo Chicken Slice
$4.50
Chicken Ranch Slice
$4.50
Gorgonzola Slice
$4.50
Grandma Slice
$4.50
Hawaiian Slice
$4.50
Meat Lover Slice
$5.00
Meatball & Ricotta Slice
$4.50
Sicilian Slice
$3.55

Deep dish

Specialty Slice of the Day
$5.25
Tomato Broccoli Onion Slice
$4.50
Vegetarian Slice
$4.50

Pizzeria

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
$15.95
Gluten Free Pizza 3+ Toppings
$16.95
Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza
$17.95
Gluten Free 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet
$17.95
Small Cheese Pizza
$14.00
Small 3+ Topping Pizza
$16.95
Small 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese
$15.95
Small 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet
$16.95
Small 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings
$16.95
Small Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza
$15.95

Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese

Small Baked Potato
$14.50

Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
$14.95

Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Small Bianco Pizza
$13.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$14.95

Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella

Small Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
$14.95

Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers

Small Chicken Cacciatore
$15.95

Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Small Chicken Ranch Pizza
$15.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing

Small Chipotle Ranch Pizza
$16.00
Small Clams Casino Pizza
$20.95

Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce

Small Gorgonzola Pizza
$14.25

Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese

Small Hawaiian Pizza
$14.95

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Small Margherita Pizza
$15.95

Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil

Small Meat Lover's Pizza
$16.95

Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Small Special Combination Pizza
$15.95

All the traditional toppings

Small Taco Pizza
$15.95

Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Small Tomato Basil Pizza
$14.95

Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic

Small Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza
$14.95

Mozzarella cheese

Small Vegetarian Pizza
$14.95

Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach

Small White Broccoli Pizza
$14.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic

Small White Spinach Pizza
$14.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Medium Cheese
$15.00
Medium 3+ Topping Pizza
$17.95
Medium 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese
$16.95
Medium 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet
$17.95
Medium 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings
$17.95
Medium Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza
$16.95

Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese

Medium Baked Potato
$16.50

Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
$16.95

Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Medium Bianco Pizza
$15.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$16.95

Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella

Medium Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
$16.95

Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers

Medium Chicken Cacciatore
$17.95

Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Medium Chicken Ranch Pizza
$17.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing

Medium Chipotle Ranch Pizza
$17.00
Medium Clams Casino Pizza
$22.95

Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce

Medium Gorgonzola Pizza
$15.25

Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese

Medium Hawaiian Pizza
$16.95

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Medium Margherita Pizza
$17.95

Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil

Medium Meat Lover's Pizza
$18.95

Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Medium Special Combination Pizza
$16.95

All the traditional toppings

Medium Taco Pizza
$17.95

Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Medium Tomato Basil Pizza
$16.95

Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic

Medium Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza
$16.95

Mozzarella cheese

Medium Vegetarian Pizza
$16.95

Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach

Medium White Broccoli Pizza
$16.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic

Medium White Spinach Pizza
$16.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Large Cheese Pizza
$16.00
Large 3+ Topping Pizza
$18.95
Large 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese
$17.95
Large 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet
$18.95
Large 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings
$18.95
Grandma Pizza
$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade marinara sauce, parmesan Romano, basil & olive oil

Large Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza
$18.95

Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese

Large Baked Potato
$18.50

Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
$18.95

Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Large Bianco Pizza
$17.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$18.95

Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella

Large Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
$18.95

Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers

Large Chicken Cacciatore
$19.95

Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Large Chicken Ranch Pizza
$19.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing

Large Chipotle Ranch Pizza
$18.00
Large Clams Casino Pizza
$24.95

Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce

Large Gorgonzola Pizza
$16.25

Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese

Large Hawaiian Pizza
$18.95

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Large Margherita Pizza
$19.95

Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil

Large Meat Lover's Pizza
$20.95

Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Large Special Combination Pizza
$17.95

All the traditional toppings

Large Taco Pizza
$18.95

Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Large Tomato Basil Pizza
$18.95

Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic

Large Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza
$18.95

Mozzarella cheese

Large Vegetarian Pizza
$18.95

Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach

Large White Broccoli Pizza
$18.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic

Large White Spinach Pizza
$18.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Sicilian Cheese Pizza
$18.00
Sicilian 3+ Topping Pizza
$19.95
Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese
$18.95
Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet
$19.95
Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings
$19.95
Sicilian Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza
$22.95

Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Baked Potato Pizza
$22.50

Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions

Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza
$22.95

Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Bianco Pizza
$20.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$21.95

Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella

Sicilian Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
$21.95

Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers

Sicilian Chicken Cacciatore
$22.95

Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Sicilian Chicken Ranch Pizza
$22.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing

Sicilian Chipotle Ranch Pizza
$23.00
Sicilian Clams Casino Pizza
$27.95

Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce

Sicilian Gorgonzola Pizza
$18.25

Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese

Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza
$21.95

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Sicilian Margherita Pizza
$21.95

Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil

Sicilian Meat Lover's Pizza
$23.95

Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Sicilian Special Combination Pizza
$18.95

All the traditional toppings

Sicilian Taco Pizza
$22.95

Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Sicilian Tomato Basil Pizza
$21.95

Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic

Sicilian Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza
$21.95

Mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Vegetarian Pizza
$21.95

Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach

Sicilian White Broccoli Pizza
$21.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic

Sicilian White Spinach Pizza
$21.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Drinks

Beer

Beer'd Dog & Boats
$8.50
Blue Moon
$5.25
Bud Light
$5.25
Budweiser
$5.25
Coors Light
$5.25
Corona Extra
$5.25
Fuzzy Baby Ducks
$5.75
Goose Island
$6.50
Michelob Ultra
$5.25
Modelo Especial
$5.50
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$5.25
Sam Adams Seasonal
$5.25
Stella Artois
$5.25
Truly Hard Seltzer
$5.50
Two Roads Double IPA
$6.50
Yuengling
$5.25

Wine

Glass Merlot
$8.00
Glass Cabernet
$8.00
Glass Chardonnay
$8.00
Glass Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Glass Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
Glass Chianti
$8.00

NA Beverages

2 Liter Soda
$4.00
BTL Drink
$3.00
Coffee
$2.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
Large Chocolate Milk (NO REFILL)
$3.25
Large Fountain Drink
$3.00
Large Iced Tea
$3.00
Large Milk (NO REFILL)
$3.00
Monster
$5.00
Red Bull
$4.50
Red Bull Infusions
$4.75
Shirley Temple (NO REFILL)
$3.50
Small Chocolate Milk (NO REFILL)
$2.25
Small Fountain Drink (NO REFILL)
$2.00
Small Milk (NO REFILL)
$2.00

Catering

1/2 Tray of Baked Ziti
$65.00
1/2 Tray of Cesar Salad
$40.00
1/2 Tray of Cesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
$50.00
1/2 Tray of Chicken Cacciatore
$70.00
1/2 Tray of Eggplant Parmigiana
$60.00
1/2 Tray of House Salad
$35.00
1/2 Tray of Lasagna
$70.00
1/2 of Meatballs & Sauce
$55.00
1/2 Tray of Penne Pasta & Meatballs
$65.00
1/2 Tray of Rigatoni alla Vodka
$65.00
1/2 Tray of Sausages & Sauce
$55.00
1/2 Tray of Stuffed Shells
$65.00
1/2 Tray of Zuppa Di Pesce
$75.00
Full Tray of Baked Ziti
$85.00
Full Tray of Cesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
$75.00
Full Tray of Chicken Cacciatore
$90.00
Full Tray of Eggplant Parmigiana
$75.00
Full Tray of House Salad
$50.00
Full Tray of Lasagna
$90.00
Full Tray of Meatballs & Sauce
$75.00
Full Tray of Penne Pasta & Meatballs
$80.00
Full Tray of Rigatoni alla Vodka
$85.00
Full Tray of Sausages & Sauce
$75.00
Full Tray of Stuffed Shells
$85.00
Full Tray of Zuppa Di Pesce
$95.00