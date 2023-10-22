Valentinos
725 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard, CT 06339
Valentino's Menu
Soups
Appetizers
Chopped tomatoes, olives, garlic, basil and artichokes on crostini bread topped with a balsamic glaze
Juicy clams and mussels sauteed in their own juices with fresh herbs in a white wine, garlic & oil sauce
Lightly dusted and fried to golden brown with a side of marinara or tossed in a fra diavolo sauce with hot peppers
6
Juicy mussels on the half-shell baked with seasoned breadcrumbs & fresh herbs in a garlic white wine sauce
10
Salads
Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, pepperoncini, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & topped with balsamic glaze over a bed of lettuce
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted red peppers & tomatoes
Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocado, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini, olives, onions, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
Gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, pepperoncini, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, scallions & seasoned with herbs
Slices of London broil on a bed of mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, onions, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
White tuna salad on lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
Grilled chicken, caramelized walnuts & dried cranberries on top of spinach & mixed greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Specialty Grinders
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Steak, American cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes
Steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce & tomatoes
Steak and cheese only
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Steak, American cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes
Steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce & tomatoes
Steak and cheese only
Classic Grinders
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Ham, genoa and regular salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Ham, genoa and regular salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Accompaniments
With mozzarella
2
2
With fresh garlic & olive oil
With fresh garlic & olive oil
With fresh garlic & olive oil
Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps
A triple-decker with American cheese, roasted turkey, Virginia ham, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Juicy beef on a triple-decker sandwich with American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
8 oz. Angus Beef with bacon, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms
8 oz. Angus Beef with American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
8 oz. Angus Beef with lettuce and tomatoes
Served on a brioche bun with provolone cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
Lean pastrami & Swiss cheese grilled on rye bread with sauerkraut & thousand island dressing
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce & tomatoes
Grilled chicken and crisp romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing
Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, cherry peppers & ranch dressing
Marinated London broil grilled with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions & peppers
Kid's Menu
Classic Pastas
Tasty meat sauce
Fresh cut broccoli florets with garlic, olive oil & white wine
Simple but delicious
Specialty Pastas
A rich and creamy parmesan cheese sauce
Potato dumplings tossed with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes in garlic & olive oil sauce with parmesan Romano cheese
Potato dumplings in a homemade tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella & basil
Penne pasta tossed with onions, peas & prosciutto in a garlic, olive oil & white wine sauce finished with parmesan Romano cheese
Pink cream sauce with onions and prosciutto
Spaghetti tossed with cherry tomatoes, freshly diced eggplant, mushrooms & shallots sautéed in olive oil & garnished with fresh mozzarella & basil with a touch of marinara
Cheese filled tortellini in a creamy pesto sauce with cherry tomatoes, spinach and parmesan cheese
Alforno
Chicken Entrees
Boneless chicken breast dipped in egg, flour & sauteed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in garlic, olive oil, white wine & heavy cream sauce with spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed with sweet sausage & roasted potatoes with fresh rosemary & herbs, garlic, olive oil & white wine
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar peppers & fresh herbs
Veal Entrees
Lightly floured boneless veal medallions dipped in egg & sautéed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs
Lightly floured boneless veal medallions sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs
Tender veal medallions topped with eggplant, sliced ham, and fresh mozzarella cheese sauteed with butter, prosciutto, mushrooms & marsala wine
Lightly floured tender veal medallions & shrimp sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, peppers & shallots in a brandy cream sauce
Seafood
Fresh chopped clams sautéed in their own juices with fresh herbs & garlic
Smoked salmon, peas & shallots sautéed with fresh herbs and finished in a rich cognac cream sauce
Fresh shellfish sautéed with pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, & roasted garlic in a rich gorgonzola cheese sauce
Shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, wine, lemon juice & fresh herbs
Combination of calamari, clams, mussels & shrimp sautéed in their own juices with a light marinara sauce & fresh herbs
Dressings
Desserts
Specials of The Day
Add Grilled Chicken
Add Grilled Shrimp
Sub Soup
Pizza
DIY Pizza Kit
Garlic Knots
Oven Specialties
Pizza by The Slice
Deep dish
Pizzeria
Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese
Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions
Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana
Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella
Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers
Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing
Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce
Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese
Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil
Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce
All the traditional toppings
Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic
Mozzarella cheese
Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach
Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic
Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana
Fresh mozzarella, homemade marinara sauce, parmesan Romano, basil & olive oil
Drinks
Beer
Wine
NA Beverages
Catering
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
725 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard, CT 06339