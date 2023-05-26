Restaurant header imageView gallery

Valentino's Cafe

194 Reviews

$

132 Rider Ave

Lancaster, PA 17603

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Boat

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & oregano

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato & honey mustard

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, salt & oregano


Small Bites

3 Meatballs Plate

$7.95

3 meatballs in our homemade meatsauce with bread

2 Meatballs Plate

$6.50

2 meatballs in our homemade meatsauce with bread

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Toasted with our homemade garlic butter

Garlic Bread with Sauce

$3.25

Toasted with our homemade garlic butter served with our homemade meatsauce

Garlic Bread Pizza

$5.95

French bread style pizza on our garlic bread

Red Beet Eggs

$2.00+

Pickled red beet eggs with beets

Popcorn

$3.25

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.75

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Chicken & cheese

Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$8.95

Steak & cheese

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.95

Mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers & cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$9.75

Chicken, bacon, ranch & cheese

Salads

Bread comes with Large Salads ONLY! If you select a bread for a smaller salad in this section you will be charged for it. *Extra garlic bread is also available in the "small bites" section of the menu*

Tossed Salad

$3.25+

Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato & green olives

Ham & Cheese Salad

$4.50+

Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato, green olives, ham & cheese

Antipasto Salad

$5.25+

Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato, green olives, ham, cheese, pepperoni & anchovies

Cheese Salad

$4.50+

Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato, green olives & cheese

Grilled Chicken Tossed Salad

$8.00+

Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato, green olives & chicken

Crispy Chicken Tossed Salad

$8.00+

Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato, green olives & chicken

Large Crabcake Salad

$14.25Out of stock

Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato, green olives & 2 mini crabcakes

Large Tenderloin Tips Salad

$21.95

Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato, green olives & tenderloin tips

Large Black Bean Salad

$13.50

Subs/Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, salt & oregano

Italian Boat

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & oregano

Ham Sub

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, salt & oregano

Ham Boat

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & oregano

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, salt & oregano

Cheeseburger Boat

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & oregano

Beef Steak

$10.50

Chicken Steak

$10.50

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Sausage Sandwich

$9.50

Fish Sandwich

$9.50

Haddock on a long roll, served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Tenderloin Tips Sandwich

$13.95

Tenderloin tips cooked in our garlic butter and spices on a long roll

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.25

Eggplant Parm, Our Homemade meatsauce & Cheese

BLT

$7.95

Ham Sandwich

$7.50

Pretzel Dog

$5.75Out of stock

2 Mini Crabcakes

$10.50Out of stock

served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$7.95

Veggie/Cheese Boat

$7.95

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & oregano

Veggie Sub

$7.95

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, salt & oregano

ChickenParm Sub

$9.95

Burgers/Chicken

Cheeseburger

$8.50

California Cheeseburger

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

Mushroom Provolone Burger

$8.95

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

Alice Burger

$8.95

Burger on a grilled cheese with garlic butter

Hamburger

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

California Chicken with Cheese

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

Mushroom Provolone Chicken

$9.95

BBQ Bacon Chicken

$10.95

Black Bean Burger

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream & salsa

Wraps

Please indicate grilled or crispy chicken when ordering.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato & barbeque sauce

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato & ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato & honey mustard

Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato & cheese

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers, onion & cheese

Black Bean Burger Wrap

$9.95

Pasta

Meatsauce only

$7.25+

Spaghetti with our homemade meatsauce

Meatsauce & Meatball

$8.00+

Spaghetti with our homemade meatsauce and meatball

Meatsauce & Sausage

$8.50+

Spaghetti with our homemade meatsauce and sweet Italian sausage

Garlic Butter

$7.25+

Spaghetti tossed in our homemade garlic butter

Ravioli w/ Meatsauce

$8.00+

5 or 7 cheese ravioli topped with our homemade meatsauce

Ravioli w/ Garlic Butter

$8.00+

5 or 7 cheese ravioli topped with our homemade garlic butter

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.95

Eggplant parmesan with spaghetti topped with our homemade meatsauce

Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Chicken Parmesan (breaded or grilled) with spaghetti topped with our homemade meatsauce

Add Ons

Add Meatball

$1.75

Add Sausage

$2.00

Add crispy chicken

$4.75

Add grilled chicken

$4.75

Side Coleslaw

$2.25

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Roll & Butter

$1.75

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Toasted with our homemade garlic butter

Extra Side Sauce

$2.25

Quart Sauce

$8.95

Specials

Serves 6-9. With 4 garlic breads. All ready to bake at home. Order at least one day in advance.

Family Lasagna Tray

$53.95

Serves 6-9 people and includes 4 garlic breads-all ready to bake at home. Please order at least ONE DAY in advance and give an approximate time for pick up.

Thanksgiving

All Thanksgiving orders are PRE-ORDER only. Available to pickup Wednesday 11/23 during normal kitchen hours (2pm-8pm). When ordering online please "schedule for later" and choose an approximate time you will be picking up. Orders will be taken until Monday 11/21 at 8pm.

Thanksgiving Dinner for 1

$19.95Out of stock

Turkey, filling, mashed potatoes, gravy corn, OR green bean casserole, cranberry sauce. Dinner is ready to reheat on Thanksgiving. Pick up on Wednesday from 2-8pm

Filling Pan

$16.95Out of stock

In a 9" round pan and ready to bake in oven. Serves 5-6. Pick up Wednesday 2-8pm.

Mashed Potato Pan

$16.95Out of stock

In a 9" round pan ready to reheat in oven. Serves 5-6. Pick up Wednesday 2-8 pm.

Green Bean Casserole Pan

$14.95Out of stock

In a 9" round pan ready to bake on oven. Serves 5-6. Pick up Wednesday 2-8 pm.

Pint of Gravy

$4.50Out of stock

Slice of Pumpkin Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Extra Side of Gravy

$1.50Out of stock

Extra Side of Cranberry Sauce

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
"Where Good Friends Meet"

Location

132 Rider Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

