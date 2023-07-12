Valentinos Pizza Lakewood
6759 East Carson Street
Lakewood, CA 90713
ALL DAY MENU Delivery
Appetizers
GARLIC KNOTTS
Fluffy bread tied into knotts, covered in butter, garlic, Italian seasoning and grated parmesan cheese.
BREAD STIX
Covered in butter, garlic, Italian seasoning, and grated parmesan cheese.
GARLIC BREAD
House made bread, topped with butter, garlic, Italian seasoning and grated parmesan cheese.
CHEESE BREAD
Covered in Mozzarella, topped with butter, garlic, Italian seasoning and grated parmesan cheese.
POTATO WEDGES
Crispy, seasoned potato wedges.
WINGS
Seasoned, oven baked jumbo wings.
CALZONE
Filled with cheese, sauce and your choice of three toppings.
Salads
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperonchini,croutons
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperonchini,croutons
GREEK SALAD
Lettuce,tomato, red onion, bell pepper, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini. Sprinkled with oregano.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, grilled and seasoned chicken breast.
CAESAR SALAD
Lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with oregano and parmesan cheese.
Submarine Sandwiches
ITALIAN SUBMARINE
Ham, salami, provolone, onion, lettuce, tomato, pepperonicini, and creamy Italian dressing. Sprinkled with oregano.
MEATBALL SUBMARINE
Seasoned meatballs, marinara sauce, sauteed onions and bell peppers. Sprinkled with parmesan and oregano.
ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUBMARINE
Sauteed Sausage, onions, bell peppers, marinara and provolone. Sprinkled with parmesan and oregano.
HAM SUBMARINE
Deli cut ham, provolone, onion, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini and creamy Italian dressing. Sprinkled with oregano.
TURKEY SUBMARINE
Deli cut, roasted turkey breast, provolone, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian dressing.
STEAK SUBMARINE
Thin sliced steak, sauteed onions and bell peppers, provolone, creamy Italian, tomato, pepperoncini, and lettuce.
PIZZA SUBMARINE
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, provolone, onion, bell pepper, olives, and mushrooms. Sprinkled with parmesan and Italian seasoning.
VEGGIE SUBMARINE
Pizza sauce, onion, olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomato, and provolone. Sprinkled with parmesan and Italian seasoning.
CHICKEN PARMESAN SUBMARINE
Marinara sauce, crispy breaded chicken breast, and provolone. Sprinkled with parmesan and Italian seasoning.
PASTRAMI SUBMARINE
Thin sliced pastrami, provolone, mustard and pickles.
SPICY CHICKEN SUBMARINE
Buffalo sauce, crispy chicken breast, onion, provolone, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce and mayo.
Dinners
LASAGNA DINNER
Layered pasta, ricotta, sliced all beef meatballs, and mozzarella in our homemade marinara. Topped with provolone cheese, and sprinkled with parmesan and oregano. Includes your choice of dinner bread.
MEAT RAVIOLI DINNER
Meat filled ravioli, topped in our marinara sauce. Includes your choice of dinner bread.
CHEESE RAVIOLI DINNER
Cheese filled ravioli, topped in our marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Includes your choice of dinner bread.
SPAGHETTI DINNER
Al dente noodles, topped with our marinara sauce. Meatballs are extra Includes your choice of dinner bread.
CHICKEN PARMESAN DINNER
Crispy breaded chicken breast on a bed of spaghetti, topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Sprinkled with grated parmesan. Includes your choice of dinner bread.
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO DINNER
Al dente noodles tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce. Includes your choice of bread.
CHICKEN FETTUCCINI ALFREDO DINNER
Grilled chicken breast strips on a bed of our fettuccini alfredo noodles. Sprinled with grated parmesan. Includes your choice of dinner bread.
MEATBALLS SIDE
Four, 2oz all beef meatballs, marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese.
PROTIEN BOWL
Alfredo sauce, meatballs, onions, bell peppers, olives, mushrooms, jalapenos and mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA COMBOS
10in Personal/Mini
14in Lrg Pizza
LARGE 14in 8 SLICES
Includes sauce, cheese plus 1 topping.
14in LARGE DELUX SPECIALTY PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, onion, bell peppers, olives and mushrooms.
14in LARGE MEATLOVERS SPECIALTY PIZZA
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatballs, and bacon.
14in LARGE PASTRAMI SPECIALTY PIZZA
Pastrami, mustard, pickles.
14in LARGE BBQ CHICKEN SPECIALTY PIZZA
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and Pineapple.
14in LARGE CHICKEN PARMESAN SPECIALTY PIZZA
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, provolone, and breaded chicken. Sprinkled with grated parmesan and Italian seasoning.
14in LARGE ALFREDO SPECIALTY PIZZA
Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella, and garlic.
14in LARGE GREEK SPECIALTY PIZZA
Feta cheese, mozzarella, kalamata, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and tomato. Sprinkled with garlic and oregano.
14in LARGE WHITE SPECIALTY PIZZA
Alfredo sauce, ricotta, garlic and mozzarella cheese. Butter and garlic seasoned crust.
14in LARGE VEGGIE SPECIALTY PIZZA
Mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
14in LARGE THE HOT ONE SPECIALTY PIZZA
Specialty Rosa Grande cup pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella. Drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey. Includes packet of MHH.
14in LARGE MARGARITA SPECIALTY PIZZA
Sauce, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and a garlic butter crust.
16in XL Pizza
XTRA LARGE 16IN 12 SLICES
Includes sauce, cheese plus 1 topping.
16in XL DELUX
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, onion, bell peppers, olives and mushrooms.
16in XL MEATLOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, smoked bacon
16in XL BBQ CHICKEN
Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, pineapple
16in XL CHICKEN PARMESAN
Marinara sauce, breaded chicken, mozzarella, shredded parmesan
16in XL ALFREDO CHICKEN
Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mozzarella
16in XL GREEK
Feta cheese, mozzarella, kalamata, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and tomato. Sprinkled with garlic and oregano.
16in XL WHITE
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, garlic
16in XL VEGGIE
Mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
16in XL THE HOT ONE
Specialty Rosa Grande cup pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella. Drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey. Includes packet of MHH.
16in XL MARGARITA
Sauce, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and a garlic butter crust.
16in XL PASTRAMI
Pastrami, mustard, pickles.
18in Super Pizza
SUPER 18in Large Pizza
18in SUPER DELUX
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, onion, bell peppers, olives and mushrooms.
18in SUPER MEATLOVERS
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatballs, and bacon.
18in SUPER PASTRAMI
Pastrami, mustard, pickles.
18in SUPER BBQ CHICKEN
Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, pineapple
18in SUPER CHICKEN PARMESAN
Marinara sauce, breaded chicken, mozzarella, shredded parmesan
18in SUPER ALFREDO
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, garlic
18in SUPER GREEK
Feta cheese, mozzarella, kalamata, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and tomato. Sprinkled with garlic and oregano.
18in SUPER WHITE
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, garlic
18in SUPER VEGGIE
Mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
18in SUPER THE HOT ONE
Specialty Rosa Grande cup pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella. Drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey. Includes packet of MHH.
18in SUPER MARGARITA
Sauce, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and a garlic butter crust.