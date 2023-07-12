Restaurant header imageView gallery

Valentinos Pizza Lakewood

6759 East Carson Street

Lakewood, CA 90713

ALL DAY MENU Delivery

Appetizers

GARLIC KNOTTS

$4.99

Fluffy bread tied into knotts, covered in butter, garlic, Italian seasoning and grated parmesan cheese.

BREAD STIX

$4.99

Covered in butter, garlic, Italian seasoning, and grated parmesan cheese.

GARLIC BREAD

$4.99

House made bread, topped with butter, garlic, Italian seasoning and grated parmesan cheese.

CHEESE BREAD

$9.99

Covered in Mozzarella, topped with butter, garlic, Italian seasoning and grated parmesan cheese.

POTATO WEDGES

$4.99

Crispy, seasoned potato wedges.

WINGS

$13.99

Seasoned, oven baked jumbo wings.

CALZONE

$13.99

Filled with cheese, sauce and your choice of three toppings.

Salads

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperonchini,croutons

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperonchini,croutons

GREEK SALAD

$11.99

Lettuce,tomato, red onion, bell pepper, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini. Sprinkled with oregano.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

Lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, grilled and seasoned chicken breast.

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

Lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with oregano and parmesan cheese.

Submarine Sandwiches

ITALIAN SUBMARINE

$11.99

Ham, salami, provolone, onion, lettuce, tomato, pepperonicini, and creamy Italian dressing. Sprinkled with oregano.

MEATBALL SUBMARINE

$11.99

Seasoned meatballs, marinara sauce, sauteed onions and bell peppers. Sprinkled with parmesan and oregano.

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUBMARINE

$11.99

Sauteed Sausage, onions, bell peppers, marinara and provolone. Sprinkled with parmesan and oregano.

HAM SUBMARINE

$11.99

Deli cut ham, provolone, onion, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini and creamy Italian dressing. Sprinkled with oregano.

TURKEY SUBMARINE

$11.99

Deli cut, roasted turkey breast, provolone, onion, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian dressing.

STEAK SUBMARINE

$11.99

Thin sliced steak, sauteed onions and bell peppers, provolone, creamy Italian, tomato, pepperoncini, and lettuce.

PIZZA SUBMARINE

$11.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, provolone, onion, bell pepper, olives, and mushrooms. Sprinkled with parmesan and Italian seasoning.

VEGGIE SUBMARINE

$11.99

Pizza sauce, onion, olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomato, and provolone. Sprinkled with parmesan and Italian seasoning.

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUBMARINE

$11.99

Marinara sauce, crispy breaded chicken breast, and provolone. Sprinkled with parmesan and Italian seasoning.

PASTRAMI SUBMARINE

$12.99

Thin sliced pastrami, provolone, mustard and pickles.

SPICY CHICKEN SUBMARINE

$11.99

Buffalo sauce, crispy chicken breast, onion, provolone, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce and mayo.

Dinners

LASAGNA DINNER

$15.99

Layered pasta, ricotta, sliced all beef meatballs, and mozzarella in our homemade marinara. Topped with provolone cheese, and sprinkled with parmesan and oregano. Includes your choice of dinner bread.

MEAT RAVIOLI DINNER

$10.99

Meat filled ravioli, topped in our marinara sauce. Includes your choice of dinner bread.

CHEESE RAVIOLI DINNER

$10.99

Cheese filled ravioli, topped in our marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Includes your choice of dinner bread.

SPAGHETTI DINNER

$8.99

Al dente noodles, topped with our marinara sauce. Meatballs are extra Includes your choice of dinner bread.

CHICKEN PARMESAN DINNER

$15.99

Crispy breaded chicken breast on a bed of spaghetti, topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Sprinkled with grated parmesan. Includes your choice of dinner bread.

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO DINNER

$10.99

Al dente noodles tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce. Includes your choice of bread.

CHICKEN FETTUCCINI ALFREDO DINNER

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast strips on a bed of our fettuccini alfredo noodles. Sprinled with grated parmesan. Includes your choice of dinner bread.

MEATBALLS SIDE

$10.99

Four, 2oz all beef meatballs, marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese.

PROTIEN BOWL

$12.99

Alfredo sauce, meatballs, onions, bell peppers, olives, mushrooms, jalapenos and mozzarella cheese.

PIZZA COMBOS

Pizza Wing Combo

$23.99

Large cheese plus 1 topping pizza plus 10 pc wings and your choice of dressing.

2 Large Pizza Bread Combo

$35.99

Two Large two topping pizzas. Includes your choice of bread.

2 Large Pizza + 10pc Wings

$41.99

10in Personal/Mini

PERSONAL 10in 4 SLICES

$13.99

Includes sauce, cheese plus 1 topping.

14in Lrg Pizza

LARGE 14in 8 SLICES

$17.49

Includes sauce, cheese plus 1 topping.

14in LARGE DELUX SPECIALTY PIZZA

$23.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, onion, bell peppers, olives and mushrooms.

14in LARGE MEATLOVERS SPECIALTY PIZZA

$23.99

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatballs, and bacon.

14in LARGE PASTRAMI SPECIALTY PIZZA

$23.99

Pastrami, mustard, pickles.

14in LARGE BBQ CHICKEN SPECIALTY PIZZA

$23.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and Pineapple.

14in LARGE CHICKEN PARMESAN SPECIALTY PIZZA

$23.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, provolone, and breaded chicken. Sprinkled with grated parmesan and Italian seasoning.

14in LARGE ALFREDO SPECIALTY PIZZA

$23.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella, and garlic.

14in LARGE GREEK SPECIALTY PIZZA

$23.99

Feta cheese, mozzarella, kalamata, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and tomato. Sprinkled with garlic and oregano.

14in LARGE WHITE SPECIALTY PIZZA

$23.99

Alfredo sauce, ricotta, garlic and mozzarella cheese. Butter and garlic seasoned crust.

14in LARGE VEGGIE SPECIALTY PIZZA

$23.99

Mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

14in LARGE THE HOT ONE SPECIALTY PIZZA

$23.99

Specialty Rosa Grande cup pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella. Drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey. Includes packet of MHH.

14in LARGE MARGARITA SPECIALTY PIZZA

$23.99

Sauce, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and a garlic butter crust.

16in XL Pizza

XTRA LARGE 16IN 12 SLICES

$19.99

Includes sauce, cheese plus 1 topping.

16in XL DELUX

$25.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, onion, bell peppers, olives and mushrooms.

16in XL MEATLOVERS

$25.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, smoked bacon

16in XL BBQ CHICKEN

$25.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, pineapple

16in XL CHICKEN PARMESAN

$25.99

Marinara sauce, breaded chicken, mozzarella, shredded parmesan

16in XL ALFREDO CHICKEN

$25.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mozzarella

16in XL GREEK

$25.99

Feta cheese, mozzarella, kalamata, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and tomato. Sprinkled with garlic and oregano.

16in XL WHITE

$25.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, garlic

16in XL VEGGIE

$25.99

Mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

16in XL THE HOT ONE

$25.99

Specialty Rosa Grande cup pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella. Drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey. Includes packet of MHH.

16in XL MARGARITA

$25.99

Sauce, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and a garlic butter crust.

16in XL PASTRAMI

$25.99

Pastrami, mustard, pickles.

18in Super Pizza

SUPER 18in Large Pizza

$22.99

18in SUPER DELUX

$28.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, onion, bell peppers, olives and mushrooms.

18in SUPER MEATLOVERS

$28.99

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatballs, and bacon.

18in SUPER PASTRAMI

$28.99

Pastrami, mustard, pickles.

18in SUPER BBQ CHICKEN

$28.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, pineapple

18in SUPER CHICKEN PARMESAN

$28.99

Marinara sauce, breaded chicken, mozzarella, shredded parmesan

18in SUPER ALFREDO

$28.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, garlic

18in SUPER GREEK

$28.99

Feta cheese, mozzarella, kalamata, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and tomato. Sprinkled with garlic and oregano.

18in SUPER WHITE

$28.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, garlic

18in SUPER VEGGIE

$28.99

Mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

18in SUPER THE HOT ONE

$28.99

Specialty Rosa Grande cup pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella. Drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey. Includes packet of MHH.

18in SUPER MARGARITA

$28.99

Sauce, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and a garlic butter crust.

DETROIT STYLE

DETROIT STYLE 4 CORNER PIZZA

$15.99

Includes cheese, sauce and 1 topping