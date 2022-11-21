Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Valentinos x Copper

2292 E Main St Suite A

Ventura, CA 93001

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Chicken Salad
Garden Salad

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

Mixed greens cut daily (green leaf & romaine), cucumber, tomato, mushroom, olive, pepperoncini, red onion, alfalfa sprout, mozzarella cheese and house made crouton.

Chicken Salad

Garden Salad with grilled chicken.

Chef Salad

Garden Salad with smoked turkey, ham and swiss

Tuna Salad

Garden Salad with a scoop of lightly seasoned tuna.

Antipasto Salad

Diced hard Italian salami with parmesan & mozzarella cheese, cucumber, tomato, olive, mushroom, pepperoncini, red onion and crouton.

Mediterranean Salad

Our mixed green lettuce, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olive, feta & parmesan cheese, red onion and crouton.

Caesar Salad

Daily chopped Romaine hearts, topped with parmesan cheese, house made croutons. Our house made Caesar dressing and Garlic Cheese toast served on the side!

Thai Chicken Salad

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, mozzarella,

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.49

Garden Salad with grilled chicken

Dinner Salad

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons

Side Salad

$3.25

small mixed green side salad with cucumber, tomato and crouton

Submarine Sandwiches

Fully Loaded Subs (Turkey/Chicken/Ham/Roast Beef/Tuna)

Our Fully loaded Sub comes with; tomato, pickle, peppercini, red onion, mayo, mustard, provolone cheese, lettuce and Italian oil. Along with your choice of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef or Tuna.

Italian Sub

Three Italian meats & two Italian cheeses. Thin sliced Cotto salami, Capicola salami, hard salami, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, lettuce and our house Italian dressing.

Veggie Sub

Our Fully loaded Sub with; tomato, pickle, pepperoncini, red onion, mayo, mustard, provolone cheese, and Italian oil. Along with cucumbers, mushrooms, olives, sprouts, mozzarella, green leaf lettuce.

Turkey Pesto Sub

Smoked turkey, house made pesto, red onions, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, green leaf lettuce and swiss cheese.

Chicken Pesto Sub

Grilled chicken, house made pesto, red onions, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, green leaf lettuce and swiss cheese.

Hot Chicks Sub

Our famous cajun chicken submarine sandwich! Grilled cajun chicken breast with mayo, tomatoes, red onions and mozzarella cheese

Pastrami Sub

Fully loaded with thinly sliced pastrami

Bomb Chicks Sub

The Hot Chicks sub with BBQ Sauce

Chicken Caesar Sub

Garlic butter spread, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and a sprinkle of cajun spice

BBQ Chicken Sub

Premium grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese and BBQ sauce

BBQ Beef Sub

Premium roast beef, mozzarella and BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Grilled cajun chicken, house bleu cheese, red onions, mozzarella and Buffalo Wings sauce

Steak Sub

Thinly sliced smoked Tri-Tip, mushrooms and onions, sauteed in our house Italian dressing, topped with provolone and tomatoes

French Dip Sub

Thinly sliced smoked Tri-Tip, garlic butter spread and mozzarella served with Au Jus dipping sauce

Sweet & Spicy Sausage Sub

White ranch sauce, Italian sausage, pineapple, Cajun spice, tomato and red onion. Topped with mozzarella cheese

Meatball Sub

Meatballs and mozzarella cheese covered in home made red sauce

Thai Chicken Sub

Our house peanut thai sauce, grilled chicken, bean sprouts, carrots, green onions and mozzarella cheese

Gourmet Sandwiches

Afternoon Delight Sandwich

Choice of Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, or Chicken with mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and sprouts

Jason's Cure Sandwich

Turkey, Pesto, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, and sprouts

Chicken Little Sandwich

Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, and sprouts

Tuna on the Deck Sandwich

Lightly seasoned tuna, mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and sprouts

Garden Veggie Sandwich

Our Fully loaded Sub with; tomato, pickle, pepperoncini, red onion, mayo, mustard, provolone cheese, and Italian oil. Along with cucumbers, mushrooms, olives, sprouts, mozzarella, green leaf lettuce.

Hot Chicks Sandwich

Our famous cajun chicken sandwich! Grilled cajun chicken breast with mayo, tomatoes, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

Bomb Chicks Sandwich

Hot Chicks with BBQ sauce

Pastrami Delight Sandwich

Pastrami, mustard, swiss, tomatoes and red onions

Sweet & Spicy Sausage Sandwich

Cajun spiced sausage, pineapple, tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella and ranch sauce

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Turkey, Ham, swiss, mushrooms, bleu cheese sauce and tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

White ranch sauce, Cajun chicken, red onion, Buffalo wing sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Thai Chicken Sandwich

Take N’ Bake Pizza

Build Your Own

$7.49+

Cheese

$7.49+

Pepperoni

$8.64+

BBQ Chicken

$12.99+

Bull’s Eye BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, our house grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes. Topped with Parmesan

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99+

Our house made Bleu Cheese, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese topped with Buffalo Wing Sauce

Chicago Tuscan

$12.99+

Garlic butter stuffed crust! White ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground pepperoni & garlic, tomato. Topped with parmesan and fresh basil leaves.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.99+

Home made Bleu Cheese sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, grilled chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, topped with feta and Parmesan

Chicken Supreme

$12.99+

White garlic ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, mushrooms. Topped with lemon pepper and cilantro provided for after you bake!

Garlic Cheese Bread Pizza

$7.49+

Light appetizer pizza. Garlic, mozzarella and Parmesan

Hawaiian Special

$9.99+

Traditional Hawaiian Pizza. Marinara sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and pineapple

Hot Chicks (Cajun Chicken)

$12.99+

The famous Hot Chicks pizza. White sauce, mozzarella, grilled Cajun chicken, red onion, tomato. Topped with Parmesan

House Special

$12.99+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, bell pepper and white onions

Marghertia

$11.99+

Traditional Hawaiian Pizza. Marinara sauce, mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and pineapple

Meat Lovers

$12.99+

Our house made marinara sauce with a hint of BBQ. Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs. Topped with Parmesan

Mediterranean

$12.99+

House made Pesto, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, red onions, sundried tomatoes, feta and Parmesan

Pep-Bomb

$12.99+

House Marinara sauce, garlic and pepperoni ground up together for an explosion of pep-bomb. Topped with Parmesan

Sweet & Spicy Sausage

$12.99+

Our house ranch garlic sauce, Italian sausage, pineapple, Cajun spice, tomato, red onions. Topped with Parmesan

Thai Chicken

$12.99+

The famous home made Thai Peanut sauce, grilled chicken, bean sprouts, shredded carrot, green onions. Cilantro provided for after baking

Veggie Special

$12.99+

Home made Marinara, fresh tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, white onion, bell pepper and artichoke hearts

Jack-O-Lantern Pizza

$11.99

Halloween special for the kids! Pumpkin shaped pizza with pepperoni and olives arranged to make a Jack-O-Lantern face.

Take N Bake Pastas

Lasagna

$10.99

Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Extras/Sides

Dressings

House made dressings and sauces. Pesto, Ranch, House Italian, Caesar, Bleu Cheese, Marinara, Thai Peanut and Raspberry vinaigrette

House-Made Croutons

$3.25

House made Croutons

Garlic Cheese Toast

$3.25+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Breakfast, lunch and dinner

Location

2292 E Main St Suite A, Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

