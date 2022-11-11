Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Valenti's Ristorante

481 Reviews

$$$

203 E Royalton Rd

Broadview Height, OH 44147

Popular Items

Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$7.00

Salad

Baby Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach, red onion, strawberries, dried cranberries, walnuts and goat cheese

Beet Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with beets, shaved red onions, goat cheese and pistachio nuts finished with our honey balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with house made croutons, Parmesan cheese, in creamy caesar dressing

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Tomatoes, fresh burrata cheese, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar over crisp arugula with prosciutto

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella, crouton and lemon vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$12.00

A garden fresh wedge of iceberg lettuce topped crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, house made croutons and crumbled blue cheese topped with the chef's own white French dressing

Appetizers

Baked Brie

$15.00

Imported brie cheese wrapped in phyllo dough, baked and served with assorted crackers, breads, berries, walnuts and honey

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Northern calamari lightly fried tossed with Kalamata olives, and banana peppers served with house made Pomodoro sauce

Deep Fried Brussels

$11.00

Brussels sprouts and apple-wood smoked bacon deep fried until crispy, finished with Parmesan cheese and a side of honey balsamic vinaigrette

Drunken Mussels

$15.00

Prince Edward Island mussels sauteed with cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, shallots and leeks in white wine cream sauce

Ricotta Fritters

$11.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, & Parmesan Cheese combined with potato, garlic, and fresh Italian herbs with house made pomodoro sauce

Stuffed Peppers

$13.00

Mild Italian sausage and herb stuffed Hungarian peppers topped with fresh mozzarella cheese & house made pomodoro sauce

Valenti's Meatballs

$11.00

Hand made authentic Italian meatballs finished with pomodoro sauce, Parmesan cheese and herbs

Pizza

Carne Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Traditional cheese pizza with house marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and one topping of your choice

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan cheese, finished with basil

Classic Create your own

$13.00

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a garlic & Parmesan cream sauce finished with cracked black pepper and fresh herbs

Four Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Hand made filled with ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in pomodoro sauce then baked with mozzarella cheese

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Handmade ravioli stuffed with lobster & ricotta cheese tossed with grape tomatoes, garlic, and shallots in a sherry cream sauce

Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.00

Italian meat sauce made with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, carrots, pancetta and fresh herbs

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Large shrimp sauteed in a garlicky white wine lemon-butter sauce with red bell peppers, crushed red & black pepper served over linguine pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$22.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed in our signature pomodoro sauce served with a trio of our authentic Italian meatballs

Entrees

Baked Eggplant

$22.00

Breaded eggplant made with pomodoro sauce, American, provolone, ricotta & mozzarella served with spaghetti pasta

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Pan seared chicken breast & sauteed mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Pan fried breaded chicken breast smothered in pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti pasta

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Pan seared chicken breast & capers in a white wine lemon sauce served with linguine pasta

Filet Mignon

$40.00

USDA certified PRIME beef tenderloin (center cut) pan seared & seasoned to perfection garnished with red wine reduction served with Valenti's potatoes and chef's vegetable of the day

New York Strip

$35.00

Pan seared "Prime" New York Strip steak served with spinach, fingerling potatoes and frizzled onions

Salmon Mignon

$29.00

Creamy baby spinach garlic and shallot stuffed Atlantic Salmon filet served with lemon infused risotto & Italian herb compound butter

Veal Milanese

$29.00

Pan fried breaded veal cutlet over wild mushroom risotto served with arugula, Parmesan cheese, and demi-glace

Veal Parmesan

$29.00

Pan fried breaded veal cutlet covered in pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese with spaghetti pasta

Veal Shank Osso Buco

$32.00

Veal shank stewed in red wine with vegetables

Dessert

Cannoli

$7.00
Tiramisu

$9.00

Cannoli Cupcake

$13.00

Birthday Cannoli

Turtle Cheesecake

$11.00

Lemon Stuffed Sorbetto

$9.00

Key Lime Cheese Cake

$9.00

NA Beverages

Aqua Panna Large

$7.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kid Drink

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

San Pellegrino Large

$7.00

San Pellegrino Small

$3.00

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

7-Up

$2.50

Orange

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Tomato

$3.00

Wines

Sabon Cabernet

Montepulciano

Amicone

Sabon Zinfindel

Malbec

Castellani Rosso

Chianti

Limited Lot Merlot

Sopra Sasso Valpolicella Ripasso

Sopra Sasso Veneto

Pinot Noir

Toschi Cab

Giacondi Sangiovese

Extraction Chardonnay

Harmony Chardonnay

Pinot Grigio

Sauvignon Blanc

Red Newt Riesling

Toschi Moscato

Regio Petite Rose

White Zinfandel

Prosecco

Bash Sparkling Rose

Toschi Chardonnay

Cabernet Sauvignon

$175.00

Petite Sirah

$170.00

Riva Leone Barolo

$100.00

Riva Leone Barbaresco

$50.00

Famiglia Castellani Brunello di Montalcino

$170.00

Sopra Sasso Amarone Della Vallpolicela

$87.50

Genevieve Meritage

$75.00

Dutton Pinot Noir

$85.00

Zinke Syrah

$50.00

Jack Event

Lupie Lemonade

$7.00

POP Spritzer

$7.00

Honey Latte

$7.00

blueberry Ballini

$7.00

Pink Drink

$10.00

Gallo

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve rustic Italian cuisine inspired by traditional family recipes. Join us for an authentic dining experience, a thoughtfully curated wine list, and classic cocktails.

Website

Location

203 E Royalton Rd, Broadview Height, OH 44147

Directions

