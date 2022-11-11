Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Valenti's Ristorante
481 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve rustic Italian cuisine inspired by traditional family recipes. Join us for an authentic dining experience, a thoughtfully curated wine list, and classic cocktails.
Location
203 E Royalton Rd, Broadview Height, OH 44147
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mama Juliannes - 12782 Royalton Rd
No Reviews
12782 Royalton Rd North Royalton, OH 44133
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Broadview Height
More near Broadview Height