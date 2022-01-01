Valenza imageView gallery
Italian

Valenza

3,127 Reviews

$$

1441 Dresden Drive NE, Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30319

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

VERO COCKTAILS

Dry County Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Dry County BB Lemonade

$5.00

Vero Negroni

$12.00

VERO SODAS

1 L Acqua Panna

$6.00

Club Soda

$2.50

1 L San Pellegrino

$6.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

500ml San Pellegrino

$3.00

500ml Acqua Panna

$3.00

Coke BTL

$3.25

Diet Coke BTL

$2.50

Sprite BTL

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Boylans Black Cherry

$3.25

Boylans Cream Soda

$3.25

Boylans Ginger Ale

$3.25

Boylans Root Beer

$3.25

Pellegrino Orange

$3.00

Pellegrino Pom

$3.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Lemon

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.25

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00

Pellegrino Grapefruit

$3.00

Fever Tree Soda Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranbery Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

VERO WINES

1928 Prosecco

$10.00+

Fannia Falanghina

$10.00+

Stoneleigh Sav Blanc

$13.00+

Raeburn Chardonnay

$13.00+

Zaccagnini Rose

$11.00+

Pale Rose

$14.00+

Corte alla Flora Cab

$13.00+Out of stock

Mara Valpolicella Ripasso

$13.00+

Banfi Chianti

$10.00+

Grilli Super Tuscan

$15.00+

Domaine Bousquet Malbec

$12.00+

Cantina Di Landi

$13.00

Feudo Montoni Nero D'Avola

$15.00Out of stock

Cacci Super Tuscan

$10.00+

Grilli Super Tuscan

$15.00

Oregon Pinot Gris

$7.00

Oregon Pinot Noir

$7.00

Oregon Rose

$7.00

Oregon Rose Bubbles

$7.00

Sterling Cab Sav

$7.00

Sterling Chard

$7.00

Sterling Rose

$7.00

BOOZY COFFEE

Cap Brezza

$8.00

Cap Noce

$8.00

Cap Crema

$8.00

Cap Biscotti

$8.00

Caffe Corretto

$8.00

Cap Alla Vaniglia

$8.00

COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Appletini

$13.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Gin Martini

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Vodka Gimlet

$13.00

Vodka Gimlet

$13.00

Vodka Martini

$13.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

SHOTS

Alabama Slammer Shot

$9.00

Fire On The Mtn Shot

$9.00

Fireball Shot

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

House Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Jager Shot

$9.00

Kamikaze Shot

$9.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$9.00

Up On The Roof Shot

$9.00

LIQUORS

Angels Envy

$17.00+

Basil Hayden Bourban

$16.00+

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$12.00+

Bulliet

$14.00+

Bulliet Rye

$14.00+

Crown Royal

$13.00+

Jack Daniels

$12.00+

Knob Creek

$13.00+Out of stock

Legent

$12.00+Out of stock

Makers Mark

$13.00+

Whistle Pig

$17.00+

Chivas

$14.00+

Dewars White Label

$12.50+

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00+

Glenlivet 12

$15.00+

Glenmorangie 10

$16.00+

Jameson

$12.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00+

Laphroaig

$15.00+Out of stock

Macallan 12yr

$20.00+

Macallan 18yr

$37.00+

Belvedere

$13.00+

Chopin

$12.50+

Grey Goose

$13.00+

Ketel One

$13.00+

Ketel One Citron

$13.00+

Ketel One Cucumber

$13.00+

Ketel One G/R

$13.00+Out of stock

Ketel One Orange

$13.00+

Purity

$13.00+

Stoli

$13.00+

Titos

$11.00+Out of stock

Beefeater

$12.00+

Benham

$13.00+

Bombay

$11.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$12.50+

Fords

$11.00+Out of stock

Hendricks

$14.00+

Tanqueray

$12.00+

Tanqueray 10

$13.00+Out of stock

Bacardi

$12.00+

Mount Gay

$12.50+

Myers

$12.50+

Plantation XO

$14.00+

Casamigos

$15.00+

Corralejo

$12.00+Out of stock

Don Julio

$16.00+Out of stock

El Clase Azul

$25.00+Out of stock

Herradura Reposado

$13.50+

Herradura Silver

$12.50+

Herradura Anejo

$15.00+Out of stock

Padre Reposado

$17.00+Out of stock

Padre Silver

$13.00+Out of stock

Amaretto

$10.00+

Aperol

$10.00+

B & B

$11.00+Out of stock

Bailey's Irish Cream

$11.00+

Branca Menta

$10.00+

Calvados

$12.00+Out of stock

Campari

$10.00+

Carpano Antica Vermouth

$11.00+

Chambord

$10.00+

Cockburns 10YR Port

$16.00+Out of stock

Cointreau

$10.00+

Coochi Americano

$10.00+Out of stock

Courvoisier

$15.00+Out of stock

Domaine Canton

$11.00+Out of stock

Drambuie

$10.50+

Dry Vermouth

$9.00+

Espresso Liqueur

$11.00+Out of stock

Fernet Branca

$10.00+

Frangelico

$10.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$11.00+

Kahlua

$10.00+

Lemoncello

$9.00+

Peach Schnapps

$10.00+

Pear Liqueur

$10.00+Out of stock

Pimms #1

$9.00+

Plantation XO

$13.00+Out of stock

Remy Martin XO

$28.00+Out of stock

Sambuc Black

$11.00+

Sambuca White

$11.00+

Six & Twenty Cream

$11.00+Out of stock

St. Germaine

$10.00+

Strega

$10.00+

Swt Vermouth

$9.00+

Tia Maria

$10.00+Out of stock

Triple Sec

$9.00+

SALADS

Arugula & Kale

$9.00

nuts, capers, ricotta salata, crouton, dressing

Vero

$9.00

lettuce, olives, feta, crouton, tomatoes, pickled onion, peppers, cheese

Half Vero

$5.00

Half Arugula & Kale

$5.00

SNACKS

Burrata

$15.00

Vero Meatballs

$10.00

Crostini

$12.00

Wings

$15.00

PIZZA

Margarita Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, basil

Wicked Pie Pizza

$18.00

red sauce, bacon, peppers, egg, caciocavallo, mozzerella

Diavola Pizza

$18.00

red sauce, soppressata, 'nduja, caciocavallo, mozzarella, oregano

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

mozzarella, pecorino, prosciutto, arugula, basil

Carne Pizza

$18.00

pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, mozarella, basil

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$17.00

ricotta, mozzarella, caciocavallo, parm crema, garlic

Polpetta Pizza

$17.00

meatball, garlic, red onion, tomato, basil, caciocavallo

Americano Pizza

$18.00

pepperoni, mozzarella, caciocavallo, parm crema, oregano, hot honey

Cavoletti Pizza

$18.00

brussels, pancetta, sweet onion, cheese, garlic oil

Carbonara Pizza

$17.00

pecorino, guanciale, egg, black pepper

Fungi Pizza

$16.00

mushrooms, ricotta, mozzaella, garlic confit, parm crema

Dough Ball

$5.00

Side Red Sauce

$2.00

Side White Sauce

$2.00

Side Spicy Red Sauce

$2.00

SPECIAL PIZZA

$21.00

CALZONES

Dresden Calzone

$17.00

ricotta, broc rabe, sausage

Betty Calzone

$16.00

ricotta, mushrooms, spinach, spring onion

Build Your Own Calzone

$15.00

SANDWICHES

Focaccia

$15.00

prosciutto, coppa, pepperoni, ricotta, arugula, EVOO

Meatball Sub

$16.00

meatballs, provolone, marinara

KIDS MENU

KID PASTA VERO

$7.00

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00Out of stock

KID PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.00

KID CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00

VERO DESSERT

Cioccolato

$10.00

Panna Cota

$10.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1441 Dresden Drive NE, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30319

Directions

Gallery
Valenza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Novo Cucina
orange star4.6 • 921
5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd Dunwoody, GA 30338
View restaurantnext
Little 5 Pizza
orange star4.3 • 988
422 Seminole Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Bellina-Alimentari
orange star4.2 • 917
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Pomodoro Bella
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Tropicalé
orange starNo Reviews
1077 Hemphill Avenue Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
a mano
orange star4.7 • 929
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston