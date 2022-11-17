Restaurant header imageView gallery

Valenzano Winery

285 Reviews

1090 Route 206

Shamong, NJ 08088

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shamong Labrusca Bottle
Harmony: Blackberry Syrah Bottle
Traditions: Vidal Blanc Bottle

Wine Bottles

Destinations: MLB Bottle

Destinations: MLB Bottle

$22.00

Hints of light floral notes with a touch of oak for an earthly, full-bodied taste. ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Destinations: SGV Bottle

Destinations: SGV Bottle

$24.00

Blends medium tannins with hints of vanilla and cherry for a soft, elegant finish. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Destinations: CSG Bottle

Destinations: CSG Bottle

$29.00

Full-bodied red with notes of ripe cherries and blackberries, and a long spicy finish. Alc. 14.5%. by Vol. 750ml Bottle ~Vegan ~Non-GMO ~Gluten free

Destinations: RSL Bottle

Destinations: RSL Bottle

$20.00

Hints of light floral notes with a touch of oak for an earthly, full-bodied taste. ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Destinations: SVB Bottle

Destinations: SVB Bottle

$20.00

Generous notes of tropical fruit and citrus blend to form an elegant, refreshing taste. ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Traditions: Cabernet Franc Bottle

Traditions: Cabernet Franc Bottle

$17.00

This fruit forward red has velvety tannin texture with notes of raspberries, cherries & fresh bell peppers. GROWN IN THE OUTER COASTAL PLAIN. 750ml Vegan Gluten Free Non-GMO

Traditions: Cabernet Merlot Bottle

Traditions: Cabernet Merlot Bottle

$16.00

Medium-bodied blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc with pronounced character and flavors. A gold medal winner, awarded 'Best Blend, by NJ Monthly Magazine. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free

Traditions: Old Indian Mills Blend Bottle

Traditions: Old Indian Mills Blend Bottle

$19.00

Winemaker's famous blend of a rich, spicy chambourcin with soft, velvety merlot. Most awarded vinefera/hybrid blend. 750ml Bottle Vegan Non-GMO

Traditions: Cynthiana Bottle

Traditions: Cynthiana Bottle

$20.00

Outer Coastal Plain, estate grown. Lustrous, ruby tinted Cynthiana wine with a light berry aroma, complex bittersweet cocoa, and black cherry notes. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free 2x's Governors Cup Winner

Traditions: Chambourcin Bottle

Traditions: Chambourcin Bottle

$17.00

A medium bodied red with rich color, firm acidity and lingering tannins. Serve with spicy grilled meats or robust cheeses. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Traditions: Vidal Blanc Bottle

Traditions: Vidal Blanc Bottle

$16.00

The Pinot Grigio of the East Coast — crisp with hints of grapefruit, pears, and peaches. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Shamong Blush Bottle

Shamong Blush Bottle

$13.00

Shamong Pinelands Blush is a Gold Medal Winner in the “Sweet Rosés” category at the New Jersey Wine Competition sponsored by Rutgers Cooperative Extension. It is light and fruity, crafted with fresh, Concord grapes. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Shamong Labrusca Bottle

Shamong Labrusca Bottle

$13.00

Semi-sweet and slightly foxy with a subtle earthiness. It pairs well with barbecue, burgers on the grill, and sunsets. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Shamong Red Bottle

Shamong Red Bottle

$12.00

New Jersey’s best-selling native wine. A popular all-occasion table wine crafted with Concord grapes. Delicious cold. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Shamong Red Reserve Bottle

Shamong Red Reserve Bottle

$15.00

Crafted with Concord and Ives grapes, Shamong Red Reserve is dark, rich, and semi-sweet. It is a three-time “Best American Varietal” winner at the New Jersey Wine Competition. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Shamong White Bottle

Shamong White Bottle

$13.00

The perfect summer wine. Light and refreshing; crafted with cold-pressed Niagara grapes. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Harvest: Berry Red Cranberry Bottle

Harvest: Berry Red Cranberry Bottle

$13.00

Berry Red is an award-winning “Fruit Wine.” Serve chilled or at room temperature aside salads and light cheeses. Made from fresh, local fruit. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free

Harvest: Berry White Cranberry Bottle

Harvest: Berry White Cranberry Bottle

$13.00

A delicate blend of early harvest cranberries creates a crisp, sweet, and citrusy wine. Pairs well with fish and chicken. Made from fresh, local fruit. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free

Harvest: True Blue Blueberry Bottle

Harvest: True Blue Blueberry Bottle

$13.00

The flavors of fresh-picked blueberries. Fruity and refreshing, and delicious with desserts like chocolate, cheesecake, or poured over a bowl of ice cream. Made from 100% fresh blueberries. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Harvest: Plums Up Plum Wine Bottle

Harvest: Plums Up Plum Wine Bottle

$13.00

Plum perfection. Crisp with intense fresh-from-the-field plums. Starts sweet. Finishes tart. Made from 100% fresh fruit. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Harvest: Bramble On Raspberry Bottle

Harvest: Bramble On Raspberry Bottle

$16.00

Bramble On is rich, sweet, and indulgent with flavors of fresh raspberries. It pairs perfectly with dark chocolates, cheesecakes, and other popular desserts. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free

Harvest: Perfect Pear Bottle

Harvest: Perfect Pear Bottle

$13.00

Perfect Pear balances residual sweetness and the fragrance of ripening pears. This wine "pears" well with mild cheeses, savory salads, and fruit-based desserts.

Harmony: Blackberry Syrah Bottle

Harmony: Blackberry Syrah Bottle

$16.00

Our Blackberry Syrah harmonizes the bold, full-bodied flavor of Syrah red grapes with the tart sweetness of fresh blackberries. Pairs well with burgers, steak and other rich foods. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free

Harmony: Peach Pinot Grigio Bottle

Harmony: Peach Pinot Grigio Bottle

$13.00

Our Peach Pinot Grigio harmonizes the sweetness of fresh peaches with the dry, zesty flavor of Pinot Grigio. This unique flavor is best paired with fish, vegetables, and lighter meals. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Harmony: Strawberry Merlot Bottle

Harmony: Strawberry Merlot Bottle

$13.00

We combined a soft, fruit-forward Merlot with a strawberry wine made from perfectly ripened fruit to create a harmoniously balanced dinner wine. Serve at room temperature with any of your favorite foods. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free

Jersey Devil Port Bottle

Jersey Devil Port Bottle

$17.00

This local legend comes right from the heart of the New Jersey Pine Barrens. Our Jersey Devil Port is a deep, rich, and velvety Cynthiana wine fortified with brandy and aged in oak for three years. It’s powerful stuff. Enjoy responsibly or repent later. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free ~ Estate Grown

Jersey Devil Blueberry Port Bottle

Jersey Devil Blueberry Port Bottle

$17.00

Blend of blueberry and grape wines with grape spirits and natural flavor. Serve as a postlude to a great meal. Alc 19.5% by vol.

Jersey Devil Batch #3 Bottle

Jersey Devil Batch #3 Bottle

$16.00

Apple cider wine blended with natural flavors, maple syrup and cinnamon. Aged in bourbon barrels. Alc 14.6% By Vol.

Sangria - RWB Bottle

Sangria - RWB Bottle

$13.00

Our refreshing Red, White, & Blueberry Sangria blends red and white cranberry wines with blueberry. It’s sweet, tart, and it’s sure to be popular at any party or celebration. A portion of the proceeds goes toward supporting military charities. Over $110,000 donated directly to our troops so far. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Sangria - White Bottle

Sangria - White Bottle

$13.00

Get the party started with our White Sangria, a refreshing pear wine packed with bold fruit flavors. With an ABV of 12%, our sangria stands out from most on the market. Cheers to a sweet sip of summer! 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Santa Little Helper Bottle

Santa Little Helper Bottle

$13.00

It’s sweet, tart, and exactly what Santa can use to get through the holidays (its really just a fun holiday label for our 'Red, White & Blueberry Sangria') Voted the #1 Best 'Under $15 Christmas Gift For Neighbors and People You Kinda Like' 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

JD Labs: Pale Moonlight Bottle

JD Labs: Pale Moonlight Bottle

$16.00

Mead aged in bourbon barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans and orange zest. 500ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Sweet Cab Bottle

Sweet Cab Bottle

$12.00

With flavors of cherries, raspberries, and blackcurrants, this everyday Cabernet goes anywhere. 1.5 Liter bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free

Fizz Shamong Red 4pack

Fizz Shamong Red 4pack

$15.00

4-pack of 250ml cans

Fizz Vidal Blanc 4pack

Fizz Vidal Blanc 4pack

$15.00

4-pack of 250ml cans

Fizz Red, White & Blue Sangria 4pack

Fizz Red, White & Blue Sangria 4pack

$15.00

4 - 250ml cans

Fizz White Sangria 4pack

Fizz White Sangria 4pack

$15.00

4-pack of 250ml cans

Vintage Cabernet Merlot Bottle

Vintage Cabernet Merlot Bottle

$33.00

2015 Vintage Reserve Cabernet/Merlot (Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot Blend)

Vintage Chamborcin Bottle

Vintage Chamborcin Bottle

$36.00

2015 Vintage Reserve Chambourcin

Vintage MLB Bottle

Vintage MLB Bottle

$38.00

2014 Vintage Reserve Malbec

Vintage Zinfandel Bottle

Vintage Zinfandel Bottle

$38.00

2014 Vintage Reserve Zinfandel

Vintage Old Indian Mills Blend Bottle

Vintage Old Indian Mills Blend Bottle

$35.00

2015 Vintage Reserve Old Indian Mills Blend (50% Merlot, 50% Chambourcin)

Apparel

Valenzano Logo Short Sleeve (Black)

Valenzano Logo Short Sleeve (Black)

$26.00

Represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery! 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon.

Valenzano Logo Short Sleeve (Gray)

Valenzano Logo Short Sleeve (Gray)

$26.00

Represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery! 100% cotton.

Valenzano Logo Short Sleeve (Berry)

Valenzano Logo Short Sleeve (Berry)

$26.00

Represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery! 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon.

Jersey Devil Short Sleeve

Jersey Devil Short Sleeve

$26.00

Represent the local legend with our popular Jersey Devil Port wine's logo! 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon.

Jersey Devil Long Sleeve

Jersey Devil Long Sleeve

$30.00

Represent the local legend with our popular Jersey Devil Port wine's logo! 90% cotton, 10% polyester.

Brotherton & Valenzano T-Shirt (Black)

Brotherton & Valenzano T-Shirt (Black)

$28.00

Represent drinking local with a collaboration design between our family's winery and our brewery, Brotherton Brewing Company! 90% cotton, 10% polyester.

Brotherton & Valenzano T-Shirt (Maroon)

Brotherton & Valenzano T-Shirt (Maroon)

$28.00

Represent drinking local with a collaboration design between our family's winery and our brewery, Brotherton Brewing Company! 52% cotton, 48% polyester.

Valenzano Logo Women's Tank Top

Valenzano Logo Women's Tank Top

$22.00

Represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery! 100% cotton.

WinefestNJ T-Shirt

WinefestNJ T-Shirt

$30.00

Represent New Jersey's most anticipated wine and music festival with this exclusive design by the Valenzano family! Features our Bari Wine Pub logo on the left sleeve. 60% cotton, 40% polyester.

Pink Mesh Valenzano Cap

Pink Mesh Valenzano Cap

$25.00

Keep cool and represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery!

Faded Black Mesh Valenzano Cap

Faded Black Mesh Valenzano Cap

$25.00

Keep cool and represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery!

Baby Blue Mesh Valenzano Cap

Baby Blue Mesh Valenzano Cap

$25.00

Keep cool and represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery!

Camo Mesh Valenzano Cap

Camo Mesh Valenzano Cap

$25.00

Keep cool and represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery!

Jersey Devil Pullover Hoodie

Jersey Devil Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Represent the local legend with our popular Jersey Devil Port wine's logo! 50% cotton, 50% polyester.

Valenzano Logo Pullover Hoodie

Valenzano Logo Pullover Hoodie

$50.00

Represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery! 100% polyester.

Merchandise

Premium Wine 6-Slot Bag

Premium Wine 6-Slot Bag

$5.00

Reusable bag for carrying 6 bottles of wine

Valenzano Wine Glass

Valenzano Wine Glass

$4.00

Valenzano Winery 8 oz. wine glass

Valenzano Corkscrew

Valenzano Corkscrew

$12.95

Valenzano Winery Corkscrew

Valenzano Logo Sticker

Valenzano Logo Sticker

$2.00

3x3 in. Waterproof, die-cut sticker. Perfect for representing your favorite New Jersey Winery!

Jersey Boy Snacks

Dark Chocolate Almonds

Dark Chocolate Almonds

$6.99
Dark Chocolate Cranberries

Dark Chocolate Cranberries

$8.99
Dub'l Dipt Chocolate Peanuts

Dub'l Dipt Chocolate Peanuts

$5.99
Sea Salt Caramel Cashew Truffle Mix

Sea Salt Caramel Cashew Truffle Mix

$5.99
Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl

Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl

$5.99
Yogurt Nut Trex Mix

Yogurt Nut Trex Mix

$5.99
Red, White & Chew

Red, White & Chew

$8.99
Alena's Secret Stache

Alena's Secret Stache

$8.99
Tony's Tavern Treats

Tony's Tavern Treats

$8.99
Chocolate Pretzels

Chocolate Pretzels

$8.99
Simply Sweet Snack Mix

Simply Sweet Snack Mix

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Instructions: Place order by selecting items below.

Website

Location

1090 Route 206, Shamong, NJ 08088

Directions

Gallery
Valenzano Family Winery image
Valenzano Family Winery image
Valenzano Family Winery image
Valenzano Family Winery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Upper Crust Pizza & Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 943
Yates Plz,1576 Rt 206 Tabernacle, NJ 08088
View restaurantnext
Honey Post
orange starNo Reviews
20 Trading Post Way Medford Lakes, NJ 08055
View restaurantnext
Rob's Craft Sandwiches
orange starNo Reviews
68 Tallowood Drive Medford, NJ 08055
View restaurantnext
Brotherton Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
2208 Atco Avenue Waterford Twp, NJ 08004
View restaurantnext
The Bean Street Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
117 Merchants Way Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
The Pop Shop
orange star4.4 • 1,992
1 S Main St Medford, NJ 08055
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shamong

Upper Crust Pizza & Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 943
Yates Plz,1576 Rt 206 Tabernacle, NJ 08088
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shamong
Medford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hammonton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Marlton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Moorestown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Manahawkin
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston