Valenzano Winery
285 Reviews
1090 Route 206
Shamong, NJ 08088
Wine Bottles
Destinations: MLB Bottle
Hints of light floral notes with a touch of oak for an earthly, full-bodied taste. ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Destinations: SGV Bottle
Blends medium tannins with hints of vanilla and cherry for a soft, elegant finish. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Destinations: CSG Bottle
Full-bodied red with notes of ripe cherries and blackberries, and a long spicy finish. Alc. 14.5%. by Vol. 750ml Bottle ~Vegan ~Non-GMO ~Gluten free
Destinations: RSL Bottle
Hints of light floral notes with a touch of oak for an earthly, full-bodied taste. ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Destinations: SVB Bottle
Generous notes of tropical fruit and citrus blend to form an elegant, refreshing taste. ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Traditions: Cabernet Franc Bottle
This fruit forward red has velvety tannin texture with notes of raspberries, cherries & fresh bell peppers. GROWN IN THE OUTER COASTAL PLAIN. 750ml Vegan Gluten Free Non-GMO
Traditions: Cabernet Merlot Bottle
Medium-bodied blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc with pronounced character and flavors. A gold medal winner, awarded 'Best Blend, by NJ Monthly Magazine. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free
Traditions: Old Indian Mills Blend Bottle
Winemaker's famous blend of a rich, spicy chambourcin with soft, velvety merlot. Most awarded vinefera/hybrid blend. 750ml Bottle Vegan Non-GMO
Traditions: Cynthiana Bottle
Outer Coastal Plain, estate grown. Lustrous, ruby tinted Cynthiana wine with a light berry aroma, complex bittersweet cocoa, and black cherry notes. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free 2x's Governors Cup Winner
Traditions: Chambourcin Bottle
A medium bodied red with rich color, firm acidity and lingering tannins. Serve with spicy grilled meats or robust cheeses. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Traditions: Vidal Blanc Bottle
The Pinot Grigio of the East Coast — crisp with hints of grapefruit, pears, and peaches. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Shamong Blush Bottle
Shamong Pinelands Blush is a Gold Medal Winner in the “Sweet Rosés” category at the New Jersey Wine Competition sponsored by Rutgers Cooperative Extension. It is light and fruity, crafted with fresh, Concord grapes. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Shamong Labrusca Bottle
Semi-sweet and slightly foxy with a subtle earthiness. It pairs well with barbecue, burgers on the grill, and sunsets. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Shamong Red Bottle
New Jersey’s best-selling native wine. A popular all-occasion table wine crafted with Concord grapes. Delicious cold. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Shamong Red Reserve Bottle
Crafted with Concord and Ives grapes, Shamong Red Reserve is dark, rich, and semi-sweet. It is a three-time “Best American Varietal” winner at the New Jersey Wine Competition. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Shamong White Bottle
The perfect summer wine. Light and refreshing; crafted with cold-pressed Niagara grapes. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Harvest: Berry Red Cranberry Bottle
Berry Red is an award-winning “Fruit Wine.” Serve chilled or at room temperature aside salads and light cheeses. Made from fresh, local fruit. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free
Harvest: Berry White Cranberry Bottle
A delicate blend of early harvest cranberries creates a crisp, sweet, and citrusy wine. Pairs well with fish and chicken. Made from fresh, local fruit. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free
Harvest: True Blue Blueberry Bottle
The flavors of fresh-picked blueberries. Fruity and refreshing, and delicious with desserts like chocolate, cheesecake, or poured over a bowl of ice cream. Made from 100% fresh blueberries. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Harvest: Plums Up Plum Wine Bottle
Plum perfection. Crisp with intense fresh-from-the-field plums. Starts sweet. Finishes tart. Made from 100% fresh fruit. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Harvest: Bramble On Raspberry Bottle
Bramble On is rich, sweet, and indulgent with flavors of fresh raspberries. It pairs perfectly with dark chocolates, cheesecakes, and other popular desserts. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free
Harvest: Perfect Pear Bottle
Perfect Pear balances residual sweetness and the fragrance of ripening pears. This wine "pears" well with mild cheeses, savory salads, and fruit-based desserts.
Harmony: Blackberry Syrah Bottle
Our Blackberry Syrah harmonizes the bold, full-bodied flavor of Syrah red grapes with the tart sweetness of fresh blackberries. Pairs well with burgers, steak and other rich foods. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free
Harmony: Peach Pinot Grigio Bottle
Our Peach Pinot Grigio harmonizes the sweetness of fresh peaches with the dry, zesty flavor of Pinot Grigio. This unique flavor is best paired with fish, vegetables, and lighter meals. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Harmony: Strawberry Merlot Bottle
We combined a soft, fruit-forward Merlot with a strawberry wine made from perfectly ripened fruit to create a harmoniously balanced dinner wine. Serve at room temperature with any of your favorite foods. 750ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free
Jersey Devil Port Bottle
This local legend comes right from the heart of the New Jersey Pine Barrens. Our Jersey Devil Port is a deep, rich, and velvety Cynthiana wine fortified with brandy and aged in oak for three years. It’s powerful stuff. Enjoy responsibly or repent later. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free ~ Estate Grown
Jersey Devil Blueberry Port Bottle
Blend of blueberry and grape wines with grape spirits and natural flavor. Serve as a postlude to a great meal. Alc 19.5% by vol.
Jersey Devil Batch #3 Bottle
Apple cider wine blended with natural flavors, maple syrup and cinnamon. Aged in bourbon barrels. Alc 14.6% By Vol.
Sangria - RWB Bottle
Our refreshing Red, White, & Blueberry Sangria blends red and white cranberry wines with blueberry. It’s sweet, tart, and it’s sure to be popular at any party or celebration. A portion of the proceeds goes toward supporting military charities. Over $110,000 donated directly to our troops so far. 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Sangria - White Bottle
Get the party started with our White Sangria, a refreshing pear wine packed with bold fruit flavors. With an ABV of 12%, our sangria stands out from most on the market. Cheers to a sweet sip of summer! 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Santa Little Helper Bottle
It’s sweet, tart, and exactly what Santa can use to get through the holidays (its really just a fun holiday label for our 'Red, White & Blueberry Sangria') Voted the #1 Best 'Under $15 Christmas Gift For Neighbors and People You Kinda Like' 750ml Bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
JD Labs: Pale Moonlight Bottle
Mead aged in bourbon barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans and orange zest. 500ml Bottle ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Sweet Cab Bottle
With flavors of cherries, raspberries, and blackcurrants, this everyday Cabernet goes anywhere. 1.5 Liter bottle ~ Vegan ~ Non-GMO ~ Gluten Free
Fizz Shamong Red 4pack
4-pack of 250ml cans
Fizz Vidal Blanc 4pack
4-pack of 250ml cans
Fizz Red, White & Blue Sangria 4pack
4 - 250ml cans
Fizz White Sangria 4pack
4-pack of 250ml cans
Vintage Cabernet Merlot Bottle
2015 Vintage Reserve Cabernet/Merlot (Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot Blend)
Vintage Chamborcin Bottle
2015 Vintage Reserve Chambourcin
Vintage MLB Bottle
2014 Vintage Reserve Malbec
Vintage Zinfandel Bottle
2014 Vintage Reserve Zinfandel
Vintage Old Indian Mills Blend Bottle
2015 Vintage Reserve Old Indian Mills Blend (50% Merlot, 50% Chambourcin)
Apparel
Valenzano Logo Short Sleeve (Black)
Represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery! 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon.
Valenzano Logo Short Sleeve (Gray)
Represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery! 100% cotton.
Valenzano Logo Short Sleeve (Berry)
Represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery! 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon.
Jersey Devil Short Sleeve
Represent the local legend with our popular Jersey Devil Port wine's logo! 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon.
Jersey Devil Long Sleeve
Represent the local legend with our popular Jersey Devil Port wine's logo! 90% cotton, 10% polyester.
Brotherton & Valenzano T-Shirt (Black)
Represent drinking local with a collaboration design between our family's winery and our brewery, Brotherton Brewing Company! 90% cotton, 10% polyester.
Brotherton & Valenzano T-Shirt (Maroon)
Represent drinking local with a collaboration design between our family's winery and our brewery, Brotherton Brewing Company! 52% cotton, 48% polyester.
Valenzano Logo Women's Tank Top
Represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery! 100% cotton.
WinefestNJ T-Shirt
Represent New Jersey's most anticipated wine and music festival with this exclusive design by the Valenzano family! Features our Bari Wine Pub logo on the left sleeve. 60% cotton, 40% polyester.
Pink Mesh Valenzano Cap
Keep cool and represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery!
Faded Black Mesh Valenzano Cap
Keep cool and represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery!
Baby Blue Mesh Valenzano Cap
Keep cool and represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery!
Camo Mesh Valenzano Cap
Keep cool and represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery!
Jersey Devil Pullover Hoodie
Represent the local legend with our popular Jersey Devil Port wine's logo! 50% cotton, 50% polyester.
Valenzano Logo Pullover Hoodie
Represent your favorite New Jersey winery with this classic design by Valenzano Winery! 100% polyester.
Merchandise
Premium Wine 6-Slot Bag
Reusable bag for carrying 6 bottles of wine
Valenzano Wine Glass
Valenzano Winery 8 oz. wine glass
Valenzano Corkscrew
Valenzano Winery Corkscrew
Valenzano Logo Sticker
3x3 in. Waterproof, die-cut sticker. Perfect for representing your favorite New Jersey Winery!
Jersey Boy Snacks
Dark Chocolate Almonds
Dark Chocolate Cranberries
Dub'l Dipt Chocolate Peanuts
Sea Salt Caramel Cashew Truffle Mix
Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl
Yogurt Nut Trex Mix
Red, White & Chew
Alena's Secret Stache
Tony's Tavern Treats
Chocolate Pretzels
Simply Sweet Snack Mix
