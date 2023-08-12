Free 2-Liter with purchase of $10 or more.
Pizza

DIY Pizza

Build Your Own Small

$11.50

Build your own pizza by choosing a size, crust, and sauce; then adding the toppings of your choice.

Build Your Own Large

$15.50

Build your own pizza by choosing a size, crust, and sauce; then adding the toppings of your choice.

Small Specialty Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken

$16.50

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, cheddar and mozzarella blend

10" Buffalo Chicken

$16.50

Mild buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella blend

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.50

Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

10" Carnivore

$16.50

Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese

10" Dillicious

$16.50

Ranch Dressing, Dill Pickles, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese.

10" The Greek

$16.50

Olive oil, red onions, Greek olives, tomato, feta, oregano, parmesan, mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

$16.50

Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves

10" Red Top

$16.50

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Crispy Pepperoni, Pepadew Peppers, Fresh Basil, Four Cheese Blend.

10" Vegetarian

$16.50

Pizza sauce, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, yellow onions, green peppers, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

10" Valeo's Special

$16.50

Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, yellow onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese

10" White

$16.50

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, garlic, fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese

Large Specialty Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken

$24.50

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, cheddar and mozzarella blend

14" Buffalo Chicken

$24.50

Mild buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella blend

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.50

Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

14" Carnivore

$24.50

Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese

14" Dillicious

$24.50

Ranch Dressing, Dill Pickles, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese.

14" The Greek

$24.50

Olive oil, red onions, Greek olives, tomato, feta, oregano, parmesan, mozzarella cheese

14" Margherita

$24.50

Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves

14" Red Top

$24.50

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Crispy Pepperoni, Pepadew Peppers, Fresh Basil, Four Cheese Blend.

14" Vegetarian

$24.50

Pizza sauce, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, yellow onions, green peppers, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

14" Valeo's Special

$24.50

Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, yellow onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese

14" White

$24.50

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, garlic, fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese

Calzones

Calzone

$11.50

Apps

Apps

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Meatball Bake

$11.00

5 Meatballs covered in pasta sauce, mozzarella and oregano, baked and served with a side of garlic bread.

Mojos - Small

$5.00

Mojos - Large

$8.00

Mozzarella Stix

$9.00
Parmesan Bread Bites

$7.00

Cheesy Bread

Original Cheesy

$10.50

Bacon Cheesy

$11.50

Pepperoni Cheesy

$11.50

Wings

Bone-In Wings 8-Piece

$13.50

Boneless Wings 8-Piece

$10.50

Salads

Entrée Salads

Entree Veggie

$8.50

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, and served with our homemade Italian dressing

Entree Greek

$8.50

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Greek olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and served with our homemade Greek dressing

Entree Valeo's

$11.50

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, and tomatoes served with our homemade Italian dressing

Entree Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.50

Romaine lettuce topped with a cheddar and mozzarella blend, grilled chicken, bacon, and served with our homemade ranch dressing

Family Salads

Family Veggie

$24.00

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, and served with our homemade Italian dressing

Family Greek

$24.00

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Greek olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and served with our homemade Greek dressing

Family Valeo's

$29.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, and tomatoes served with our homemade Italian dressing

Family Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.00

Romaine lettuce topped with a cheddar and mozzarella blend, grilled chicken, bacon, and served with our homemade ranch dressing

Bombers

Italian Beef

$9.50

Slow-cooked Italian beef on top of our fresh Italian bun

Meatball

$8.50

Our homemade meatballs and pasta sauce on top of our fresh Italian bun

Desserts

Cinnamon Bread Bites

$7.00

Caramel Blondie

$4.00

Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Sides

Dips

BBQ

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Buffalo

$1.25

Crushed Tomato Sauce

$1.25

Garlic Butter

$1.25

Pasta Sauce

$1.25

Pizza Sauce

$1.25

Ranch

$1.25

Hot Peppers

$1.25

Place Settings

Place Setting

Drinks

20oz Drinks

20oz Pepsi

$2.50
20oz Pepsi Zero Sugar

$2.50
20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50
20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50
20oz Mt. Dew

$2.50
20oz Mug Root Beer

$2.50
20oz Orange Crush

$2.50
20oz Starry

$2.50
Lipton Pure Leaf Sweet

$2.50
Lipton Pure Leaf Unsweet

$2.50
Celsius Orange

$2.50
Bubblr Cherry Guava

$2.50
Bubblr Pomegranate Acai

$2.50
LIFEWTR

$2.50
Aquafina

$1.50

2-Liter Drinks

2-Liter Pepsi

$4.00
2-Liter Pepsi Zero Sugar

$4.00
2-Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.00
2-Liter Dr. Pepper

$4.00
2-Liter Mt. Dew

$4.00
2-Liter Mug Root Beer

$4.00
2-Liter Orange Crush

$4.00
2-Liter Starry

$4.00