Valeo's Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Building Community One Pizza at a Time.
Location
8409 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55420
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington - 8501 Lyndale Ave S
No Reviews
8501 Lyndale Ave S Bloomington, MN 55420
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant