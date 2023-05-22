Restaurant header imageView gallery

Phoenix1 7th street Phoenix

92 Reviews

$

9706 N 7th St

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Combos

1. Beef Taco & Cheese Ench.

$8.25

2. Bean Tostada & Cheese Ench.

$8.25

3. Two Enchiladas

$8.25

4. Two Crispy Tacos

$8.25

5. Three Rolled Tacos Guac.

$7.25

6. Quesadilla

$8.25

7. Chimichanga

$8.25

8. Two Soft Tacos

$8.25

9. Beef Burrito & Cheese Ench.

$8.49

10. Chicken Taco & Chicken Burr.

$8.49

11. Chile Relleno & Cheese Ench.

$8.49

12. Chile Relleno & Beef Taco

$8.49

13. Carne Asada Plate*

$9.25

14. Pollo Asada Plate*

$9.25

15. Carnitas Plate*

$9.25

16. Chorizo Plate*

$8.75

17. Machaca Plate*

$8.75

18. Shrimp Plate*

$9.99

Burritos

Adobada Burrito

$7.99

Asada Burrito

$8.25

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.49

California Burrito Plain

$8.25

Carnitas Burrito

$7.99

Conga Burrito

$7.49

Fish Burrito

$9.49

Pollo Burrito

$7.99

SD Burrito

$10.49

Shrimp Burrito

$9.49

Surf & Turf Burrito

$9.99

Veggie Burrito

$5.99

Cali w/ Guac

$9.49

Cali w/ Sour Cream

$9.49

2in1 Burrito

$10.25

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.25

Shredded Beef Burrito

$6.49

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$6.49

Texan Burrito

$9.25

Mixed Burrito

$6.49

Breakfast

Carne Asada Breakfast

$5.99

Sausage Breakfast

$5.25

Bacon Breakfast

$5.99

Ham Breakfast

$5.25

Chorizo Breakfast

$5.25

Potato Breakfast

$4.99

Bean Breakfast

$4.99

Chilaquiles

$6.99

Breakfast Taco

$2.00

Machaca Burrito

$5.99

Soft Tacos

Asada Taco

$3.99

Al Pastor Taco

$3.99

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Pollo Asada Taco

$3.99

Cali Taco

$4.49

Fried Mahi Taco

$4.49

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.49

Veggie Taco

$3.75

El Jefe Taco

$4.49

Diablo Taco

$4.49

Chicharron Taco

$2.99

Fish Taco

$2.00

Crispy Taco/Sopes

3 Rolled Tacos Beef

$3.99

5 Rolled Tacos Beef

$4.99

12 Rolled Tacos Beef

$9.25

Crispy Beef Taco

$3.25

Crispy Potato Taco

$2.99

3 Rolled Tacos Chicken

$3.99

5 Rolled Tacos Chicken

$4.99

12 Rolled Tacos Chicken

$9.25

Crispy Chicken Taco

$3.25

Sopes

$2.99

Beef Flautas

$6.49

Chicken Flautas

$6.49

TJ Hot Dog

$2.99

Street Tacos

Carnitas Street

$2.25

Pastor Street

$2.25

Asada Street

$2.25

Pollo Street

$2.25

Barbacoa Street

$2.25

Chips

Al Pastor Chips

$9.49

Asada Chips

$9.49

Carnitas Chips

$9.49

Guacamole Chips

$5.25

Plain Chips

$2.25

Pollo Asado Chips

$9.49

Surf & Turf Chips

$10.25

Cheese Chips

$3.75

Chips N Guac

$5.25

Chips And Queso

$5.99

Chips And Salsa

$3.50

Fries

Al Pastor Fries

$9.49

Asada Fries

$9.49

Carnitas Fries

$9.49

Guacamole Fries

$5.25

Plain Fries

$2.75

Pollo Asado Fries

$9.49

Surf & Turf Fries

$10.25

Cheese Fries

$3.75

Queso Fries

$7.25

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

$7.49

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$7.49

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$7.49

Carnitas Quesadilla

$7.49

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.49

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$8.99

Plain Quesadilla

$4.49

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$7.25

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

Ham Quesadilla

$6.25

Chimichangas

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$7.25

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$7.25

Carne Asada Chimichanga

$7.99

Pollo Asado Chimichanga

$7.99

Adobada Chimichanga

$7.99

Carnitas Chimichanga

$7.99

Bean/Cheese Chimichanga

$6.25

Enchiladas

Two Cheese Enchiladas

$5.99

Two Beef Enchiladas

$6.25

Two ChickenEnchiladas

$6.25

Two Shrimp Enchiladas

$7.99

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Tortas

Milanesa Torta

$6.99

Ham Torta

$6.99

Shredded Beef Torta

$6.99

Shredded Chicken Torta

$6.99

Machaca Torta

$6.99

Chorizo Torta

$6.99

Carnitas Torta

$6.99

Carne Asada Torta

$7.25

Pollo Asada Torta

$7.25

Veggie Torta

$4.75

Adobada Torta

$7.25

Tostadas

Shredded Beef Tostada

$5.25

Shredded Chicken Tostada

$5.25

Refried Bean Tostada

$4.49

Salads

Carne Asada Salad

$7.25

Pollo Asado Salad

$7.25

Shrimp Salad

$7.99

Rice Bowls

Shredded Chicken Rice Bowl

$6.99

Shredded Beef Rice Bowl

$6.99

Pollo Asado Rice Bowl

$7.25

Carne Asada Rice Bowl

$7.49

Adobada Rice Bowl

$7.25

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$7.25

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$8.25

Kids

Comes with chips and rice

2 Tacos Kids Meal

$6.49

Quesadilla Kids Meal

$6.49

Bean Burrito Kids Meal

$6.49

Sides

4oz Beans

$1.49

4oz Rice

$1.49

4oz Guacamole

$2.25

4oz Sour Cream

$1.25

4oz Pico

$1.25

8oz Beans

$2.49

8oz Rice

$2.49

8oz Guacamole

$3.99

8oz Sour Cream

$2.25

8oz Pico

$2.25

4oz Queso

$2.25

8oz Queso

$3.99

4oz Salsa Freca

$1.25

8oz Salsa Fresca

$2.25

Churro

$0.99

Esquite

$2.25

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.99

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Churritos

$2.25

Drinks

Sm Fountain

$2.09

Sm Horchata

$3.00

Sm Jamaica

$3.00

Sm Cucumber Lime

$3.00

Sm Agua Fresca

$3.00

Lg Fountain

$2.29

Lg Horchata

$4.00

Lg Jamaica

$4.00

Lg Cucumber Lime

$4.00

Lg Agua Fresca

$4.00

Can soda

$1.50

Glass Bottle

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.99

Sticker

$2.25

Rockstar

$2.85

Coffee

$1.25

Brewchata 20oz

$4.25

20oz Pl Bottle

$2.25

Hot Sauce (Copy)

Classic Red XX

Classic Green X

Creamy Green XXX

Orange XXXX

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Food

9706 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020