Phoenix1 7th street Phoenix
$
9706 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Combos
1. Beef Taco & Cheese Ench.
$8.25
2. Bean Tostada & Cheese Ench.
$8.25
3. Two Enchiladas
$8.25
4. Two Crispy Tacos
$8.25
5. Three Rolled Tacos Guac.
$7.25
6. Quesadilla
$8.25
7. Chimichanga
$8.25
8. Two Soft Tacos
$8.25
9. Beef Burrito & Cheese Ench.
$8.49
10. Chicken Taco & Chicken Burr.
$8.49
11. Chile Relleno & Cheese Ench.
$8.49
12. Chile Relleno & Beef Taco
$8.49
13. Carne Asada Plate*
$9.25
14. Pollo Asada Plate*
$9.25
15. Carnitas Plate*
$9.25
16. Chorizo Plate*
$8.75
17. Machaca Plate*
$8.75
18. Shrimp Plate*
$9.99
Burritos
Adobada Burrito
$7.99
Asada Burrito
$8.25
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.49
California Burrito Plain
$8.25
Carnitas Burrito
$7.99
Conga Burrito
$7.49
Fish Burrito
$9.49
Pollo Burrito
$7.99
SD Burrito
$10.49
Shrimp Burrito
$9.49
Surf & Turf Burrito
$9.99
Veggie Burrito
$5.99
Cali w/ Guac
$9.49
Cali w/ Sour Cream
$9.49
2in1 Burrito
$10.25
Chile Relleno Burrito
$8.25
Shredded Beef Burrito
$6.49
Shredded Chicken Burrito
$6.49
Texan Burrito
$9.25
Mixed Burrito
$6.49
Breakfast
Soft Tacos
Crispy Taco/Sopes
Street Tacos
Chips
Fries
Quesadillas
Chimichangas
Enchiladas
Tortas
Rice Bowls
Kids
Comes with chips and rice
Sides
4oz Beans
$1.49
4oz Rice
$1.49
4oz Guacamole
$2.25
4oz Sour Cream
$1.25
4oz Pico
$1.25
8oz Beans
$2.49
8oz Rice
$2.49
8oz Guacamole
$3.99
8oz Sour Cream
$2.25
8oz Pico
$2.25
4oz Queso
$2.25
8oz Queso
$3.99
4oz Salsa Freca
$1.25
8oz Salsa Fresca
$2.25
Churro
$0.99
Esquite
$2.25
1 Flour Tortilla
$0.99
3 Corn Tortillas
$1.25
Churritos
$2.25
Drinks
Hot Sauce (Copy)
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Mexican Food
Location
9706 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020