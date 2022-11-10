Restaurant header imageView gallery

Valhalla Barbershop and Taphouse 363 Atlantic Boulevard

363 Atlantic Boulevard

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Store

Trucker Hat - Dark Blue - Leather Patch

Trucker Hat - Dark Blue - Leather Patch

$39.00

Snapback hat with curved bill

Trucker Hat - Black - White Patch

Trucker Hat - Black - White Patch

$39.00Out of stock

Snapback hat with curved bill

Surfer Hat - Heather Grey - White Patch

Surfer Hat - Heather Grey - White Patch

$39.00

Snapback hat with flat bill

Surfer Hat - Heather Grey -Leather Patch

Surfer Hat - Heather Grey -Leather Patch

$39.00

Snapback hat with flat bill

6-Pack Beach Cooler

6-Pack Beach Cooler

$19.00

Fill the Valhalla beach cooler with 6 of your favorite beverages and keep them cold while you enjoy the sun!

Wood & Marble Cheese Board - 12" X 6"

Wood & Marble Cheese Board - 12" X 6"

$49.00
Small Tee Shirt

Small Tee Shirt

$29.00

Valhalla Barbershop logo on the front, " We Put The Bar in Barbershop" on the back

Medium Tee Shirt

Medium Tee Shirt

$29.00

Valhalla Barbershop logo on the front, " We Put The Bar in Barbershop" on the back

Large Tee Shirt

Large Tee Shirt

$29.00

Valhalla Barbershop logo on the front, " We Put The Bar in Barbershop" on the back

Xlarge Tee shirt

Xlarge Tee shirt

$29.00

Valhalla Barbershop logo on the front, " We Put The Bar in Barbershop" on the back

Battle Grub

Meat Pizza

$12.00

Personal Meat pizza

Caprese Bites

$11.00

Package Sales

Coppertail Unholy - 4pack

$9.00

Athletic Brewing - 6pack

$14.00

Veterans Raging Blonde - 6pack

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Valhalla Luxury Barbershop & Taphouse is located just a few blocks off of the ocean at 363 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL. Patrons will be greeted by a white glove concierge level of service and be served a free craft beer with their barbershop services.

Location

363 Atlantic Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Directions

