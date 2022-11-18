  • Home
  Valiant the Sandwich - 477 Court Street NE, Salem, OR 97301
Valiant the Sandwich 477 Court Street NE, Salem, OR 97301

No reviews yet

477 Court Street Northeast

Salem, OR 97301

Order Again

Popular Items

Lockdown Burrito
Friggin TBR
Hot Not Hot

Breakfast Sandwiches

A Proper Breakfast Sandwich

A Proper Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Choice of bacon, ham, house sausage patty or plant-based chorizo, pimento cheese, scrambled egg, U.S. cheese, house biscuit or English muffin

The Louche

The Louche

$12.00

Scrambled egg, smoked cheddar, bacon, maple, chives, toasted croissant

Take My Money

Take My Money

$14.00

House sausage patty, smoked mozz, fried egg**, pimento cheese, chorizo jam, pickled jalapenos, biscuit

Breakfast Club v2.0

Breakfast Club v2.0

$14.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, swiss, fried egg, buttermilk sauce, avocado, rocket, tomato, English muffin.

Biasi Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Everything is plant based: Cheese crusted bun, roasted red pepper scrambled egg, chorizo, avocado, cilantro spread, pickled cabbage, Hot Mama Chili Oil, Jacobsen Cherrywood Smoked Salt

Good Morning Cheesesteak

Good Morning Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved sirloin, grilled onions, U.S and smoked cheddar, scrambled egg, house pickled jalapeños, fried egg, Smokey chili maple, toasted croissant.

Cold Sandwiches

Valiant

$12.00

Choice of turkey, ham, salami, or house medium roast beef (+$2), rocket, tomato, mayo, pickle, Portland mustard, seeded rye, potato bread or bolillo add proteins or cheese

Hot Not Hot

Hot Not Hot

$13.00

O.P. cotto salami, smoked mozz, Mama Lil's sweet pickled peppers, fresh Thai basil, mayo, Hot Mamma smoky coffee chilie oil, bollio

The Other Roast Beef Sandwich

The Other Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Grass-fed house roast beef, rocket, Jacobsen’s cherrywood smoked salt, house pickled onions, blue cheese, pegasus sauce, mayo, bolillo

Friggin TBR

Friggin TBR

$13.00

House smoked turkey, bacon, Duke's mayo, house buttermilk sauce, lettuce, tomato, Jacobsen's Cherrywood Smoked Salt, toasted croissant,

Hot Sandwiches

Mostly a Cubano

Mostly a Cubano

$13.00

Mojo inspired pork, ham, swiss, dill pickle, Portland mustard, bolillo, pressed

Coxtolstoy's Hot Cheese Steak

Coxtolstoy's Hot Cheese Steak

$15.00

Shaved grass-fed beef, grilled onions, U.S and cheddar cheese, Mama Lil's sweet pickled peppers, Hot Mama Chili Oil, Valiant sauce, toasted bolillo

A Roast Beef Sandwich Has No Name

A Roast Beef Sandwich Has No Name

$14.00

Warm grass fed house roast beef, Pegasus Sauce (horse radish), cheddar and U.S. cheese, mustard BBQ, sesame brioche. Add grilled onions and raw pickle at no charge.

Oh Shiitake! Smash Melt

Oh Shiitake! Smash Melt

$13.00

1/3 lb grass-fed beef, grilled shiitake mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss, Russian dressing, seeded rye. No mushrooms = EXTRA $3

Hot Jam

Hot Jam

$13.00

Mojo inspired pork, house chorizo jam, cheddar, house-pickled jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro mayo, toasted bolillo

Plant Powered Torta

$12.00

Plant-based chorizo, cilantro mayo, pickled onions, black beans, cilantro, vegan cheese-crusted bolillo

Like a Reuben

Like a Reuben

$14.00Out of stock

House corned beef, swiss, russian dressing, pickled cabbage, seeded rye

Cindy Burger

Cindy Burger

$10.00

Single grass-fed smash burgers, U.S. cheese, bacon, Prime sauce, little bun

Farley Burger

$13.00

Sides

Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Soup

$3.00Out of stock

House made Tomato Soup with Roasted Red Pepper. Gluten free and vegetarian. Contains dairy

Side Salad

$4.00

Organic Greens (not spring mix, never spring mix) house pickled cabbage and onions, cherry tomatoes

Kids (of all ages) menu

Baby Farley

$6.00

1/3 lb grass fed beef, U.S. cheese, Valiant sauce, little bun.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

U.S. cheese, potato bread

PB&J

$4.00

Organic peanut butter, organic strawberry jam, potato bread

Specials

T-Mo's Gochu-Cheesesteak

T-Mo's Gochu-Cheesesteak

$14.00

T-Mo's Gochujang sauce glazed shaved sirloin, smoked mozzarella, grilled onions, house pickled jalapenos and carrots, fresh scallions, grilled scallion mayo, rustic roll.

Unoriginal Beef

Unoriginal Beef

$14.00Out of stock

House roast beef, house au jus, house fermented giardiniera, rustic roll.

Pay it Forward

Buy the Staff a Round

$6.00

Burritos

Lockdown Burrito

Lockdown Burrito

$11.00

Choice of protein, seasoned tots, cilantro crema, scramby eggs, pickled onions, Salem-made cotija, cilantro, house smoky chili oil, huge tortilla

Vegangelical Breakfast Burrito

$12.00Out of stock

Avocado, plant based chorizo, seasoned tots, cilantro cream type stuff, pickled onions, vegan cheese, cilantro, House Chili Oil, huge tortilla.

Drinks

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

500ml bottled coke from Mexico

Caldera Root Beer

$2.00

12oz can Caldera Root Beer

Diet Soda

$2.00

Probably Diet Pepsi, might be something else.

Kombucha

$4.00

Happy Mountain Kombucha

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Fentimans

$4.00

Coffee and Espresso

Drip Coffee Organic

$2.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Big, fat sandwiches, locally inspired, locally sourced.

Location

477 Court Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301

Directions

