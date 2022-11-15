Restaurant header imageView gallery

Valley Cafe Akron

881 Reviews

$

1212 Weathervane Ln

Akron, OH 44313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Weekend Specials

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$13.99

HamtSwiss cheese grilled on Texas toast covered w/ our homemade bechamel sauce and topped w/ a sunny side up egg. This is classic French dish!

COFFEE!!

Coffee

$2.99

Flavored Coffee

$3.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.99
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99
Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$3.79Out of stock

Pop/Lemonade

Water

Coke

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Juice

Juices (16oz)

$3.29

Milk

White Milk

$2.99

Chocolate MIlk

$2.99

Kids

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Pop

$1.50

WEEKEND- Special Drinks

Red Bull

$4.99Out of stock

Carm Apple Cold Brew

$3.99Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Birthday Cake Iced Coffee

$3.99

Special Items

Chili (CUP)

$3.99Out of stock

Chili (BOWL)

$4.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Best known for our made from scratch food, friendly service and a community focused approach to business. Well seasoned, fresh food is here for you breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Website

Location

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron, OH 44313

Directions

Gallery
Valley Cafe image
Valley Cafe image
Valley Cafe image

