Barbeque
Valley Farm Market La Jolla
12 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Conveniently place your order online, when you arrive to the market just ask one of our friendly meat clerks to retrieve your order, thanks for stopping by, enjoy!
Location
6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE
No Reviews
4462 Mission Blvd San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Jolla
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
More near La Jolla