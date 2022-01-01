Valley Farm Market La Jolla

VFM Wagyu Smashburger

$15.99 +

Fresh Ground Wagyu Beef Patties, Choose Single or Double Patties, Topped with Yellow American Cheese, Umami Onions, and Special Sauce Served on a Toasted King's Hawaiian Bun, Served with French Fries and a side of Pickles, No Modifications or Substitutions, can be ordered A la Carte without Fries, or a six pack for $54.99