Barbeque

Valley Farm Market La Jolla

12 Reviews

6902 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla, CA 92037

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Bowl
VFM Wagyu Smashburger
Grilled Carne Asada Bowl

Kitchen Menu

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$16.99

“The Gobbler” Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Traditional Stuffing, Turkey Jus, Cranberry Chipotle Aioli on Toasted Ciabatta, served with Fries

Grilled Ahi Tuna Sandwich

Grilled Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled Filet of Fish, Served on Toasted Ciabatta with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and VFM Tartar Sauce, Served with Fries, Please call the store to inquire today's Fresh Fish

VFM Wagyu Smashburger

VFM Wagyu Smashburger

$15.99+

Fresh Ground Wagyu Beef Patties, Choose Single or Double Patties, Topped with Yellow American Cheese, Umami Onions, and Special Sauce Served on a Toasted King's Hawaiian Bun, Served with French Fries and a side of Pickles, No Modifications or Substitutions, can be ordered A la Carte without Fries, or a six pack for $54.99

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$14.99

Grilled Huli Huli Chicken, topped with Avocado Crema and Pineapple Jicama Slaw, served on an Italian Roll

VFM Signature Tuna Poke Nachos

VFM Signature Tuna Poke Nachos

$12.99

VFM Award Winning Ahi Tuna Poke, Fresh Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Cilantro and Green Onions, Sriracha Aioli and Wasabi Crema over Crispy Wonton Chips

VFM California Burrito

VFM California Burrito

$14.99

Imperial Valley Carne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo, and Chipotle Aioli

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickle Chips with Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun -

Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Shredded Pork, VFM 94 BBQ Sauce, Fresh Cole Slaw, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun -

Snake River Farms Brisket Sandwich

Snake River Farms Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Slow Smoked Chopped Brisket, topped with VFM BBQ Sauce, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Provolone Cheese on a Brioche Bun

The Bird is The Word

The Bird is The Word

$13.99

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, White American Cheese, on Wheat Bread.

The Don

The Don

$13.99

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Italian Vinaigrette on a Italian Roll

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Classic grilled cheese sandwich, featuring white and yellow American cheese on toasted brioche.

Side Regular Fries

Side Regular Fries

$4.99
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99
Side Waffle Fries

Side Waffle Fries

$5.99

BLAT Sandwich

$12.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, on Toasted Sourdough Make it a Club add Grilled Chicken +4

Bowl Menu

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$15.99

Grilled Chicken served over a bed of mixed greens or Cilantro Lime Rice, choose Mediterranean Style, Baja Style, Hawaiian Style or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Grilled Carne Asada Bowl

Grilled Carne Asada Bowl

$15.99

Grilled Carne Asada served over Cilantro Lime Rice or a bed of Mixed Greens, choose Mediterranean style or Baja style Hawaiian Style or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp served over Cilantro Lime Rice or a bed of Mixed Greens, choose Mediterranean style or Baja style Hawaiian Style or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Grilled Tofu Bowl

Grilled Tofu Bowl

$15.99

Grilled Marinated Tofu served over Cilantro Lime Rice or a bed of mixed greens, choose Mediterranean style or Baja style, Hawaiian Style, or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Kimchi Bowl

$15.99

Sauteed Kimchi with Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Picked Ginger, Green Onions and Toasted Sesame Seeds.

Poke Bowls

Traditional Ahi Poke Bowl

Traditional Ahi Poke Bowl

$11.99

Choice of one style of Poke, served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds

Traditional Spicy Ahi Poke Bowl

Traditional Spicy Ahi Poke Bowl

$11.99

Choice of one style of Poke, served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds

Traditional Salmon Poke Bowl

Traditional Salmon Poke Bowl

$11.99

Choice of one style of Poke, served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds

Traditional Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl

Traditional Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl

$11.99

Choice of one style of Poke, served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds

Traditional Gabe's Ho'key Poke Bowl

Traditional Gabe's Ho'key Poke Bowl

$11.99

Ahi Tuna, Hamachi and Salmon Poke, served over Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds

VFM Signature Ahi Poke Bowl

VFM Signature Ahi Poke Bowl

$15.99

Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

VFM Signature Spicy Ahi Poke Bowl

VFM Signature Spicy Ahi Poke Bowl

$15.99

Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

VFM Signature Salmon Poke Bowl

VFM Signature Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.99

Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

VFM Signature Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl

VFM Signature Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.99

Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

VFM Signature Gabe's Ho'key Poke Bowl

VFM Signature Gabe's Ho'key Poke Bowl

$15.99

Ahi Tuna, Hamachi and Salmon Poke, served over Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Toast Menu

Basic B Avo Toast

$6.99

Fresh Mashed Avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Zest, Sea Salt and Gresh Ground Black Pepper

Flower Child Avo Toast

$7.99

Fresh Mashed Avocado, Watermelon Radish, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Zest, Sea Salt and Fresh Ground Black Pepper

Elote Avo Toast

$7.99

Fresh Mashed Avocado, Valley Farm Elote Dip, Cotija Cheese, Fresh Lime and Micro Cilantro

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Conveniently place your order online, when you arrive to the market just ask one of our friendly meat clerks to retrieve your order, thanks for stopping by, enjoy!

Website

Location

6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Valley Farm Market La Jolla image

La Jolla Shores
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
