Valley Farm Market Spring Valley 9040 CAMPO RD

1,266 Reviews

$$

9040 CAMPO RD

SPRING VALLEY, CA 91977

Order Again

Popular Items

VFM Signature Smashburger
Grilled Chicken Bowl
French Fries

Kitchen Menu

VFM signature holiday sandwich. Smoked turkey breast, traditional stuffing, cranberry sauce on a ciabatta roll.
VFM Signature Smashburger

VFM Signature Smashburger

$10.99+

Fresh Ground Beef Patties, Choose Single or Double Patties, Topped with Yellow American Cheese, Umami Onions, and Special Sauce Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun, Served with French Fries, No Modifications or Substitutions, can be ordered A la Carte without Fries, or a six pack for $54.99

VFM California Burrito

VFM California Burrito

$14.99

Imperial Valley Carne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Elote Dip, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli and Chamoy Sauce

VFM Carne Asada Fries

VFM Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

Carne Asada, Roasted Corn Elote, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Crema and Chipotle Aioli served over Seasoned Fries

The Bird is The Word

The Bird is The Word

$13.99

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, White American Cheese, on Wheat Bread.

The Don

The Don

$13.99

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Italian Vinaigrette on a Italian Roll

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickle Chips with Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun -

BLAT Sandwich

BLAT Sandwich

$12.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, on Toasted Sourdough Make it a Club add Grilled Chicken +4

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Classic grilled cheese sandwich, featuring white and yellow American cheese on toasted brioche.

VFM Signature Tuna Poke Nachos

VFM Signature Tuna Poke Nachos

$12.99

VFM Award Winning Ahi Tuna Poke, Fresh Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Cilantro and Green Onions, Sriracha Aioli and Wasabi Crema over Crispy Wonton Chips

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$16.99

VFM signature holiday sandwich with house smoked turkey breast, traditional stuffing and cranberry chipotle aioli on a ciabatta roll.

Bowl Menu

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$15.99

Grilled Chicken served over a bed of mixed greens or Cilantro Lime Rice, choose Mediterranean Style, Baja Style, Hawaiian Style or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Grilled Carne Asada Bowl

Grilled Carne Asada Bowl

$15.99

Grilled Carne Asada served over Cilantro Lime Rice or a bed of Mixed Greens, choose Mediterranean style or Baja style Hawaiian Style or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp served over Cilantro Lime Rice or a bed of Mixed Greens, choose Mediterranean style or Baja style Hawaiian Style or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Grilled Tofu Bowl

Grilled Tofu Bowl

$15.99

Grilled Marinated Tofu served over Cilantro Lime Rice or a bed of mixed greens, choose Mediterranean style or Baja style, Hawaiian Style, or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Kimchi Bowl

$15.99

Sauteed Kimchi with Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Picked Ginger, Green Onions and Toasted Sesame Seeds.

Smoked Chicken Wings

Classic Buffalo Wings

Classic Buffalo Wings

$14.99

One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Wings

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Wings

$14.99

One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip

Meat Candy House BBQ Dry Rub Wings

Meat Candy House BBQ Dry Rub Wings

$14.99

One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip

Traditional Chamoy Wings

Traditional Chamoy Wings

$14.99

One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip

VFM Poke

VFM Signature Tuna Poke Nachos

VFM Signature Tuna Poke Nachos

$11.99

Choice of one style of Poke, served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds

VFM Signature Ahi Poke Bowl

VFM Signature Ahi Poke Bowl

$15.99

Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

VFM Signature Spicy Ahi Poke Bowl

VFM Signature Spicy Ahi Poke Bowl

$15.99

Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

VFM Signature Salmon Poke Bowl

VFM Signature Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.99

Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

VFM Signature Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl

VFM Signature Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.99

Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

VFM Signature Gabe's Ho'key Poke Bowl

VFM Signature Gabe's Ho'key Poke Bowl

$15.99

Ahi Tuna, Hamachi and Salmon Poke, served over Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

VFM Signature Tuna Poke Nachos (Copy)

VFM Signature Tuna Poke Nachos (Copy)

$11.99

Choice of one style of Poke, served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds

BBQ

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Brisket Nachos Half Order

$11.99

Brisket Nachos Full Order

$15.99

Brisket Per Pound

$29.99
Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$15.99

Tri-Tip Nachos Half Order

$11.99Out of stock

Tri-Tip Nachos Full Order

$15.99Out of stock
Tri-Tip Per Pound

Tri-Tip Per Pound

$24.99Out of stock

Smoked BBQ Tri-Tip Maximum Quantity 3lbs

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled Pork Nachos Half Order

$9.99

Pulled Pork Nachos Full Order

$12.99

Pulled Pork by the Pound

$15.99

Half Rack

$19.99

Full Rack

$29.99

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked Turkey Nachos Half Order

$9.99

Smoked Turkey Nachos Full Order

$13.99

Smoked Turkey Per Pound

$16.99
Smoked 1/2 Chicken

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

$9.99

Smoked BBQ Chicken Maximum Quantity 5

French Fries

French Fries

$5.99
Magic BBQ Beans

Magic BBQ Beans

$5.99

Maximum Quantity 5

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.99

Maximum Quantity 5

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.99

Maximum Quantity 5

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Maximum Quantity 5

Essential Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Valley Farm Market Signature Coffee Blend

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Valley Farm Signature Nitro Cold Brew

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Traditional Latte

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Traditional Americano

Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.00+

Traditional Cappucino

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Traditional Macchiato

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Traditional Cortado

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Shot of Espresso

Specialty Coffee Drinks

Mexican Chocolate Mocha

Mexican Chocolate Mocha

$5.00+

Mexican Chocolate Mocha

Churro Latte

Churro Latte

$5.00+

Churro Flavored Latte

Affogato

Affogato

$5.00+

Espresso poured over Vanilla Salted Caramel Ice Cream from Dark Horse Coffee

Horchata Cold Brew

Horchata Cold Brew

$5.00+

Nitro Cold Brew with House Made Horchata Syrup

Banana Cold Brew

Banana Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cold Brew mixed with house made Banana Milk *Contains Dairy

Seasonal Coffee Drinks

Chocolate Cold Foam Cold Brew

$6.50+
Toasted Marshmallow Cold Brew

Toasted Marshmallow Cold Brew

$6.50+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00+
Pumpkin Creme Bru-Latte

Pumpkin Creme Bru-Latte

$6.00+
Apple Pie Chai Latte

Apple Pie Chai Latte

$6.50+
Salted Caramel Apple Cider

Salted Caramel Apple Cider

$6.50+

Smoothies & Juices

Smoothie of the Month

Smoothie of the Month

$7.00+

Fresh squeezed orange juice, cranberries

Midnight Cowboy

Midnight Cowboy

$7.00+

Contains, Acai, Pitaya, Blueberries, Flax seed, Banana, Almond Butter, Oat Milk, and Agave

Berry Bananza

Berry Bananza

$7.00+

Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Banana, Coconut Milk

Nut Job

Nut Job

$7.00+

Dates, Banana, Almond Butter, Cocoa Nibs, Almond Milk

Love you so Matcha

Love you so Matcha

$7.00+

Spinach, Kale, Banana, Pineapple, Matcha, Orange Juice

Pretty in Pink

Pretty in Pink

$7.00+

Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple, Papaya, Banana, Coconut Milk

Orange you glad we made this

Orange you glad we made this

$7.00+

Vanilla bean ice cream, orange juice, vanilla extract

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

16oz of Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Green Juice

Green Juice

$7.00

Cold Pressed Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Apple, Bosc Pear and Lemon 16oz

Tropical Juice Blend

Tropical Juice Blend

$7.00

Cold Pressed, Pineapple, Mango, Papaya, Cantaloupe, Banana and Lemon 16oz

Cucumber and Melon Juice

Cucumber and Melon Juice

$7.00

Cold Pressed Honeydew, Cucumber and Lemon 16oz

Carrot Ginger Apple Juice

Carrot Ginger Apple Juice

$7.00

Cold Pressed Carrot, Apple, Ginger and Lemon 16oz

Antioxidant Red Juice Blend

Antioxidant Red Juice Blend

$7.00

Cold Pressed Red Beet, Blueberry, Strawberry, Red Bell Pepper, Turmeric Root, Apple, Orange, Carrot, Lemon and Ginger 16oz

Bottle Water

$1.00

Toast Menu

Basic B Avocado Toast

Basic B Avocado Toast

$7.00

Toasted Multigrain Bread topped with fresh smashed avocado, lemon zest, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, fresh ground black pepper and micro cilantro

Flower Child Avocado Toast

Flower Child Avocado Toast

$8.00

Toasted Multigrain Bread topped with fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest, watermelon radish, edible flowers, sea salt and fresh ground black pepper

Elote Avocado Toast

Elote Avocado Toast

$8.00

Toasted Multigrain bread topped with fresh smashed avocado, VFM signature Elote Dip, micro cilantro, cotija cheese and fresh lime juice

Toast with Almond Butter

Toast with Almond Butter

$5.00

Toasted Multi Grain Bread, topped with Almond Butter and a drizzle of Agave Syrup

Toast with Butter

Toast with Butter

$4.00

Toasted Multi Grain Bread with Butter

Plain Bagel Toasted with Butter

Plain Bagel Toasted with Butter

$4.00

Fresh Baked Plain Bagel Toasted served with Butter on the side +$1 for Cream Cheese

Acai Bowls and Pastries

Berry Acai Bowl

Berry Acai Bowl

$10.00

Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, topped with gluten free granola and a drizzle of agave

Protein Acai Bowl

Protein Acai Bowl

$11.00

Acai, Banana, Almond Butter, Cocoa Nibs, Coconut flakes, gluten free granola

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Freshly baked Butter Croissant

Cranberry Orange Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.00

Fresh Baked Cranberry Orange Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Fresh Baked Blueberry Muffin

Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$4.00

Fresh Baked Puff Pastry topped with cinnamon and sugar

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Fresh Baked Coffee Cake

Pretzel Croissant with Gruyere and Bacon

Pretzel Croissant with Gruyere and Bacon

$5.00

Fresh Baked Pretzel Croissant stuffed with Gruyere cheese and applewood smoked bacon

Stars & Stripes Bowl

Stars & Stripes Bowl

$10.00

VFM Coffee Beans

VFM Coffee Beans

VFM Coffee Beans

$17.99

Tea

Hot Tea 12oz

$3.00

Hot Tea 16oz

$3.50

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.00

Iced Tea 32oz

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chai Tea Lattee

$4.50+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brisket Available all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Location

9040 CAMPO RD, SPRING VALLEY, CA 91977

Directions

