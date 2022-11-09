- Home
Valley Farm Market Spring Valley 9040 CAMPO RD
1,266 Reviews
$$
9040 CAMPO RD
SPRING VALLEY, CA 91977
Kitchen Menu
VFM Signature Smashburger
Fresh Ground Beef Patties, Choose Single or Double Patties, Topped with Yellow American Cheese, Umami Onions, and Special Sauce Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun, Served with French Fries, No Modifications or Substitutions, can be ordered A la Carte without Fries, or a six pack for $54.99
VFM California Burrito
Imperial Valley Carne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Elote Dip, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli and Chamoy Sauce
VFM Carne Asada Fries
Carne Asada, Roasted Corn Elote, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Crema and Chipotle Aioli served over Seasoned Fries
The Bird is The Word
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, White American Cheese, on Wheat Bread.
The Don
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Italian Vinaigrette on a Italian Roll
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickle Chips with Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun -
BLAT Sandwich
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, on Toasted Sourdough Make it a Club add Grilled Chicken +4
Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Classic grilled cheese sandwich, featuring white and yellow American cheese on toasted brioche.
VFM Signature Tuna Poke Nachos
VFM Award Winning Ahi Tuna Poke, Fresh Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Cilantro and Green Onions, Sriracha Aioli and Wasabi Crema over Crispy Wonton Chips
The Gobbler
VFM signature holiday sandwich with house smoked turkey breast, traditional stuffing and cranberry chipotle aioli on a ciabatta roll.
Bowl Menu
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken served over a bed of mixed greens or Cilantro Lime Rice, choose Mediterranean Style, Baja Style, Hawaiian Style or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds
Grilled Carne Asada Bowl
Grilled Carne Asada served over Cilantro Lime Rice or a bed of Mixed Greens, choose Mediterranean style or Baja style Hawaiian Style or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds
Grilled Shrimp Bowl
Grilled Shrimp served over Cilantro Lime Rice or a bed of Mixed Greens, choose Mediterranean style or Baja style Hawaiian Style or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds
Grilled Tofu Bowl
Grilled Marinated Tofu served over Cilantro Lime Rice or a bed of mixed greens, choose Mediterranean style or Baja style, Hawaiian Style, or Kimchi Style Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds Kimchi Style = Sauteed Kimchi, Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Green Onions, and Toasted Sesame Seeds
Kimchi Bowl
Sauteed Kimchi with Fresh Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Korean BBQ Sauce, Picked Ginger, Green Onions and Toasted Sesame Seeds.
Smoked Chicken Wings
Classic Buffalo Wings
One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip
Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Wings
One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip
Meat Candy House BBQ Dry Rub Wings
One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip
Traditional Chamoy Wings
One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip
VFM Poke
VFM Signature Tuna Poke Nachos
Choice of one style of Poke, served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Topped with Toasted Sesame Seeds
VFM Signature Ahi Poke Bowl
Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds
VFM Signature Spicy Ahi Poke Bowl
Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds
VFM Signature Salmon Poke Bowl
Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds
VFM Signature Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl
Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds
VFM Signature Gabe's Ho'key Poke Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Hamachi and Salmon Poke, served over Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds
BBQ
Brisket Sandwich
Brisket Nachos Half Order
Brisket Nachos Full Order
Brisket Per Pound
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Tri-Tip Nachos Half Order
Tri-Tip Nachos Full Order
Tri-Tip Per Pound
Smoked BBQ Tri-Tip Maximum Quantity 3lbs
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Nachos Half Order
Pulled Pork Nachos Full Order
Pulled Pork by the Pound
Half Rack
Full Rack
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey Nachos Half Order
Smoked Turkey Nachos Full Order
Smoked Turkey Per Pound
Smoked 1/2 Chicken
Smoked BBQ Chicken Maximum Quantity 5
French Fries
Magic BBQ Beans
Maximum Quantity 5
Coleslaw
Maximum Quantity 5
Potato Salad
Maximum Quantity 5
Mac & Cheese
Maximum Quantity 5
Essential Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee
Valley Farm Market Signature Coffee Blend
Nitro Cold Brew
Valley Farm Signature Nitro Cold Brew
Latte
Traditional Latte
Americano
Traditional Americano
Cappucino
Traditional Cappucino
Macchiato
Traditional Macchiato
Cortado
Traditional Cortado
Espresso Shot
Shot of Espresso
Specialty Coffee Drinks
Mexican Chocolate Mocha
Mexican Chocolate Mocha
Churro Latte
Churro Flavored Latte
Affogato
Espresso poured over Vanilla Salted Caramel Ice Cream from Dark Horse Coffee
Horchata Cold Brew
Nitro Cold Brew with House Made Horchata Syrup
Banana Cold Brew
Cold Brew mixed with house made Banana Milk *Contains Dairy
Seasonal Coffee Drinks
Smoothies & Juices
Smoothie of the Month
Fresh squeezed orange juice, cranberries
Midnight Cowboy
Contains, Acai, Pitaya, Blueberries, Flax seed, Banana, Almond Butter, Oat Milk, and Agave
Berry Bananza
Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Banana, Coconut Milk
Nut Job
Dates, Banana, Almond Butter, Cocoa Nibs, Almond Milk
Love you so Matcha
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Pineapple, Matcha, Orange Juice
Pretty in Pink
Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple, Papaya, Banana, Coconut Milk
Orange you glad we made this
Vanilla bean ice cream, orange juice, vanilla extract
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
16oz of Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Green Juice
Cold Pressed Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Apple, Bosc Pear and Lemon 16oz
Tropical Juice Blend
Cold Pressed, Pineapple, Mango, Papaya, Cantaloupe, Banana and Lemon 16oz
Cucumber and Melon Juice
Cold Pressed Honeydew, Cucumber and Lemon 16oz
Carrot Ginger Apple Juice
Cold Pressed Carrot, Apple, Ginger and Lemon 16oz
Antioxidant Red Juice Blend
Cold Pressed Red Beet, Blueberry, Strawberry, Red Bell Pepper, Turmeric Root, Apple, Orange, Carrot, Lemon and Ginger 16oz
Bottle Water
Toast Menu
Basic B Avocado Toast
Toasted Multigrain Bread topped with fresh smashed avocado, lemon zest, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, fresh ground black pepper and micro cilantro
Flower Child Avocado Toast
Toasted Multigrain Bread topped with fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest, watermelon radish, edible flowers, sea salt and fresh ground black pepper
Elote Avocado Toast
Toasted Multigrain bread topped with fresh smashed avocado, VFM signature Elote Dip, micro cilantro, cotija cheese and fresh lime juice
Toast with Almond Butter
Toasted Multi Grain Bread, topped with Almond Butter and a drizzle of Agave Syrup
Toast with Butter
Toasted Multi Grain Bread with Butter
Plain Bagel Toasted with Butter
Fresh Baked Plain Bagel Toasted served with Butter on the side +$1 for Cream Cheese
Acai Bowls and Pastries
Berry Acai Bowl
Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, topped with gluten free granola and a drizzle of agave
Protein Acai Bowl
Acai, Banana, Almond Butter, Cocoa Nibs, Coconut flakes, gluten free granola
Butter Croissant
Freshly baked Butter Croissant
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Fresh Baked Cranberry Orange Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Fresh Baked Blueberry Muffin
Cinnamon Twist
Fresh Baked Puff Pastry topped with cinnamon and sugar
Coffee Cake
Fresh Baked Coffee Cake
Pretzel Croissant with Gruyere and Bacon
Fresh Baked Pretzel Croissant stuffed with Gruyere cheese and applewood smoked bacon
Stars & Stripes Bowl
VFM Coffee Beans
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Brisket Available all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
9040 CAMPO RD, SPRING VALLEY, CA 91977
Photos coming soon!