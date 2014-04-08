Valley Pub imageView gallery
Valley Pub 40 Plummer Ave

40 Plummer Ave

Whitinsville, MA 01588

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Basket of French Fries

$7.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$7.00

Basket of Cajun Style Fries

$8.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Basket of Curly Fries

$7.00

Chicken Potstickers

$9.00

Handcut Onion Rings

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Soft Pretzels

$9.00

Loaded Fries or Tots

$13.00

Jalapeño poppers

$10.00

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Bone In Chicken Wings

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Soup/Salad

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Cup of Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar salad

$8.00

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

B.L.T

$11.00

VP Turkey BLT

$15.00

Hot Dogs

$10.00

Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.00

Valley Bomb

$16.00

Reuben

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chicken (NO SAUCE)

$14.00

French Dip Sub

$15.00

RACHEL Reuben

$15.00

Specials

Cheese pizza

$7.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Supreme pizza

$7.00

Soft Tacos

$5.00

Hard Tacos

$5.00

Pastrami & Swiss

$11.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Crispy Chicken Cheddar Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Loaded Taco Nachos

$13.00

Grilled Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Seafood Friday

Fried Haddock Plate

$17.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$22.00

Fried Sea Scallop Plate

$26.00

Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate

$29.00

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Seafood Combo (2)

$26.00

Fried Seafood Trio (3)

$27.00

Fried Seafood Platter (4)

$31.00

BAKED Haddock Plate

$21.00

BAKED Sea Scallop Plate

$27.00

BAKED Seafood Combo

$28.00

BAKED Seafood Casserole

$30.00

BAKED Haddock *Florentine*

$23.00

Baked STUFFED Shrimp Plate

$27.00

Baked STUFFED Haddock Plate

$26.00

Baked STUFFED Combo Plate

$29.00

Clam Cakes (6)

$7.00

Clam Cake (3) & Cup of Chowder Combo

$10.00

Entrees

Steak Dinner

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$19.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Basics

One egg w/homefries & toast

$5.00

Two eggs w/homefries &toast

$6.00

Three eggs w/homefries & toast

$7.00

One egg w/ choice of meat, homefries & toast

$6.00

Two eggs w/ choice of meat, homefries & toast

$7.00

Three eggs w/ choice of meat, homefries & toast

$8.00

One egg w/meat toast NO HOMEFRIES

$5.00

Two eggs w/meat toast NO HOMEFRIES

$6.00

Three eggs w/meat toast NO HOMEFRIES

$7.00

One egg w/ hash & toast

$6.00

Two eggs w/ hash & toast

$7.00

Three eggs w/ hash & toast

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg sandwich w/homefries

$5.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich w/homefries

$6.00

Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich w/homefries

$7.00

Something Sweet

Short Stack French Toast

$5.00

Tall Stack French Toast

$7.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.00

Tall Stack Pancakes

$6.00

Omelets

Veggie Omelet

$10.00

Meatlovers Omelet

$12.00

Western Omelet

$11.00

Plain Omelet

$6.00

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Homefries

$3.00

Cajun Homefries

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Bagel w/cream cheese

$2.50

One Egg

$2.00

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

QUICK

MIX

$7.50

SHOT

$5.50

Domestic Draft

$3.00

Domestic Bottle

$4.00

Import Draft

$5.00

Import Bottle

$5.00

Jello shots

$1.00

LONG ISLAND

$9.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

REDBULL MIXER

$9.50

ROCKS

$6.50

TOP MIX

$9.00

TOP ROCKS

$8.50

TOP SHOT

$8.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

$5 special

$5.00

$6 special

$6.00

$6.50 Special

$6.50

$7 Special

$7.00

$8.00 special

$8.00

Loaded bloody mary

$11.00

Margarita flight

$12.00

Johnny walker shot

$10.00

Johnny walker rocks

$11.00

Patron/makers shot

$8.00

KITCHEN ROUND

$10.00

Jameson Mix

$8.00

Jameson Shot

$6.50

Jameson Rocks

$7.00

BEANIE

$25.00

HOODIE

$25.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Millerlite

$4.00

Michelob ultra

$4.00

Bass

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Blue moon

$5.00

Rolling rock

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona light

$5.00

Michelob ultra gold

$4.00

Sam Adam lager

$5.00

Sam Adam lite

$5.00

Coors edge n\a

$4.00

Angry orchard

$5.00

Twisted tea original

$5.00

Twisted tea half&half

$5.00

Busch

$2.00

Pbr

$2.00

Pbr coffee

$6.00

Whiteclaw black cherry

$5.00

Whiteclaw grapefruit

$5.00

Whiteclaw lime

$5.00

Whiteclaw mango

$5.00

Highlimb cider

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Heineken Can

$4.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.00

Bud light next

$5.00

Wormtown Pumpkin

$7.00

Draft Beer

BIG ASS BUD LIGHT

$6.00

BIG ASS BUDWEISER

$6.00

BIG ASS COORS LIGHT

$6.00

BIG ASS GUINESS

$8.00

BIG ASS SAM

$7.00

BIG ASS TRULY

$7.00

BIG ASS WACHUSETTE BLUE

$7.00

Bud light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors light

$3.00

Guiness

$6.00

Sam Seasonal

$5.00

SHIPYARD PUMPKIN

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Wachusette Blueberry

$6.00

Wormtown Be Hoppy

$5.00

BIG ASS WORMTOWN

$7.00

BIG ASS PUMPKIN

$7.00

Wachusett Wally

$6.00

BIG ASS WALLY

$7.00

BIG ASS BLUEBERRY

$7.00

BOURBON

BULLEIT ROCKS

$9.00

BULLEIT SHOT

$8.00

Jim beam Rocks

$6.50

JIM BEAM SHOT

$5.50

MAKERS MARK ROCKS

$9.00

MAKERS MARK SHOT

$8.00

DR MIGILLICUDDYS

MENTHOL

$5.50

APPLE PIE

$5.50

ROOT BEER

$5.50

CHERRY

$5.50

GRAPE

$5.50

LIQUORS/CORDIALS

FRANGELICO

$5.50

SAMBUCA

$5.50

BAILEYS/EMMETTS/CAROLYNS

$5.00

PATRON XO

$5.00

WATERMELON PUCKER

$5.00

APPLE PUCKER

$5.00

BLUE CURACO

$5.00

AMARETTO

$5.00

RAZZMATAZZ

$5.00

BUTTERSHOTS

$5.00

OPEN SHOT

$5.50

VODKA

TITOS

$5.50

ABSOLUTE

$5.50

STOLI

$5.50

ABSOLUTE MANGO

$5.50

STOLI RAZZ

$5.50

SMIRONOFF ORANGE

$5.50

SMIRONOFF CITRUS

$5.50

SMIRONOFF GRAPE

$5.50

SMIRONOFF BLUEBERRY

$5.50

SMIRONOFF VANILLA

$5.50

D.E PEACH

$5.50

D.E GRAPEFRUIT

$5.50

D.E SWEET TEA

$5.50

D.E CRANBERRY

$5.50

RUM

CAPTAIN

$5.50

BACARDI

$5.50

MALIBU

$5.50

MYERS

$5.50

GOSLINGS BLACK

$5.50

TEQUILA

CUERVO GOLD

$5.50

CUERVO SILVER

$5.50

ESPALON SILVER

$6.00

PATRON SILVER

$7.00

SCOTCH

GLENLEVIT

$7.00

DEWARS

$5.50

WHISKEY

JACK

$5.50

JAMESON

$6.00

CROWN

$7.00

JACK FIRE

$5.50

JACK HONEY

$5.50

JACK APPLE

$5.50

FIREBALL

$5.50

SCREWBALL PB

$5.50

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$5.50

DR IRISH WHISKY

$4.00

WINE

CABERNET

$5.00

MERLOT

$5.00

PINO GRIGIO

$5.00

CHARDONNAY

$5.00

CHAMPAIGNE

$5.50

SANGRIA

$7.00

Soda

coke

$2.00

diet coke

$2.00

gingerale

$2.00

soda water

Tonic

$2.00

orange soda

$2.00

lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Redbull

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Apple juice

$2.00

Apparel

Hoodie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

40 Plummer Ave, Whitinsville, MA 01588

Directions

Gallery
Valley Pub image

