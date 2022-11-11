Restaurant header imageView gallery
Valley View Cafe

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Egg on a Muffin

Breakfast on the Go

Handheld Breakfast Items
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$4.00

Egg scrambled with peppers, onion and cheese with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham, served with salsa and sour cream

Egg on a Muffin

Egg on a Muffin

$3.00

Grilled egg and cheese with your choice of sausage, ham or bacon

Veggie Express Sandwich

$3.00

Grilled tomato, spinach, mushroom, onions and cheese stuffed into an English muffin

Sunrise Breakfast

Sunrise Breakfast meals served with hash browns and toast

Egg Scramble

$6.00

Vegetable Scramble

$6.00

Scrambled Egg with tomato, onion, mushroom and spinach

2 Egg any Style

$6.00

Carol's Express Lane

$7.00

1 Egg any style served with a pancake and 2 sausage patties

Classic Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast Items

Nancy’s Biscuits & Gravy One Biscuit

$3.00

Nancy’s Biscuits & Gravy Two Biscuits

$4.00

French Toast One Slice

$2.00

French Toast Two Slice

$3.00

French Toast Three Slice

$4.00

One Buttermilk Pancake

$2.00

Two Buttermilk Pancake

$3.00

Three Buttermilk Pancake

$4.00

Country Omelets

Our 3 egg omelets are served ala carte

Cheese Omelet

$5.00

Home style omelet stuffed with cheese blend

Denver Omelet

$6.00

Classic omelet stuffed with diced ham, diced peppers and cheese

Connie’s Veggie Omelet

$6.00

Omelet stuffed with tomato, onion, mushroom, avocado and cheese

Sides Items

Breakfast Side Items

Fresh Oatmeal

$2.00

Cream of Wheat

$2.00

One Egg

$1.00

Side of (4) Bacon

$3.00

Side of (2) Sausage Patty

$3.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

Hash Browns N Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.50

2 Slices of Toast

$1.00

Side of (2) Bacon

$1.50

Side of (1) Sausage

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.00

Crossiant

$2.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Raisin Bagel

$2.00

Blueberry Bagel

$2.00

Cinnamon Bagel

$2.00

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Onion Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Cereal

Cheerios

$2.00

Rice Crispys

$2.00

Raisin Bran

$2.00

Chips

Doritos: Cool Ranch
$1.00

Doritos: Cool Ranch

$1.00
Doritos: Nacho Cheese
$1.00

Doritos: Nacho Cheese

$1.00
Lay's: Sour Cream & Onion
$1.00

Lay's: Sour Cream & Onion

$1.00
Sun Chips: Garden Salsa
$1.00

Sun Chips: Garden Salsa

$1.00
Cheetos

Cheetos

$1.00
Lay's: BBQ Chip
$1.00

Lay's: BBQ Chip

$1.00

Cookies and Snacks

Cookies

$1.00

Granola

$3.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.00

Simply Juices

Simply Orange
$1.50

Simply Orange

$1.50
Simply Cranberry
$1.50

Simply Cranberry

$1.50
Simply Apple
$1.50

Simply Apple

$1.50

Milk

2% Milk

$0.50

Skim Milk

$0.50

Chocolate Milk

$0.50

Other

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

Hand Fruit

$0.50

Rice Krispy Treat

$1.00

Smoothies

Smoothie Strawberry

$3.00

Smoothie Mix Berry

$3.00

Smoothie Peach

$3.00

Smoothie Raspberry

$3.00

Soda and Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Mist

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Yogurt

Vanilla Yogurt

$1.00

Strawberry Yogurt

$1.00

Peach Yogurt

$1.00

Raspberry Yogurt

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our Chef's handcrafted menu items!

Website

Location

940 E 5th St, Coquille, OR 97423

Directions

