Valley Vineyards
455 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Valley Vineyards. We invite to share our passion for wine and to discover the joy of good wine and food shared with friends.
Location
2276 US-22, Morrow, OH 45152
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant - 11 S Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036
No Reviews
11 South Broadway Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurant
The Breakfast Club Cafe & Coffee Roastery
No Reviews
102 N Broadway St Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurant