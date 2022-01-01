Restaurant header imageView gallery

Valley Vineyards

455 Reviews

$$

2276 US-22

Morrow, OH 45152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Niagara Bottle
White Christmas
CLICK HERE for Shipping (3-7 Business Days)

Shipping (MUST BE ADDED TO CART FOR ALL DELIVERY ORDERS)

CLICK HERE for Shipping (3-7 Business Days)

$35.39+

This item must be added to cart for order to be shipped. If you are ordering more than 12 bottles please add multiple shipping items to equal the total number of bottles.

Wine Bottles

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$35.00

Cabernet Franc Bottle

$32.00

Merlot Bottle

$32.00

Hillside Red Bottle

$18.00

Pinot Noir

$20.00

Oaked Chardonnay Bottle

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Rosé

$18.00

Vidal Blanc Bottle

$15.00

Riesling

$16.00

White Reflections

$15.00

Blush Fusion

$15.00

Scarlet Fusion

$15.00

Chocolate Amour

$18.00

Niagara Bottle

$14.00

Pink Catawba Bottle

$14.00

Concord Bottle

$14.00

Sangria Bottle

$16.00

Raspberry Bottle

$22.00

Blackberry Bottle

$22.00

Champagne Bottle

$18.00

Honey Mead (Sweet) Bottle

$22.00

White Christmas

$16.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged Mead

$40.00

Mixed Drinks

Raspberry Beret

$8.00

Purple Rain

$8.00

Bee Sting

$8.00

Candy Apple

$8.00

Queen Bee

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Valley Vineyards. We invite to share our passion for wine and to discover the joy of good wine and food shared with friends.

Website

Location

2276 US-22, Morrow, OH 45152

Directions

Gallery
Valley Vineyards image
Valley Vineyards image
Valley Vineyards image
Valley Vineyards image

Similar restaurants in your area

Country Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3150 OH-350 Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Burgitto Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
6373 US-22 Morrow, OH 45152
View restaurantnext
Villagio's Italian Eatery - 48 E Mulberry
orange starNo Reviews
48 E Mulberry Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant - 11 S Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036
orange starNo Reviews
11 South Broadway Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club Cafe & Coffee Roastery
orange starNo Reviews
102 N Broadway St Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Eli's Sports Bar and Grill - Maineville
orange starNo Reviews
3187 Western Row Road Maineville, OH 45039
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Morrow
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston