Valley Water Cafeteria 5750 Almaden Expressway

Popular Items

Daily Lunch Special
Daily Grill Special

All Drinks

Coffee Small - Bring Your Own Cup

$1.00

Coffee Large - Bring Your Own Cup

$1.25

Coffee Small

$1.25

Coffee Large

$1.50

Bottled Iced Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.00

Jarritos/Sangria

$2.00

Canned Soda

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Mineral Water

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Snapple

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Arizona

$2.00

Rockstar

$2.50

Small Orange Juice

$1.00

V8 Splash

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Redbull

$2.00

Aloe

$2.00

Jumex

$2.00

Kern

$1.00

Yogurt

Yogurt

$1.65

Parfait

$2.25

Salads

Salad Grab and Go

$6.95

Side Salad

$1.95

Small Salads

$4.50

Cobb Salad

$7.55

Spring Rolls

$7.95

Sandwiches

Sandwich Grab and Go

$6.50

Desserts

Dessert Grab and Go

$2.50

Big Cookie

$2.00

Small Cookie

$1.00

Arroz Con Leche

$2.50

Fruit Snack

$1.25

Ice Cream

$2.00

Mexican Ice Cream

$1.50

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Soft Serve Ice Cream Small

$1.50

Soft Serve Ice Cream Large

$2.50

Pasteries

Danish

$2.00

Small Muffin

$1.50

Big Muffin

$2.00

Donuts

$1.25

Cheese Cake

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$3.25

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Avocado

$0.75

Small Apple

$0.50

Chips & Snacks

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Fruit Snacks

$1.25

Eclipse Gums

$2.00

Mega Gum

$3.00

Today's Specials

Daily Breakfast Special

$5.95

Daily Lunch Special

$7.95

Daily Grill Special

$7.65

Daily Eat Great Plate Special

$6.95

Daily Soup Small Special

$2.55

Daily Soup Large Special

$3.35
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose, CA 95123

Directions

Gallery
Valley Water Cafeteria image
Valley Water Cafeteria image
Valley Water Cafeteria image

