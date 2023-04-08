Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh Downtown

392 Reviews

$$$

220 5th Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Formaggio
Sicilian Pizza
Parma

DINNER

Mozzarella Bar

Prosciutto Tasting

$18.00

Parma, Speck, Cotto, Citrus Olives, Giardiniera, House Pickles, Pickled Mustard Seeds

Formaggio

$19.00

Daily Selection of Cheeses, Mostarda, Spiced Nuts, Grain Mustard

Burrata

$15.00

Fig, Pomegranate, Crispy Rapini, Farro, Grilled Fennel, Fresno-Grapefruit Vinaigrette

Buffalo Mozzarella

$15.00

Roasted Romas, Charred Rapini, Olives, Balsamic Glaze

Bresaola

$16.00

Buffalo Ricotta, Arugula, Asparagus, Pine Nuts, Crispy Leeks

Antipasti

Arancini

$14.00

Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Arrabbiata Sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Horseradish Salsa Rossa, Lemon

Octopus

$16.00

Eggplant Caponata (contains pine nuts), Pickled Fresnos, Brussels Sprout Romesco

Focaccia

$15.00

Prosciutto, Gorgonzola, Pesto, Roasted Romas

Chicken Livers

$14.00

Polenta, Onions, Brussels Sprouts, Peppers, Green Beans

Insalata

Parma

$12.00

Crispy Prosciutto, Parmesan, Pistachios, Lemon Olive Oil

Classic Caesar

$11.00

White Anchovy, Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan

Sprout & Cabbage

$11.00

Radicchio, Almonds, Pickled Onions, Apples, Tomatoes, Carrots, Creamy Honey Mustard

Baby Gem

$12.00

Roasted Beets, Pickled Onions, Pears, Grapes, Whipped Gorgonzola, Walnuts, Fig Vinaigrette

Pizza

Vallozzi Pizza

$14.00

Red Sauce, Provolone

Sicilian Pizza

$15.00

Tomatoes, Provolone, Pecorino, Garlic, Herbs

Spinach Pizza

$15.00

Caramelized Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella, Feta

Pasta

Pappardelle Bolognese

$26.00

Beef, Veal, & Pork Bolognese

Linguini

$29.00

Clams, Hot Sausage, Zucchini, Eggplant, Anchovies, Garlic Butter

Gnocchi

$27.00

Shaved Sprouts, Fennel, Mortadella, Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Cream

Spaghetti

$25.00

Red Sauce, Meatballs, Ricotta, Parmesan

Mushroom Ravioli

$26.00

Spinach, Scallions, Garlic & Mushroom Jus

Garganelli

$30.00

Boar Ragu, Zucchini, Carrots, Tomatoes, Ricotta Salata

Malfadine

$32.00

Shrimp, Sweet & Hot Peppers, Tomatoes, Spinach, Saffron Butter

Fettuccine

$32.00

Squid & Spinach Pasta, Amatriciana Sauce, Octopus, Chilies

Rotolos

$26.00

Butternut Squash, Rapini, Red Onions, Pepitas, Ricotta, Prosciutto, Sage Cream

Seafood

Crab Cakes

$45.00

Creamed Spinach, Smoked Squash, Feta

Seafood Risotto

$44.00

Lobster, Crab, Scallops, Roasted Peppers

Swordfish

$35.00

Smoked Salsa Rossa, Sweet Potatoes, Capers, Fregola, Rapini, Anchovies

Salmon

$33.00

Roasted Beets, Ceci Beans, Fennel, Quinoa

Scallops

$45.00

Spaghetti Squash, Celeriac Puree, Chard, Farro, Pine Nuts, Salsa Verde

Branzino

$35.00

Meat

10oz Filet

$45.00

Roasted Potatoes, Sweet Onion Agrodolce, Asparagus

Pork Chop

$34.00

Spaetzle, Chard, Pork Belly, Sunday Sauce

Veal Parmesan

$36.00

Spaghetti, Red Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$30.00

Spaghetti, Red Sauce

Lemon Chicken

$34.00

Potatoes, Green Beans, Artichokes, Lemon Butter

Rabbit

$37.00

Cacciatore Sauce, Rapini, Mushrooms, Polenta

Lamb Shank

$34.00

Venetian Spice, Stewed White Beans, Caper-Mint Gremolata

Veal Costoletta

$35.00

Cotto, Fontina, Lemon, Tomatoes, Tonnato Sauce

16oz Delmonico

$47.00

Roasted Potatoes, Sweet Onion Agrodolce, Asparagus

Contorni

Parmesan Risotto

$12.00

Meatballs & Ricotta

$12.00

Carrots & Asparagus

$10.00

Ricotta, Almonds, Nduja Puree

Fried Ceci Beans

$11.00

Rapini, Sprouts, Fresnos, Pancetta, Sage Butter

Rapini & Cauliflower

$12.00

Pepper Ragu, Lemon

Greens & Beans

$12.00

Escarole, Rapini, White Beans

Creamy Polenta

$10.00

Mushroom Ragu

House-Made Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Warm, House Made Caramel Sauce

Tiramisu

$10.00

Dark Rum & Coffee Reduction, House Lady Fingers, Mascarpone

Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

Blood Orange Mousse, Pomegranate Gastrique

Seasonal Cheesecake

$11.00

Fig Compote, Lavender-Pecan Brittle

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Chocolate Ganache, Italian Berries, Lemon Whipped Cream

Lemon Lavendar Ricotta Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Wine Pairing - Chocolates

$9.00

Wine Pairing - Wines

$16.00

DRINKS

Cocktails

Italian Manhattan

$14.00

Negroni Classico

$13.00

Hayman's London Dry Gin, Campari, Dolin Rouge

Sgroppino

$13.00

Sangria

$12.00

Do The Splits

$14.00

Pompelmo Marg

$14.00

Artichamp

$14.00

Something Cheeky

$13.00

Tom & Berry

$16.00

Up $chitt's Creek

$13.00Out of stock

Half Bottles

Bellavista Franciacorta

$50.00

Frank Chardonnay

$45.00

Pride Chardonnay

Rombauer Chardonnay

$50.00

Kosta Browne Sonoma

$80.00

Kosta Browne RRV

$80.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$55.00

Pride Mountain Cab

$75.00

Frogs Leap Cab

$55.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired Italian food in downtown Pittsburgh. Dine with us or order online for take-out!

Website

Location

220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Directions

Gallery
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh image
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh image

Similar restaurants in your area

Graeme House
orange star4.3 • 45
435 Market St Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Market Street Grocery - Market Square
orange star4.0 • 7
435 Market St Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
SLIDER VIBES
orange starNo Reviews
22 Market Square Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
219 Fourth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Barcadia
orange starNo Reviews
24 Market Square Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Butcher and the Rye
orange starNo Reviews
212 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
orange star4.6 • 1,642
139 7th St Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Bae Bae's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 532
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
SoFresh - 006 - PA Pittsburgh - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 449
5 PPG Place Suite 100 Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston