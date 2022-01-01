  • Home
Val's English Tea & Pie Shop 466 Putnam Pike, Unit 1

No reviews yet

466 Putnam Pike, Unit 1

Greenville, RI 02828

Beverages

Pot of tea for one

$6.00

Individual pot of tea for one

Carafe of coffee for one

$6.00

Individual French Press

Soda by the glass

$2.50

Soda by the glass

Mocktail

$6.00

Bottled water

$2.50

Single bottle of water

Hard Beverages

Mimosa - Orange

$8.00

Mimosa - Blackcurrant

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Wine - Zinfandel

$7.00

Wine - White

$7.00

Wine - Red

$7.00

Champagne

$9.00

Beer Domestic

$4.00

Beer Imported

$5.50

Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00

White Claw

$5.00

Strongbow Cider

$8.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Cookie

Bag of Coconut Macaroons (6)

$7.00

Bag of Date Squares (6)

$4.50

Bag of Pecan Shortbread (6)

$7.00

Coconut Macaroon

$1.50

Date Squares

$1.25

Pecan Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$1.50

Cream dessert

Trifle

$5.00

Eton Mess

$4.50

Passion Fruit Mousse

$4.50

Lemon Mousse

$4.50

Full Afternoon Tea

Full English Tea for one

$32.00

Full English Tea

Child's English Tea for one

$28.00

Child's English Tea

Commemorative Tea

$36.00

Comfort Dinner

$32.00

Gift Certificates

Tea for one

$34.56

Tea for Two

$69.12

$25 gift certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

$40 gift certificate

$40.00

$10 gift certificate

$10.00

Jam

Blueberry Earl Grey

$6.00

Chivers Blackcurrant Jam

$6.50

Marmalade

$6.50

Pastry

Bakewell Tart

$4.00

Custard Tart

$4.00

Pastry of the Day

$4.00

Pastry of the Day

$4.00

Raspberry Almond Tart (small)

$4.00

Mini Lemon Meringue

$2.00

Pie

Chicken Pot Pie Small

$10.00

French Meat Pie Small

$10.00

Shepherd's Pie Small

$10.00

Sausage & Apricot Pie Large

$15.00

Sausage & Apricot Pie Small

$3.50

Cornish Pasty

$10.00

Beef & Mushroom Pie

$12.00

Retail Candy

Aero

$2.15

Aero Big Bar

$4.25

Aero Small Bar

$1.90

Bourneville Giant Buttons

$4.95

Bramston Pickle

$6.75

Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs

$4.00

Cadburys Fruit & Nut

$1.75

Cadburys Giant Buttons

$4.95

Clotted Cream 1oz

$3.75

Clotted Cream 6oz

$11.25

Clotted Cream Toffee

$6.50

Club Biscuit

$0.60

Crrunchie

$2.75

Crunchie SMALL

$1.25

Curly Wurly

$1.50

Custard Creams

$3.00

Flake

$2.00

Fox's Glacier Mints

$4.00

Fruit Pastilles

$2.75

Fudge Bar

$1.50

Galaxy

$4.25

Ginger Preserves

$5.75

Hangover Drops

$6.50

Jammie Dodgers

$3.50

Jelly Tots

$1.50

Lemon Barley Water

$7.00

London Mug

$8.50

Malteasers

$2.75

Malteasers Box

$4.90

Marmite

$7.50

Maynards Jelly Babies

$7.50

Maynards Licorice Allsorts Box

$7.50

Maynards Wine Gums

$7.50

McVities Chocolate Digestives

$4.25

McVities Shortcake

$4.25

Milky Bar

$2.50

Mini Jam

$1.10

Minstrels

$3.00

Mint Sauce

$4.50

Murray Mints

$2.75

Orange Marmalade

$5.75

Paxo

$4.25

Pecan Butterscotch Pudding

$4.95

Pickled Onions

$8.00

Picnic

$1.00

Ready Brek

$9.25

Rhubarb & Custard

$2.75

Ribena

$11.00

Roses Marmalade

$6.75

Salad Cream

$4.95

Sherbet Lemons

$5.25

Shipphams Spread

$3.95

Simpkin Travel Tin

$6.50

Simpkins Butterscotch

$6.50

Spotted Dick

$4.95

Tea

$9.00

Trebor Extra Strong Mints

$2.00

Twiglets

$2.25

Twirl

$3.00

Union Jack Mug

$8.50

Union Jack Pen

$3.00

Wispa

$2.00

Yorkie

$2.50

Savoury Pastry

Cornish Pasty

$10.00

Mini quiche

$5.00

Pork Pie

$5.00

Sausage & Apricot Pie (small)

$3.50

Sausage Roll

$3.50

Scotch Egg

$6.00

Scone

Scone with butter and jam

$5.50

Warm scone with butter and jam

Scone Take Out

$3.50

Bag of Scones (3)

$14.00

Soup

Chicken Corn Chowder PINT

$4.50

Chicken Corn Chowder QUART

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Kettle's on!

Location

466 Putnam Pike, Unit 1, Greenville, RI 02828

Directions

