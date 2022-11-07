Pizza
Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Good people, gooder food. Yeah, you heard me.
Location
112 S. 11th St, Chesterton, IN 46304
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria - Crown Point
No Reviews
11319 South Broadway Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chesterton
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria - Chesterton
4.2 • 785
371 Indian Boundary Rd Chesterton, IN 46304
View restaurant