Pizza

Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders

review star

No reviews yet

112 S. 11th St

Chesterton, IN 46304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Full Bomb
16" Build Your Own Pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza

Pizza

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.50

16" Val's Special

$20.00
16" Chesterton Fire

16" Chesterton Fire

$20.75
16" Veggie Supreme

16" Veggie Supreme

$20.75

16" Meatatarian

$20.75

16" BBQ Chicken

$20.75

16" Chicken Broccoli

$21.50
16" Romano Ranch

16" Romano Ranch

$21.50

16" Eat Smart

$20.75
16" Taco Pizza

16" Taco Pizza

$21.50

16" Hideaway Pie

$21.75

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

12" Val's Special

$13.75

12" Chesterton Fire

$14.25

12" Veggie Supreme

$14.25

12" Meatatarian

$14.25

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.25

12" Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$14.50

12" Romano Ranch

$14.50

12" Eat Smart

$14.25

12" Taco Pizza

$14.50

12" Hideaway Pie

$14.50

The Bomb

1/2 Bomb

$4.75
Full Bomb

Full Bomb

$8.50

Italian Beef

1/2 Italian Beef

$7.25
Full Italian Beef

Full Italian Beef

$12.25

Appetizers

Pretzel Sticks (4)

Pretzel Sticks (4)

$6.25

Cheese Stuffed Bread Sticks (4)

$6.50Out of stock

Doughboys

$5.75

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.75

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.25

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.25

French Fries

$3.00

1/2 order of Fries

$2.00

Onion Rings

$5.50
Homemade Chips

Homemade Chips

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$3.75

Loaded Fries

$4.75

Tater Kegs

$5.25

Fried Pickles

$5.25

Cauliflower Bites

$5.25

Wings

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Boneless Wings

$7.75+

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

EXTRA Sauce On Side

$0.50

Salads

Individual Caesar

$5.00

Individual Sicilian

$5.25
Individual Pasta Salad

Individual Pasta Salad

$5.25

Table Caesar

$12.00

Table Sicilian Tossed

$12.50

Table Pasta Salad

$12.50

(Button Salad) Pasta Salad, Just Ch & P

$3.75

Stuffed Sandwiches

1/2 Chicken and Broccoli Stuffed Sandwich

$4.75

Full Chicken and Broccoli Sandwich

$8.50

1/2 Spinach, Tomato, Onion, & Bacon SS

$4.75

Full Spinach, Tomato, Onion, & Bacon SS

$8.50

1/2 Simply Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Full Simply Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

1/2 Spaghetti Stuffed Sandwich

$4.75
Full Spaghetti Stuffed Sandwich

Full Spaghetti Stuffed Sandwich

$8.50

1/2 Veggie SS

$4.75

Full Veggie SS

$8.50

1/2 Stuff It Yourself Stuffed Sandwich

$4.75

Full Stuff It Yourself Stuffed Sandwich

$8.50

1/2 Chix, Bac, Ranch SS

$4.75

Full Chix, Bac, Ranch SS

$8.50

Mac And Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Grinders

1/2 IT MB

$6.25

Full IT MB

$11.00

1/2 IT Combo

$7.25
Full IT Combo

Full IT Combo

$12.25

1/2 Pizza Grinder

$6.00

Full Pizza Grinder

$10.50

1/2 Chicago

$7.25

Full Chicago

$12.25

1/2 Veggie Grinder

$6.00

Full Veggie Grinder

$10.50

1/2 IT S

$6.25

Full IT S

$11.00

1/2 Build Your Own Grinder

$7.25

Full Build Your Own Grinder

$12.25

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Sausage & Pepperoni Calzone

$8.00

Spinach, Tomato, & Onion Calzone

$8.00

Build Your Own Calzone

$8.00

Breads

1/2 Tomato Bread

$5.00

Full Tomato Bread

$8.50

1/2 Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.25

Full Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

1/2 Garlic Toast

$3.25

Full Garlic Toast

$5.50

1/2 Garlic Bread Sticks

$3.50

Full Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.00

Stromboli

1/2 Award Winning Stromboli

$9.25
Full Award Winning Stromboli

Full Award Winning Stromboli

$14.00

Spagoni

Traditional Spagoni

$8.75
Chicken Broccoli Spagoni

Chicken Broccoli Spagoni

$9.75

Romano Ranch Spagoni

$9.75

BBQ Chicken Spagoni

$9.75

Veggie Spagoni

$9.25

Build Your Own Spagoni

$9.75

French Bread Pizza

1/2 French Bread Pizza

$5.00

Full French Bread Pizza

$8.50

Pasta

1/2 Vermicelli

$7.75

Full Vermicelli

$11.50

1/2 Ravioli

$7.75

Full Ravioli

$11.50

Lunch Specials

1/2 French Bread Pizza & Beverage

$5.75

1/2 French Bread Pizza, Salad & Beverage

$8.75

1/2 Garlic Bread Sticks, Salad, & Beverage

$8.75

Half Stuffed Sandwich , Salad, & Beverage

$9.75

1/2 Spaghetti & Beverage Lunch Special

$8.75

1/2 Ravioli & Beverage Lunch Special

$8.75

6 Wings, Fries, & Beverage

$10.00

Kids Menu

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Nuggets

$5.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pucks

Peanut Butter Pucks

$4.25Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.50

Tira Mi Su

$4.25

Elephant Tails

$4.25

Doughgirls

$5.25

Sides

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard on Side

$0.50

BBQ sauce on side

$0.50

Romano Ranch on Side

$0.75

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.50

House Dressing

$0.75

Garlic Dipper

$0.50

side of Sweet Chili

$0.50

side of pizza sauce

$0.25

Cup of Cheese

$0.50

side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

side of Sour Cream

$0.50

side of Hot Peppers

$0.75

Side Of Banana Peppers

$0.25

Dressing by the ounce

$0.30

Bring Menu

Side Of Au Jus

$0.10

Pepperoncini

side of Spicy Q

$0.50

2 Meatballs

$1.25

Bag Of Ice

$2.00

Jar Of Mild Salsa

$6.99Out of stock

Jar Of Hot Salsa

$6.75

Cup Of Anchovies

$1.50

Side Of Ketchup

Mayo Packet

$0.25

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Link Of Rope Sausage

$2.50

2 Pc Celery

$0.25

Side Of Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Of Fire Island

$0.50

Side Of Sesame Garlic

$0.50

Side Of Stingin' Honey Garlic

$0.50

Side Of Gold BBQ

$0.50

Side Of Hot, No Oil

$0.50

Side Of Banana Peppers

$0.25

Large

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Cherry Pepsi

$2.25

Creme Soda

$2.25

Code Red

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

2 Liter

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.75

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.75Out of stock

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$2.75Out of stock

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.75

2 Liter Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Good people, gooder food. Yeah, you heard me.

Location

112 S. 11th St, Chesterton, IN 46304

Directions

Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders image
Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders image

