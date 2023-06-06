Restaurant info

We looked to the Rio Grande, Big Bend, Texas summers and never ending Texas blue skies for our authentic inspiration. When you’re looking to explore and experience what it means to be a Texan, think of us. Like the spirit that drove us across the mountains, deserts and shared tables of Texas, we’re bringing the culture, the classics and the simple and easy joy back to the table – we believe good tortillas off the Comal are a given right! All our plates are hormone free, local when available, and handmade to deliver a quality affordable product with the can do attitude of Texas. And we make the best margaritas this side of the Rio Grande!