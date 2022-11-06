Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vamos. Vamos.

2917 Main St

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Popular Items

Crispy Fish Tacos
Green Chile Cheeseburger
Classic Nachos

TO GO Greens & Salads

Vamos Vamos Salad

Vamos Vamos Salad

$18.00

gem lettuce, crispy tortilla, black beans, corn, pickled jalapeno, red chile yogurt dressing *vegetarian/gluten free*

Santa Monica Farmers Market Salad

Santa Monica Farmers Market Salad

$15.00

gem lettuce, shaved vegetables, puffed amaranth*, charred tortilla ranch *vegetarian/gluten free*

Wood Oven Roasted Rainbow Carrots

$12.00

green chile relish, pickled carrot puree *vegan/vegetarian/gluten free*

Roasted Delicata Squash

Roasted Delicata Squash

$14.00

butternut squash puree, red Chile brown butter sauce, pickled squash, sunflowers and pepitas. v/gf

Corn Tostada

Corn Tostada

$10.00

charred corn, roasted poblano, zucchini, cotija cheese, pickled red onion *vegetarian/gluten free*

TO GO Nachos Nachos Nachos

Avocado Nachos

Avocado Nachos

$20.00

fresh guacamole, avocado crema, house refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream *vegetarian/gluten free*

Carne Adovada Nachos

Carne Adovada Nachos

$22.00

braised pork shoulder, chimayo red chile, jack + cheddar cheese, refried beans *gluten free*

Chile Verde Nachos

Chile Verde Nachos

$21.00

shredded pork, hatch green chile, house refried beans, tomatillo, jack + cheddar cheese *gluten free*

Classic Nachos

Classic Nachos

$18.00

jack + cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, house refried beans, pico de gallo *vegetarian/gluten free*

Elote Nachos

Elote Nachos

$18.00

roasted corn, hatch green chile, sour cream aioli, three cheeses, pickled red onions *vegetarian/gluten free*

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

*vegan/vegetarian/gluten free*

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$16.00

TO GO Mains

Green Chile Verde Plate

Green Chile Verde Plate

$22.00

braised pork, hatch green chile, house refried beans, la princesita flour tortillas

Carne Adovada Plate

Carne Adovada Plate

$22.00

chimayo red chile braised pork, house refried beans, la princesita flour tortillas

Green Chile Cheeseburger

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$14.00

ground ribeye, hatch green chile, monterey jack

TO GO Pizza & Tacos

Crispy Fish Tacos

Crispy Fish Tacos

$15.00

crispy breaded rock cod, cabbage slaw, lime, avocado crema *pescatarian/gluten free*

Potato Taquitos

Potato Taquitos

$14.00

hatch green chile, guacamole, roasted salsa, sour cream aioli *vegetarian/gluten free*

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

sun gold tomato, green chile, basil oil *vegetarian*

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

hen of the woods mushrooms, hatch green chili, oaxaca + jack cheese *vegetarian*

BBQ Bacon Pizza

$19.00

Potato Leek Pizza

$20.00

TO GO Dessert

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$7.00

soft fried pastry dough + flamingo estate honey *vegetarian* (two per order)

TO GO Extras/Sides

Guacamole

$5.00

Salsa

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Refried Beans

$4.00

Corn Tortilla Chips

$3.00

2 Flour Tortillas

$2.00

2 Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nachos • Margaritas • Palomas • Natural Wine • Beer • Fresh Squeezed Juices • Full Bar • Free Sparkling Water • Healthy Salads • Chips + Salsa • Handmade Guacamole • Tequila • Mezcal • Crispy Fish Tacos • Vegan Options • Chimayo Red Chile • Vegetarian Options • Santa Monica Beach Air • Farmers Market Vegetables • Carne Adovada • Hatch Green Chile Verde • Locally Made Tortillas • Green Chile Cheese Burgers • Wood Oven Pizzas • Eric Junker Art

Location

2917 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Directions

