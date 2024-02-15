Van Horn's Steaks | Media, PA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
We decided if we were going to open up shop we were going to do it right! we aren't going to give you a pound of meat formed into a shingle and brined with a factory solution on a 6 inch roll. we are going to source ribeye only from the good ol' USA!!!. we are going to do our best to source steer meat instead of the standard retired milking cow. We believe its all about quality!
Location
1015 N Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063
Gallery