Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

La Tiendita Taqueria

304 Reviews

$$

218 NW 25th St

Miami, FL 33127

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Inspired by our roots, we want to share with you one of the greatest riches that we have: our gastronomy. With original recipes from our ancestors, seasoned with the love and the charisma of our people, we’ve come to Wynwood to stay. La Tiendita wants to bring you the experience of savoring legitimate Mexican food.

218 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127

