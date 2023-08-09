- Home
Vanessa Coffee Shop St. Cloud
3350 Canoe Creek Road
St. Cloud, FL 34772
Full Food Menu
Eggs & Omelette
Happy Morning
Omelette with one choice of meat (Ham, Bacon or Turkey), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), one sunny side-up egg, next to one slice of our classic French toast, topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.
St.Cloud Sunrise
Two eggs style of your choice, your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), next to a side of our buttered toast
Southwestern
Omelette stuffed with Ham, Bacon, Peppers and Onions, Topped with Swiss and Cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, Poblano corn and Queso fresco, next to Tortilla chips accompanied by Salsa and Guacamole
Vanessa's Supreme
Omelette with your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), next to our Home-Fries and a side of Buttered-toast
Sunrise Deluxe
Scrambled eggs with Bacon, your choice of cheese (Swiss, Cheddar or American), next to one of our classic French toast, Topped with Whipped cream, Seasonal fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.
Pancakes
Pancakes Supreme
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella
Birthday Pancakes
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Sprinkles and Powdered sugar
Blueberry Pancakes
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Blueberry Jelly, Blueberries and Powdered sugar
Strawberry Pancakes
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped cream, Strawberry jelly, FreshStrawberries and Powdered sugar.
Plain Pancakes
Stack of Four plain pancakes
Sweet Dishes
Classic French Toast
Stack of Three Classic French Toasts Topped with Seasonal Fruits, Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar with a side of Nutella
Cream Cheese French Toast
One French Toast in Mallorca Bread stuffed with Cream Cheese, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella.
Strawberry Shortcake French Toast
One French Toast in Mallorca Bread stuffed with Cream Cheese, Topped with Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Jelly and Powdered sugar.
Waffles
Three Waffles, Topped with Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar, Fresh seasonal Fruit with a side of Nutella.
Acai Bowl
Twelve ounces of Acai, Topped with Seasonal Fruits, Almond shavings, Coconut flakes, Granola, Honey, and Coconut oil.
Sandwiches
Bagel
Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Bagel bread.
Croissant
Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Croissant bread.
Mallorca
Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Mallorca bread, Topped with Powdered sugar.
Panini
Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Panini bread.
St. Cloud Sandwich
Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon or Turkey), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our White bread, accompanied by potato chips.
Chicken Avocado BLT
Grilled chicken, Bacon, Swiss cheese, Guacamole, Tomato, and Arugula inside our White loaf bread, accompanied by potato chips.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, Arugula, Tomato, and Mayo-Ketchup inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.
Cuban Sandwich
Slices of Ham and Pork with Swiss cheese, Pickles, Mustard, and Mayo in our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.
Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami with Sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, Mustard, and Pickles inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.
Tripleta Sandwich
Mix of Chicken, Pork and Ham with Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Mayo-Ketchup inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.
Sides
Nutella Mini Jar
Side of Seasonal Fruits
One cup of seasonal fruits
Side of Bacon
Three pieces of bacon
Side of Turkey
Slices of Turkey Ham.
Side of Sausage
Two sausage patties.
Side of Ham
Four slices of ham
Side of Eggs
Two eggs style of your choice.
Side of Potatoes
A side of Home-fries.
Side of Toast
Two buttered toasts
Side of French Toast
One slice of one of our plain classic French toast, topped with powdered sugar.
Side of Pancakes
Two plain pancakes, topped with powdered sugar.
Side of Waffles
Two plain waffles, topped with powdered sugar.