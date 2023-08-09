Full Food Menu

Eggs & Omelette

Happy Morning

$15.00

Omelette with one choice of meat (Ham, Bacon or Turkey), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), one sunny side-up egg, next to one slice of our classic French toast, topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.

St.Cloud Sunrise

$11.00

Two eggs style of your choice, your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), next to a side of our buttered toast

Southwestern

$15.00

Omelette stuffed with Ham, Bacon, Peppers and Onions, Topped with Swiss and Cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, Poblano corn and Queso fresco, next to Tortilla chips accompanied by Salsa and Guacamole

Vanessa's Supreme

$13.00

Omelette with your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), next to our Home-Fries and a side of Buttered-toast

Sunrise Deluxe

$15.00

Scrambled eggs with Bacon, your choice of cheese (Swiss, Cheddar or American), next to one of our classic French toast, Topped with Whipped cream, Seasonal fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.

Pancakes

Pancakes Supreme

$14.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella

Birthday Pancakes

$13.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Sprinkles and Powdered sugar

Blueberry Pancakes

$17.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Blueberry Jelly, Blueberries and Powdered sugar

Strawberry Pancakes

$17.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped cream, Strawberry jelly, FreshStrawberries and Powdered sugar.

Plain Pancakes

$10.00

Stack of Four plain pancakes

Sweet Dishes

Classic French Toast

$15.00

Stack of Three Classic French Toasts Topped with Seasonal Fruits, Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar with a side of Nutella

Cream Cheese French Toast

$15.00

One French Toast in Mallorca Bread stuffed with Cream Cheese, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella.

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$15.00

One French Toast in Mallorca Bread stuffed with Cream Cheese, Topped with Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Jelly and Powdered sugar.

Waffles

$10.00

Three Waffles, Topped with Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar, Fresh seasonal Fruit with a side of Nutella.

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Twelve ounces of Acai, Topped with Seasonal Fruits, Almond shavings, Coconut flakes, Granola, Honey, and Coconut oil.

Sandwiches

Bagel

$5.00

Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Bagel bread.

Croissant

$8.00

Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Croissant bread.

Mallorca

$8.00

Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Mallorca bread, Topped with Powdered sugar.

Panini

$8.00

Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Sausage), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our Panini bread.

St. Cloud Sandwich

$9.00

Choice of Meat (Ham, Bacon or Turkey), choice of Cheese (Swiss, Cheddar, American) and one over-hard egg inside our White bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Chicken Avocado BLT

$11.00

Grilled chicken, Bacon, Swiss cheese, Guacamole, Tomato, and Arugula inside our White loaf bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, Arugula, Tomato, and Mayo-Ketchup inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Slices of Ham and Pork with Swiss cheese, Pickles, Mustard, and Mayo in our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.00

Pastrami with Sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, Mustard, and Pickles inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Tripleta Sandwich

$12.00

Mix of Chicken, Pork and Ham with Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Mayo-Ketchup inside our Cuban bread, accompanied by potato chips.

Sides

Nutella Mini Jar

$2.50
Side of Seasonal Fruits

$4.00

One cup of seasonal fruits

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Three pieces of bacon

Side of Turkey

$3.00

Slices of Turkey Ham.

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Two sausage patties.

Side of Ham

$3.00

Four slices of ham

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Two eggs style of your choice.

Side of Potatoes

$3.00

A side of Home-fries.

Side of Toast

$3.00

Two buttered toasts

Side of French Toast

$5.00

One slice of one of our plain classic French toast, topped with powdered sugar.

Side of Pancakes

$5.00

Two plain pancakes, topped with powdered sugar.

Side of Waffles

$4.00

Two plain waffles, topped with powdered sugar.