Vanessa Coffee Shop Lake Nona
9474 Narcoossee Road
Orlando, FL 32827
Full Food Menu
Eggs & Omelette
Happy Morning
Omelette with one choice of meat (Ham, Bacon or Turkey), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), one sunny side-up egg, next to one slice of our classic French toast, topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.
Lake Nona's Sunrise
Two eggs style of your choice, your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), next to a side of our buttered toast
Southwestern
Omelette stuffed with Ham, Bacon, Peppers and Onions, Topped with Swiss and Cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, Poblano corn and Queso fresco, next to Tortilla chips accompanied by Salsa and Guacamole
Vanessa's Supreme
Omelette with your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), next to our Home-Fries and a side of Buttered-toast
Sunrise Deluxe
Scrambled eggs with Bacon, your choice of cheese (Swiss, Cheddar or American), next to one of our classic French toast, Topped with Whipped cream, Seasonal fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.
Pancakes
Pancakes Supreme
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella
Birthday Pancakes
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Sprinkles and Powdered sugar
Blueberry Pancakes
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Blueberry Jelly, Blueberries and Powdered sugar
Strawberry Pancakes
Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped cream, Strawberry jelly, FreshStrawberries and Powdered sugar.
Plain Pancakes
Stack of Four plain pancakes
Sweet Dishes
Classic French Toast
Stack of Three Classic French Toasts Topped with Seasonal Fruits, Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar with a side of Nutella
Cream Cheese French Toast
One French Toast in Mallorca Bread stuffed with Cream Cheese, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella.