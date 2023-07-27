Full Food Menu

Eggs & Omelette

Happy Morning

Happy Morning

$15.00

Omelette with one choice of meat (Ham, Bacon or Turkey), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), one sunny side-up egg, next to one slice of our classic French toast, topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.

Lake Nona's Sunrise

Lake Nona's Sunrise

$11.00

Two eggs style of your choice, your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), next to a side of our buttered toast

Southwestern

Southwestern

$15.00

Omelette stuffed with Ham, Bacon, Peppers and Onions, Topped with Swiss and Cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, Poblano corn and Queso fresco, next to Tortilla chips accompanied by Salsa and Guacamole

Vanessa's Supreme

Vanessa's Supreme

$13.00

Omelette with your choice of meat (Ham, Bacon, Turkey or Sausage), your choice of cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), next to our Home-Fries and a side of Buttered-toast

Sunrise Deluxe

Sunrise Deluxe

$15.00

Scrambled eggs with Bacon, your choice of cheese (Swiss, Cheddar or American), next to one of our classic French toast, Topped with Whipped cream, Seasonal fruits, Powdered sugar and a side of Nutella.

Pancakes

Pancakes Supreme

Pancakes Supreme

$14.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella

Birthday Pancakes

Birthday Pancakes

$13.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Sprinkles and Powdered sugar

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$17.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped Cream, Blueberry Jelly, Blueberries and Powdered sugar

Strawberry Pancakes

Strawberry Pancakes

$17.00

Stack of Four Pancakes, Topped with Whipped cream, Strawberry jelly, FreshStrawberries and Powdered sugar.

Plain Pancakes

Plain Pancakes

$10.00

Stack of Four plain pancakes

Sweet Dishes

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$15.00

Stack of Three Classic French Toasts Topped with Seasonal Fruits, Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar with a side of Nutella

Cream Cheese French Toast

Cream Cheese French Toast

$15.00

One French Toast in Mallorca Bread stuffed with Cream Cheese, Topped with Whipped Cream, Seasonal Fruits and Powdered sugar with a side of Nutella.