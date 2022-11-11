Vanessa's Kitchen

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Apps

Fried Calamari with Spicy Basil Mayo

$15.00

House made Spicy Basil Mayo

Fried Scallops over Sweet Chili tossed Arugula

$18.00

Chicken Bites

$15.00

1 lb of Fried Chicken thigh Bites

Crab Cake over Arugula with Basil Mayo

$10.00

Single Crab Cake

One Dozen Steamed Clams

$16.00

In Butter, white wine, and garlic. Served with focaccia bread

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Choice of a broth or a sauce. Both served with Focaccia bread

One dozen fried Virginia Oyster with Spicy Basil Mayo

$24.00

Italian Meat Board

$30.00+

3 Small Homemade Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock

Crab Dip

$15.00Out of stock

With fried wontons, once they are sold out we switch to bread

Raw Cheebooktook Oyster

$2.50+

Soups & Salads

Tomato Basil Bisque

$6.00

Served with Focaccia Bread Crouton

Wedge Salad

$15.00

A half head of Iceberg lettuce covered in house made Blue Cheese Dressing w/ Gorgonzola crumbles, bacon, Heirloom tomatoes, and Scallons

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella and vine ripened tomatoes over fried greens with olive oil and white Balsamic reduction

Casual Like Jay

Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh Sandwich

$16.00

With aged Cheddar, arugula, tomatoes, and spicy basil mayo

Fried Chicken Thigh Dinner

$16.00

Two Boneless thighs with 2 sides

Hand Breaded Wild Gulf Shrimp

$18.00

With Cocktail and Tarter Sauce

Bacon Gouda Burger

$16.00

With Horseradish Mayo

Keep it Simple Burger

$14.00

8oz patty with aged Cheddar

West Virginia Fish & Chips

$16.00

Lightly breaded Rainbow Trout with cocktail and tarter sauce

Oyster Po Boy

$16.00

Bougie Like V

Premium House Cut 18oz Ribeye

$32.00

Each steak is hand cut. Comes with two sides, with the options to make it a surf and turf. The customer also has to option to make any steak into a flame thrower. This will have Jay sear your steak tableside, with a blow torch. Comes with a dollop of herb butter and a shot of Crown Royal to pour over your steak.

Premium House Cut 27oz Rib Eye

$48.00

Each steak is hand cut. Comes with two sides, with the options to make it a surf and turf. The customer also has to option to make any steak into a flame thrower. This will have Jay sear your steak tableside, with a blow torch. Comes with a dollop of herb butter and a shot of Crown Royal to pour over your steak.

Premium House Cut 32oz Big Daddy Steak

$57.00

Each steak is hand cut. Comes with two sides, with the options to make it a surf and turf. The customer also has to option to make any steak into a flame thrower. This will have Jay sear your steak tableside, with a blow torch. Comes with a dollop of herb butter and a shot of Crown Royal to pour over your steak.

Premium House Cut 16oz NY Strip

$32.00

Each steak is hand cut. Comes with two sides, with the options to make it a surf and turf. The customer also has to option to make any steak into a flame thrower. This will have Jay sear your steak tableside, with a blow torch. Comes with a dollop of herb butter and a shot of Crown Royal to pour over your steak.

Premium House Cut NY Strip Ends (18oz or bigger same price)

$32.00

(Limited supply)Each steak is hand cut (these are just the end section on the strip). Comes with two sides, with the options to make it a surf and turf. The customer also has to option to make any steak into a flame thrower. This will have Jay sear your steak tableside, with a blow torch. Comes with a dollop of herb butter and a shot of Crown Royal to pour over your steak.

Crab Cake Meal

$25.00

2 Crab Cakes with Basil Mayo served with two sides.

Seared Salmon

$25.00

served with the sauce of the day and 2 sides

Seared Tuna

$30.00

Blackened or Sesame. Served with two sides

Stuffed Rainbow Trout

$26.00

Stuffed with goat cheese and figs. Comes with two sides

Blackened Scallops

$30.00

Served with Basil Mayo dipping sauce and two sides.

Blackened Shrimp

$26.00

Served with Basil Mayo dipping sauce and served with two sides

Whole Fried Branzino

$28.00

Served with Chipotle Lime Dust and two sides

Specials

Halibut Surf and Turf

$55.00

Cor

Three Snow Crab Cluster

$75.00

Add one Snow Crab Cluster to any entree

$25.00

Swordfish

$30.00

Served with 2 sides

Just the Filet

$45.00

Two Pork Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

Comes with steak fries

Half rack of St. Louis ribs

$18.00Out of stock

two sides

Combo Plate

$25.00Out of stock

Half rack of ribs and two pulled pork sliders with two sides

Seared Halibut with a lemon cherry pepper sauce

$40.00

two sides

Flank Steak with a House made Pickled Giardiniera Gremolata

$30.00

two sides

Filet Migon Oscar

$55.00

Egg Battered FLounder

$28.00

Fisherman's Platter w/ Steak Fries

$30.00

Fried Flounder Sandwich w/ Fries and Coleslaw

$18.00

Seared Pink Trout with Creamy Oyster Sauce

$30.00

Casual Like Jay

Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh Sandwich

$19.00

With aged Cheddar, arugula, tomatoes, and spicy basil mayo

Fried Chicken Thigh Dinner

$19.00

Two Boneless thighs with 2 sides

Hand Breaded Wild Gulf Shrimp

$21.00

With Cocktail and Tarter Sauce

Bacon Gouda Burger

$19.00

With Horseradish Mayo

Keep it Simple Burger

$17.00

8oz patty with aged Cheddar

West Virginia Fish & Chips

$19.00

Lightly breaded Rainbow Trout with cocktail and tarter sauce

Oyster Po Boy

$19.00

Soups & Salads

Tomato Basil Bisque

$9.00

Served with Focaccia Bread Crouton

Wedge Salad

$18.00

A half head of Iceberg lettuce covered in house made Blue Cheese Dressing w/ Gorgonzola crumbles, bacon, Heirloom tomatoes, and Scallons

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella and vine ripened tomatoes over fried greens with olive oil and white Balsamic reduction

Condiments

Additional Condiments

$0.50

Breakfast

Mountaineer Platter

$20.00

2 any style eggs, Bacon, 1 Pancake, 1 Sausage and Gravy Biscuit, and home fries

Biscuits and Gravy

$15.00

one large biscuits

2 Pancakes

$12.00

As Big As Your Head

2 Eggs, Choice of Meat and Home Fries

$10.00

Anti Hangover

$5.00

Watermelon Juice

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We serve the Freshest Seafood and Steaks in town. We do offer sushi grade Tuna, Salmon, and Scallops.

Location

709 Beechurst Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

