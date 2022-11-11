Vanessa's Kitchen

Premium House Cut NY Strip Ends (18oz or bigger same price)

$32.00

(Limited supply)Each steak is hand cut (these are just the end section on the strip). Comes with two sides, with the options to make it a surf and turf. The customer also has to option to make any steak into a flame thrower. This will have Jay sear your steak tableside, with a blow torch. Comes with a dollop of herb butter and a shot of Crown Royal to pour over your steak.