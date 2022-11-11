Vanessa's Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
We serve the Freshest Seafood and Steaks in town. We do offer sushi grade Tuna, Salmon, and Scallops.
Location
709 Beechurst Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
4.6 • 463
3109 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Morgantown
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
4.6 • 463
3109 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurant
McClafferty's Pub - 1301 University Ave
4.4 • 259
1301 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurant