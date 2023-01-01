A map showing the location of Vanguard Wine Bar (MW) 252 West 51st StreetView gallery

Vanguard Wine Bar (MW) 252 West 51st Street

review star

No reviews yet

252 West 51st Street

New York, NY 10019

Food Menu

Snacks

Roasted Almonds with Smoked Sea Salt

$11.00

White Bean Hummus

$12.00

Marinated Olives

$11.00

Pimento Cheese

$13.00

Prosciutto Crudo

$16.00

Salads

Arugula Walnut Salad

$14.00

Kale & Apple Salad

$14.00

Charcuterie & Cheese

Extra Baguette

$1.00

Cheese Plate

$26.00

Meat Plate

$26.00

Combination Plate

$28.00

Tartines

Ham Cheese Tartine

$14.00

Mission Figs, Jambon Sec, Goat Cheese

$15.00

Roasted Mushroom, Shallot Preserves, Truffles

$14.00

Savory Tartes

Onion, Ham & Gruyere

$16.00

Camembert & Apricot

$15.00

Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Mushroom, Ricotta & Truffle

$16.00

Goat Cheese & Onion Tarte

$15.00

Sweets

Chocolate Truffles

$10.00

Macarons

$10.00

Drink Menu

Wine

Benastra La Petite Soeur

$16.00+

Broadside Cab

$17.00+

Cadet de la Begude Bandol

$18.00+

Cascade Heights Cab

$14.00+

Chateau Barrail de Brisson Saint-Emilion Grand Cru

$18.00+

Chateau Beauchene Cote du Rhone

$14.00+

Chateau de Chaintres Saumur Champigny

$14.00+

Domaine Courbis

$15.00+

Domaine du Pere Caboche CDP

$22.00+

G3 Merlot

$14.00+

Growers Guild Wine Co

$16.00+

House Red

$12.00+

Jeff Carrel Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Original Malbec, Anne de Joyeuse

$14.00+

Scott Harvey Barbera

$15.00+

Turley Zinfandel

$17.00+

Cave de Ribeauville Riesling

$13.00+

Domaine Desloges Touraine

$14.00+

Estelle

$16.00

Estelle BT

$64.00

Goulaine Bonnet-Huteau Muscadet

$16.00+

Hosmer Semi Dry Riesling

$14.00+

House White

$12.00+

Julien Baillard Chablis

$17.00+

Laurent Miquel Albarino

$13.00+

Ovum Old Love

$16.00+

Tangent Pinot Gris

$15.00+

Valravn Chardonnay

$16.00+

Vignerons de Buxy Montagny Blanc 2020

$15.00+

Bandol Rose

$16.00+

House Rose

$12.00+

Chateau de Eperoniere Cremant de Loire

$16.00+

Antech Cremant de Limoux Emotion Rose

$17.00+

Charles Heidsieck

$125.00

Fossil & Till Seneca Lake Pet Nat Riesling 2021

$56.00

Constance et Terrassous Rivesaltes

$14.00

Petit Guiraud Sauternes

$14.00

Beer

Meteor Pils

$9.00

Saison DuPont

$10.00

Meteor Blanche

$9.00

Founders Porter

$9.00

All Day IPA

$9.00

Ebbs Stout

$10.00

Jack's Cider

$9.00

Solid Gold Lager

$9.00

Montauk Early Riser

$9.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$7.00

Diet Coke

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Sparkling Orange

$7.00

Sparkling Lemon

$7.00

Sparkling Pomegranate

$7.00

Sparkling Grapefruit

$7.00

Clausthaler NA

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

252 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

