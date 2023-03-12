  • Home
Vanilla Gorilla Cafe 525 8th Ave 525 8TH AVENUE

No reviews yet

525 8TH AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

PASTRINO

Pastrinos

Our Hot and Buttery Flat Croissant Wrapped Around The World's Best Ingredients. Made Fresh to Order!
Breakfast Pastrino

Breakfast Pastrino

$12.95

Our Buttery Flat Croissant Wrapped Around 2 Farm Fresh Scrambled Eggs, Savory Bacon, Tomato & Melted Aged White Cheddar. Made Fresh to Order!

Chicken Mozzarella Pastrino

Chicken Mozzarella Pastrino

$13.95

Our Hot and Buttery Flat Croissant Wrapped Around Grilled Chicken Breast, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes and Homemade Pesto. Made Fresh to Order!

Chicken Club Pastrino

Chicken Club Pastrino

$13.95

Our Hot and Buttery Flat Croissant Wrapped Around Layers of Grilled Chicken Breast, Savory Bacon, Melted Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions and Our Homemade Spicy Aioli

Reuben Pastrino

Reuben Pastrino

$13.95

The King of New York! Our Hot and Buttery Flat Croissant Wrapped Around Layers of Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Melted Cheese with Thousand Island Sauce.

Chicken Parm Pastrino

Chicken Parm Pastrino

$13.95

Our Hot and Buttery Flat Croissant Wrapped Around Grilled Chicken Breast, Grandma’s Spicy Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese.

Tomato Mozzarella Pastrino

Tomato Mozzarella Pastrino

$12.95

Our Hot and Buttery Flat Croissant Wrapped Around Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil & Homemade Pesto.

Pizza Pastrino

Pizza Pastrino

$11.95

Our Hot and Buttery Flat Croissant Wrapped Around Grandma's Pizza Sauce, Melted Fresh Mozzarella. Try it with Pepperoni & Mushrooms!

Bananatella Pastrino

Bananatella Pastrino

$11.95

Our Hot and Buttery Flat Croissant Wrapped Around Caramelized Bananas and Decadent Nutella! Served with a Side of Whipped Cream.

Apple Pie Pastrino

Apple Pie Pastrino

$11.95

Our Hot and Buttery Flat Croissant Wrapped Around Caramelized Apples, Caramel and Cinnamon! Served with a Side of Whipped Cream.

Vegan Pizza Pastrino

$12.95

Our Hot and Tasty Vegan Flat Croissant Wrapped Around Grandma's Pizza Sauce, Melted Vegan Mozzarella.

Vegan Tomato Mozzarella Pastrino

$13.95

Our Hot and Tasty Vegan Flat Croissant Wrapped Around Melted Vegan Mozzarella, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Fresh Tomatoes & Homemade Pesto.

SANDWICHES

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Two Farm Fresh Scrambled Eggs, Savory Bacon, Tomato and Melted Aged White Cheddar Cheese - Ciabatta or Multi Grain Bread.

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$11.95

Smoked Salmon layered with Fresh Cucumbers, Pickled Onions and Capers on a Bed of Cream Cheese - Ciabatta or Multi Grain Bread.

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.95

Layers of Grilled Chicken Breast, Savory Bacon, Melted Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions and Our Homemade Spicy Aioli. - Ciabatta or Multi Grain Bread

Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich

Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Homemade Pesto From Scratch - Ciabatta or Multi Grain Bread.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$11.95

The King of New York! Layers of Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Melted Cheese with Thousand Island Sauce. – Ciabatta or Multi Grain Bread.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Grandma’s Spicy Marinara Sauce, Topped with Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese. - Ciabatta or Multi Grain Bread.

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

$10.95

Freshly Sliced Mozzarella with Sun-dried Tomatoes & Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Basil with Homemade Pesto - Ciabatta or Multi Grain Bread.

Poseidon Tuna Sandwich

Poseidon Tuna Sandwich

$10.95

The King of All Tuna Sandwiches! Our Homemade Tuna Recipe with Crispy Lettuce and Sliced Tomatoes - Ciabatta or Multi Grain Bread.

BAKERY

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Go Bananas! The decadent combination of bananas and chocolate is the perfect pairing with any of our delicious coffee creations.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Our homemade muffins are made from scratch with real blueberries

Funfetti Muffin

Funfetti Muffin

$4.00

Looks like the 4th of July and tastes like a vacation day! Made from scratch and baked with rainbow sprinkles.

Banana Walnut Bread

Banana Walnut Bread

$3.75

A moist personal loaf of freshly cut bananas and rich walnuts.

Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Bread

$3.50

A moist personal loaf of freshly grated zucchini, apples and honey with a subtle vanilla infusion.

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

We love Chocolate! Perfectly crispy top and soft chocolate fudge center.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

The ultimate comfort cookie classic. Tons of chocolate chips in each delicious bite.

Oatmeal Walnut Cookie

Oatmeal Walnut Cookie

$3.50

The classic oatmeal cookie with a surprise walnut crunch.

Funfetti Cookie

Funfetti Cookie

$3.50

Looks like the 4th of July and tastes like a vacation day! Made from scratch and baked with rainbow sprinkles.

S’mores Cookie

S’mores Cookie

$3.50

Cozy as sitting by the campfire. Melted marshmallows and chocolate chips create a delectable combination of flavors.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Layers of hot and buttery dough rolled to perfection and baked to a golden glow.

Nutella Cookie

Nutella Cookie

$3.50

This decadent cookie is stuffed with creamy Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.

Royal Scone

Royal Scone

$4.00

A Royal Treat. Our classic scones are made from scratch in house and infused with a hint of lemon zest. Served with a side of strawberry jam.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.75

HOT BEVERAGES

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

Hand selected espresso beans from seven estates in five countries, slowly and separately roasted in Italy. Perfectly balanced, full bodied with a smooth velvety finish.

Espresso Over Ice

Espresso Over Ice

$2.75+

Hand selected espresso beans from seven estates in five countries, slowly and separately roasted in Italy. Perfectly balanced, full bodied with a smooth velvety finish.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.15

Our rich and velvety espresso made with an equal part of perfectly steamed milk.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50+

Our rich and velvety espresso complimented with a dab of perfectly steamed milk.

Hot House Brew

Hot House Brew

$3.00+

Our Vanilla Gorilla, slow brewed house blend is perfectly balanced and velvety smooth.

Latte

Latte

$4.15+

A creamy blend of artisan espresso and steamed milk layered with a delicate foam cover.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.85+

Our Vanilla Gorilla, Signature Vanilla Latte, is an elevated coffee experience with subtle sweet round tasting notes and soft hints of orchids.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.85+

Our Vanilla Gorilla, Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, is an elevated coffee experience with subtle sweet round tasting notes and soft hints of orchids.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.15+

A creamy blend of artisan espresso and steamed milk layered with a generous foam cover.

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

An espresso based cup of artisan coffee for the true bean connoisseur.

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$5.50+

An out of body experience! The perfect latte infused with chocolate cocoa.

Golden Latte - Oat Milk

Golden Latte - Oat Milk

$5.95+

Golden Turmeric, cinnamon, espresso and steamed Almond Milk. Vegan*, Anti-inflammatory* Immune Boost*

Mocha Choca Carmel Latte

Mocha Choca Carmel Latte

$6.20+

Our Signature Espresso infused with rich milk chocolate cocoa, decadent caramel drizzle and perfectly steamed milk layered with a delicate foam cover.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25+

A soothing blend of hot chai made from dark baby tea leaves blended with steamed milk and layered with a thin foam cover.

Golden Chai Latte

Golden Chai Latte

$4.75+

Golden Turmeric, Cinnamon and soothing hot chai blended with steamed oat milk and layered with a thin foam cover. Vegan*, Anti-inflammatory* Immune Boost*

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

The best stuff on Earth! A deep, rich blend of organic matcha green tea, organic panela and steamed milk layered with a delicate foam cover.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Hot and creamy cocoa in every delicious sip!

Black Tea

Black Tea

$2.75+

A soothing blend of hot tea made from dark baby tea leaves.

Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.75+

A moment of Zen - A well balanced calming cup of delicate tea made with green tea leaves.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint Tea

$2.75+

Invigorate your senses with a revitalizing infusion of mint in each sip. Caffeine Free.

Cinnamon Spice

Cinnamon Spice

$2.75+

A comforting blend of cinnamon spice and baked apples. Caffeine Free.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile Tea

$2.75+

A soothing blend of essential herbs with calming floral notes. Caffeine Free.

SOFT DRINKS

Water

Water

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Soda

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.95

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.95

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.95

Jarritos Strawberry

$4.95

Juice

Apple Juice - Tropicana

$4.50

Orange Juice - Tropicana

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

525 8TH AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery

