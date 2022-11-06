Vanilla Gorilla Cafe 546 6th Av 64 WEST 15 STREET
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
546 6th Av, New York, NY 10011
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurant