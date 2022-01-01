Vans Burgers imageView gallery

Vans Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

411 E. Magnolia St

Mathis, TX 78368

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pirate Burger w/ Fries
Chicken salad
Grilled Veggies

Appetizers

1/2 & 1/2

$7.49

Choose any two appetizers below

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Chicharrones

$6.99

Fresh fried pork skins served plain, dusted with lemon pepper or with our secret house seasoning

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips and homemade salsa

Curly fries

$3.99

Lightly seasoned potato swirls

Freedom fries

$2.99

Golden fried shoestring potatoes Try them with cheese and bacon for a tad more

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

We do it all here at Van's...even the green beans

Fried Jalapeno slices

$6.99

Pickled jalapeno slices battered and fried

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Fresh hand battered mushrooms

Fried Okra

$6.99

Your all time favorite

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Dill pickle slices, hand battered and deep fried

Fried Tomatoes

$6.99

Fresh tomato slices that are hand battered and fried

Fried Zucchini

$6.99

Slices of fresh zucchini battered and fried

Frings

$4.99

Best of both worlds!! Fries & rings in one basket

Hobo fries

$3.59

Hot Stix

$6.99

Julianne cut and fried jalapenos

Hushpuppies (4)

$2.00

Jalapeno bombers

$6.99

Stuffed with cheddar cheese, breaded & fried

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

served with a side of marinara

Nachos

$6.99

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese & jalapenos, with a side of sour cream. Try them with beef, chicken or fajitas for a tad more

Onion rings

$4.99

Cut fresh daily and hand battered

Onion Rings (1/2 order)

$2.50

Pirate Patches

$3.99

Tater tots

Quesadillas

$7.49

Toasty flour tortillas stuffed with ribeye steak meat, bell pepper, onion & cheese

Shrimp Diablos

$10.99

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with a jalapeno peper hand wrapped in bacon, deep fried and dusted with a secret seasoning. Served w/green sauce

Sweet tater fries

$3.99

Shoestring cut sweet potato fries

Tater skins

$8.49

Fresh cut potato wedges fried and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sour cream & jalapenos

Treasure Chest

$9.49

Mozzarella sticks, jalapeno bombers, onion rings, fried mushrooms & fries

Wings

8 piece Bone-In Wings

$10.00

Fried to perfection tossed in flavor of choice

16 piece Bone-In Wings

$20.00

Fried to perfection tossed in flavor of choice

25 piece Bone-In Wings

$31.25

Fried to perfection tossed in flavor of choice

7 piece Boneless wings & fries

$7.99

No bones here! Tossed in flavor of choice served with fries

15 piece Boneless wings (without fries)

$11.99

No bones here! Tossed in flavor of choice served with fries

25 piece Boneless wings (without fries)

$19.99

No bones here! Tossed in flavor of choice served with fries

From the Garden

Chef Salad

$7.49

Fresh greens piled up with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, boiled egg, shredded carrots, cheese & diced ham

Chicken salad

$8.99

Fresh greens piled up with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, boiled egg, shredded carrots & cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken nuggets

Ribeye Steak Salad

$11.99

Fresh greens topped with bell pepper, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, avocado and sliced, ribeye steak

Wedge Salad

$7.99

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato and choice of dressing

Avocado Salad

$9.99

Fresh bed of romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, topped with sliced avocado and smothered with our special vinaigrette dressing

Taco Salad

$7.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream & a side of salsa

Side Salad

$4.49

Shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Green Sauce by the Pint

$7.99

Our house cilantro ranch dressing

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Taters

Regular Tater

$6.99

Baked tater with cheese, butter, sour cream & bacon bits

Burger tater

$7.99

Grilled ground beef, onion, jalapenos butter, bacon bits covered with cheddar or pepper jack cheese

Chicken tater

$7.99

Cheese, butter, sour cream & bacon bits topped with grilled or crispy chicken

BBQ Tater

$8.49

Shredded BBQ, butter topped with cheddar cheese

Chili Tater

$7.49

Smothered with chili and cheddar cheese over butter & bacon bits

Philly Tater

$8.49

Shredded sirloin grilled with bell pepper & onions coverd with provolone cheese over butter

Hot Doggie Tater

$7.49

1/4 lb. wiener....diced, grilled & stuffed in a tater with butter, covered with chili, cheddar cheese & red onion

Sam-Iches

Buc BLT

$5.99

Crispy bacon on Texas Toast with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.49

Fresh beef cutlet, hand breaded & fried on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Hand battered & fried chicken breast served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Not 1 but 2 slices of American cheese on Texas Toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Jolly Roger

$7.49

Ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on Texas Toast served with chips

Kap'N Val's Hoagie

$7.49

Shredded sirloin or chicken with grilled onion and bell peppers all under melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie bun

Pirate Ship Sub

$7.49

Ham, salami & cheese with mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion, on a hoagie served HOT or COLD with chips

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$10.99

8 oz ribeye with sauteed bell pepper and onions covered with cheddar cheese served on a french roll with mustard, tomato and avocado. Served with chips

Shrimp Po'Boy

$9.99

Large fried shrimp on a toasted hoagie bun with tartar sauce and topped with lettuce & tomato

The Club

$7.49

Ham, cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato stacked 3 layers high on Texas Toast served with chips

The Moby Dick

$7.99

Choice of tilapia or catfish on a toasted hoagie bun with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato

Burgers

Pirate Burger

$5.49

Single 6oz patty burger

Pirate Burger w/ Fries

$6.99

With fries

Lineman Burger

$7.49

Double the beef on this one

Lineman Burger w/ Fries

$8.99

With fries

Huddle Burger

$8.49

Triple beef patties

Huddle Burger w/ Fries

$9.99

With fries

Belly Bomb

$10.49

4 times the meat

Belly Bomb w/ Fries

$11.99

With fries

Van's Touchdown Burger

$7.99

Single patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, avocado & cheese of choice

Van's Touchdown Burger w/ Fries

$9.49

With fries

Pirate Melt

$5.99

1/4 lb. pattty topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted Rye bread

Specialties

Chalupitas

$6.49

Three mini crispy corn tortillas topped with refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of salsa. Add ground beef, chicken or beef fajita for a tad more

Chicken Fry

$11.49

Fresh beef cutlet or chicken breast hand breaded and fried, topped with cream gravy. Served with fries, salad and Texas toast

Chicken Strip Basket

$6.99

Hand battered chicken tenders served with cream gravy, fries & Texas toast

Extras

Fast Break

$5.99

Frito pie made with chili, cheese, onion and jalapeno

Fish Tacos

$9.49

Five mini corn tortillas filled with fried or grilled Tilapia (or catfish), purple cabbage, "the green sauce" and served with sides of avocado, lime & salsa

Grilled Veggies

$6.99

A generous portion of zucchini, green beans, mushrooms & carrots sautéed in olive oil and secret seasoning

Hamburger Steak

$11.49

Two 6 oz patties covered with grilled onion, grilled jalapeno, cheddar cheese and smothered with brown gravy. Served with fries, sweet tater fries, side salad and Texas Toast

Peg Leg Dog

$3.99

Footlong Corndog

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Five mini corn tortillas filled with fried or grilled shrimp, purple cabbage, "the green sauce" and served with sides of avocado, lime & salsa

Spirit Fingers

$7.99

Hand battered beef tenders served with cream gravy, fries & Texas toast

Street Tacos

$9.99

Five mini corn tortillas filled with fajitas grilled with onion, topped with "the green sauce" , queso fresco, cilantro, tomato, avocado and served with sides of lime & salsa

Tacos

$7.99

Beef or chicken, crispy or soft with lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and a side of salsa

The Plank

$5.99

"Ol' fashion foot-long hot dog" with mustard, relish, chili, cheese and onion

The Time Out (low carb meal)

$7.99

Two 6 oz patties smothered in cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion pickles and avocado

Seafood

Catfish plate

$11.99

(2) Catfish filets battered in house

Shrimp plate

$13.49

(6) Jumbo gulf shrimp battered in house

Fish & Shrimp plate

$13.49

Comes with (3) jumbo shrimp and choice of (2) Tilapia filets or (1) Catfish filet

Tilapia Plate

$9.99

Desserts

Pirate Swords

$6.99

Brownie-a-la-mode

$6.99

Ice cream scoop

$2.49

SCHOOL SPECIALS

BURGER MEAL SINGLE

$8.00

BURGER MEAL DOUBLE

$9.75

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$11.00

NA Beverages

1/2 & 1/2 Sweet/Unsweet

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Big Red

$2.59

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coca Cola

$2.59

Coffee

$1.99

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Diet Coca Cola

$2.59

Diet Pepper

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Fanta Orange

$2.59

Fruit Punch

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.99

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Rootbeer

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.79

Water

Topo Chico

$2.59

Club Soda

$2.59

CAN Coca Cola

$1.59

CAN Dr. Pepper

$1.59

Shots

Blue Ball Shot

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$6.00

Pickle Back Shot

$6.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.00

Vodka

ABSOLUT

$5.50

CIROC

$6.00

DEEP EDDY Grapefruit

$5.50

EFFEN Cucumber

$6.00

GREY GOOSE

$6.00

TITO'S Vodka

$5.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

WILD RAG

$5.00

WILD RAG Mesquite Bean

$5.00

WILD RAG Tx Torch

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$7.75

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Ciroc

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL Tito's Vodka

$10.00

DBL Effen Cucumber

$11.00

DBL Wild Rag

$9.50

DBL Wild Rag Tx Torch

$9.50

DBL Wild Rag Mesquite Bean

$9.50

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

DBL Well Gin

$7.75

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Gold

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.50

Malibu Lime

$5.50

Malibu Strawberry

$5.50

Malibu Watermelon

$5.50

Well Rum

$4.50

DBL Well Rum

$7.75

DBL Bacardi

$9.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$9.50

DBL Bacardi Silver

$9.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.50

DBL Malibu

$9.50

DBL Bacardi Gold

$9.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50

Don Julio Reposado

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.50

Don Julio Blanco

$7.00

Herradura

$7.50

Cuervo Silver

$5.50

DBL Well Tequila

$7.75

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

DBL Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$9.50

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$9.50

Whiskey

Canadian Mist

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tennessee Honey

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.50

DBL Canadian Mist

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.75

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Wild Turkey

DBL Woodford Reserve

DBL Tennessee Honey

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Crown Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Peach

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.75

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$4.50

Chivas Regal

$5.50

Jameson

$5.50

Macallan 12 year

$12.50

Macallan 15 year

$15.50

DBL Well Scotch

$7.75

DBL Chivas Regal

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Macallan 12 year

$18.00

DBL Macallan 15 year

$20.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Bailey's

$6.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$6.50

Fireball

$5.50

Jagermeister

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

DBL Jagermeister

$9.50

DBL Bailey's

$9.50

DBL Fireball

$9.50

T-Shirts

Grey T-Shirt

$18.00

Black T-Shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small town friendly atmosphere with 10 wide screen TV's! Specialize in hamburgers. Fresh ground beef daily. Everything made fresh to order. Full Bar...Beer, Wine, Mixed Beverages.

Location

411 E. Magnolia St, Mathis, TX 78368

Directions

Gallery
Vans Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rise & Grind - 521 FM-3024
orange starNo Reviews
521 FM-3024 Mathis, TX 78368
View restaurantnext
VAN'S PIZZA & SPEAKEASY
orange starNo Reviews
120 E. San Patricio Avenue Mathis, TX 78368
View restaurantnext
Weber's Boat Landing - Weber’s Boat Landing - TX
orange starNo Reviews
747 Carmel Drive Sandia, TX 78383
View restaurantnext
Updog Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Unit B Odem, TX 78370
View restaurantnext
Cotten's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
15013 Northwest Boulevard Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View restaurantnext
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78410
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mathis
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston