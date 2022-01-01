Vans Burgers
No reviews yet
411 E. Magnolia St
Mathis, TX 78368
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
1/2 & 1/2
Choose any two appetizers below
Cheese Curds
Chicharrones
Fresh fried pork skins served plain, dusted with lemon pepper or with our secret house seasoning
Chips & Salsa
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips and homemade salsa
Curly fries
Lightly seasoned potato swirls
Freedom fries
Golden fried shoestring potatoes Try them with cheese and bacon for a tad more
Fried Green Beans
We do it all here at Van's...even the green beans
Fried Jalapeno slices
Pickled jalapeno slices battered and fried
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh hand battered mushrooms
Fried Okra
Your all time favorite
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle slices, hand battered and deep fried
Fried Tomatoes
Fresh tomato slices that are hand battered and fried
Fried Zucchini
Slices of fresh zucchini battered and fried
Frings
Best of both worlds!! Fries & rings in one basket
Hobo fries
Hot Stix
Julianne cut and fried jalapenos
Hushpuppies (4)
Jalapeno bombers
Stuffed with cheddar cheese, breaded & fried
Mozzarella Sticks
served with a side of marinara
Nachos
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese & jalapenos, with a side of sour cream. Try them with beef, chicken or fajitas for a tad more
Onion rings
Cut fresh daily and hand battered
Onion Rings (1/2 order)
Pirate Patches
Tater tots
Quesadillas
Toasty flour tortillas stuffed with ribeye steak meat, bell pepper, onion & cheese
Shrimp Diablos
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with a jalapeno peper hand wrapped in bacon, deep fried and dusted with a secret seasoning. Served w/green sauce
Sweet tater fries
Shoestring cut sweet potato fries
Tater skins
Fresh cut potato wedges fried and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sour cream & jalapenos
Treasure Chest
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeno bombers, onion rings, fried mushrooms & fries
Wings
8 piece Bone-In Wings
Fried to perfection tossed in flavor of choice
16 piece Bone-In Wings
Fried to perfection tossed in flavor of choice
25 piece Bone-In Wings
Fried to perfection tossed in flavor of choice
7 piece Boneless wings & fries
No bones here! Tossed in flavor of choice served with fries
15 piece Boneless wings (without fries)
No bones here! Tossed in flavor of choice served with fries
25 piece Boneless wings (without fries)
No bones here! Tossed in flavor of choice served with fries
From the Garden
Chef Salad
Fresh greens piled up with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, boiled egg, shredded carrots, cheese & diced ham
Chicken salad
Fresh greens piled up with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, boiled egg, shredded carrots & cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken nuggets
Ribeye Steak Salad
Fresh greens topped with bell pepper, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, avocado and sliced, ribeye steak
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato and choice of dressing
Avocado Salad
Fresh bed of romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, topped with sliced avocado and smothered with our special vinaigrette dressing
Taco Salad
Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream & a side of salsa
Side Salad
Shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Green Sauce by the Pint
Our house cilantro ranch dressing
Shrimp Salad
Taters
Regular Tater
Baked tater with cheese, butter, sour cream & bacon bits
Burger tater
Grilled ground beef, onion, jalapenos butter, bacon bits covered with cheddar or pepper jack cheese
Chicken tater
Cheese, butter, sour cream & bacon bits topped with grilled or crispy chicken
BBQ Tater
Shredded BBQ, butter topped with cheddar cheese
Chili Tater
Smothered with chili and cheddar cheese over butter & bacon bits
Philly Tater
Shredded sirloin grilled with bell pepper & onions coverd with provolone cheese over butter
Hot Doggie Tater
1/4 lb. wiener....diced, grilled & stuffed in a tater with butter, covered with chili, cheddar cheese & red onion
Sam-Iches
Buc BLT
Crispy bacon on Texas Toast with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Fresh beef cutlet, hand breaded & fried on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered & fried chicken breast served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Grilled Cheese
Not 1 but 2 slices of American cheese on Texas Toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Jolly Roger
Ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on Texas Toast served with chips
Kap'N Val's Hoagie
Shredded sirloin or chicken with grilled onion and bell peppers all under melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie bun
Pirate Ship Sub
Ham, salami & cheese with mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion, on a hoagie served HOT or COLD with chips
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
8 oz ribeye with sauteed bell pepper and onions covered with cheddar cheese served on a french roll with mustard, tomato and avocado. Served with chips
Shrimp Po'Boy
Large fried shrimp on a toasted hoagie bun with tartar sauce and topped with lettuce & tomato
The Club
Ham, cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato stacked 3 layers high on Texas Toast served with chips
The Moby Dick
Choice of tilapia or catfish on a toasted hoagie bun with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato
Burgers
Pirate Burger
Single 6oz patty burger
Pirate Burger w/ Fries
With fries
Lineman Burger
Double the beef on this one
Lineman Burger w/ Fries
With fries
Huddle Burger
Triple beef patties
Huddle Burger w/ Fries
With fries
Belly Bomb
4 times the meat
Belly Bomb w/ Fries
With fries
Van's Touchdown Burger
Single patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, avocado & cheese of choice
Van's Touchdown Burger w/ Fries
With fries
Pirate Melt
1/4 lb. pattty topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted Rye bread
Specialties
Chalupitas
Three mini crispy corn tortillas topped with refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of salsa. Add ground beef, chicken or beef fajita for a tad more
Chicken Fry
Fresh beef cutlet or chicken breast hand breaded and fried, topped with cream gravy. Served with fries, salad and Texas toast
Chicken Strip Basket
Hand battered chicken tenders served with cream gravy, fries & Texas toast
Extras
Fast Break
Frito pie made with chili, cheese, onion and jalapeno
Fish Tacos
Five mini corn tortillas filled with fried or grilled Tilapia (or catfish), purple cabbage, "the green sauce" and served with sides of avocado, lime & salsa
Grilled Veggies
A generous portion of zucchini, green beans, mushrooms & carrots sautéed in olive oil and secret seasoning
Hamburger Steak
Two 6 oz patties covered with grilled onion, grilled jalapeno, cheddar cheese and smothered with brown gravy. Served with fries, sweet tater fries, side salad and Texas Toast
Peg Leg Dog
Footlong Corndog
Shrimp Tacos
Five mini corn tortillas filled with fried or grilled shrimp, purple cabbage, "the green sauce" and served with sides of avocado, lime & salsa
Spirit Fingers
Hand battered beef tenders served with cream gravy, fries & Texas toast
Street Tacos
Five mini corn tortillas filled with fajitas grilled with onion, topped with "the green sauce" , queso fresco, cilantro, tomato, avocado and served with sides of lime & salsa
Tacos
Beef or chicken, crispy or soft with lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and a side of salsa
The Plank
"Ol' fashion foot-long hot dog" with mustard, relish, chili, cheese and onion
The Time Out (low carb meal)
Two 6 oz patties smothered in cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion pickles and avocado
Seafood
SCHOOL SPECIALS
NA Beverages
1/2 & 1/2 Sweet/Unsweet
Arnold Palmer
Big Red
Bottled Water
Coca Cola
Coffee
Cup of Ice
Diet Coca Cola
Diet Pepper
Dr Pepper
Fanta Orange
Fruit Punch
Lemonade
Lemonade Refill
Rootbeer
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Un-Sweet Tea
Water
Topo Chico
Club Soda
CAN Coca Cola
CAN Dr. Pepper
Shots
Vodka
ABSOLUT
CIROC
DEEP EDDY Grapefruit
EFFEN Cucumber
GREY GOOSE
TITO'S Vodka
Well Vodka
WILD RAG
WILD RAG Mesquite Bean
WILD RAG Tx Torch
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Ciroc
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Tito's Vodka
DBL Effen Cucumber
DBL Wild Rag
DBL Wild Rag Tx Torch
DBL Wild Rag Mesquite Bean
Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Silver
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Malibu Lime
Malibu Strawberry
Malibu Watermelon
Well Rum
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Bacardi Silver
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi Gold
Tequila
Well Tequila
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Silver
Cuervo Gold
Don Julio Blanco
Herradura
Cuervo Silver
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Cuervo Gold
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Cuervo Silver
Whiskey
Canadian Mist
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Southern Comfort
Tennessee Honey
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Canadian Mist
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Tennessee Honey
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Southern Comfort
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Small town friendly atmosphere with 10 wide screen TV's! Specialize in hamburgers. Fresh ground beef daily. Everything made fresh to order. Full Bar...Beer, Wine, Mixed Beverages.
411 E. Magnolia St, Mathis, TX 78368