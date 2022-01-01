Main picView gallery

Rise & Grind 521 FM-3024

review star

No reviews yet

521 FM-3024

Mathis, TX 78368

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Classic Coffee

JB Coffee

$2.25+

Americano

$2.75+

Latte

$3.00+

Espresso Shot

$1.25

Specialty Drinks

Heavy Grinder

$3.75+

Coco Loco

$3.75+

Mexican Coffee

$3.25+

Chai Latte

$3.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00+

Chocolate Mocha

$4.00+

Lavender Haze Latte

$3.75+

Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Frappes

Vanilla Frappe

$5.50+

Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

Caramel Frappe

$5.50+

Cookies & Cream Frappe

$5.50+

Churro Frappe

$5.50+

Mexican Hot Chocolate Frappe

$5.50+

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.10+

Sana Sana

$3.95+

Red Bull Riser

Red Bull Riser

$4.75+

Mixers

Iced Mixer

$3.00+

Grab & Go Snacks

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Oatmeal

$3.25

Pumpkin Swiss Roll

$3.25

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Ice Water

$0.25

Cup Ice

$0.25

Junior Grinders

Iced Jr. Grinder (16oz)

$2.75

Hot Jr. Grinder (12oz)

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

521 FM-3024, Mathis, TX 78368

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vans Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
411 E. Magnolia St Mathis, TX 78368
View restaurantnext
VAN'S PIZZA & SPEAKEASY
orange starNo Reviews
120 E. San Patricio Avenue Mathis, TX 78368
View restaurantnext
Weber's Boat Landing - Weber’s Boat Landing - TX
orange starNo Reviews
747 Carmel Drive Sandia, TX 78383
View restaurantnext
Updog Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Unit B Odem, TX 78370
View restaurantnext
Cotten's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
15013 Northwest Boulevard Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View restaurantnext
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78410
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mathis
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston