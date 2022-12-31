  • Home
A map showing the location of Vantage Coffee Roasters - Union City 234 South First StreetView gallery

Vantage Coffee Roasters - Union City 234 South First Street

review star

No reviews yet

234 south 1st st

Union City, TN 38261

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Cortado

$3.25

Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Americano

$2.75+

Affogato

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

$4.20+

Mocha Latte

$4.30+

Vanilla Latte

$4.15+

Batch Brew Coffee Joe-to-Go

$20.00

Specialty Coffee Joe-to-Go

$32.00

Hot Chocolate -Joe-to-Go

$32.00

Cold Brew Joe-to-Go

$24.00

Iced Specialty Coffee Joe-to-Go

$36.00

Vanilla Latte JTG

$32.00

Iced Vanilla Latte JTG

$32.00

Moe

$2.25

Coffee Sample Flight Board

$12.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$2.00+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Iced Cappuccino

$3.85+

Iced Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

$4.20+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.30+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.15+

Iced Kev

$4.00

$1 Nitro

$1.00

32oz Mason Jar

$14.00

Not Joe

Mango Smoothie

$4.50+

Mango and Passion Fruit Smoothie

$4.50+

Raspberry and Black Currant Smoothie

$4.50+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.90+

Vanilla Bean

$4.40+

Ghana Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Steamer

$3.25+

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.45+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Dreamsicle

$4.50

Blended

Coffee Frappe

$4.40+

Thick Caramel Frappe

$4.75+

Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

Brewed Coffee

Poursteady Kalita Wave

$2.75+

Poursteady V60

$2.75+

Poursteady Chemex

Batch Brew

$2.15+

Cafe Misto

$2.95+

Mug Refill

$0.91

5 gallon Cambro Coffee

$100.00

Tea

Black Tea

$2.25+

Green Tea

$2.75+

Herbal Tea

$2.75+

Matcha

$4.00+

Chai

$4.00+

London Fog

$4.00+

Black Lavender Fog

$4.00+

Homemade Lemonade

$1.60+

Sweet Tea

$1.60+

Unsweet Tea

$1.60+

Strawberry Matcha

$4.50

Sparkling

Italian Soda

$2.00+

Lavendar Lemonade

$4.50

Virgin Mojito

$4.50

Virgin Moscow Mule

$4.50

Beachside

$4.50

Cherry Limeade

$4.50

Other

Apple Juice

$1.65+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.65+

Milk

$1.45+

Bottled Water

$1.70

Goslings Ginger Beer

$1.75

Sambazon Acai Energy

$3.00

Richard's Rainwater

$3.00

Tyson HC Delivery

$1,000.00

Pastries

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$2.50

Mini Assorted Pastry Tray

$28.00

Butter Croissant

$2.50

Chocolate Hazelnut

$2.50

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$2.00

Mini Muffin Basket

$18.00

Bakers Dozen

$15.00

WCPC Box Lunch

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50

Desserts

Cookies

$1.50

Gourmet

$5.25

Specialty

$4.75

Sweet Treats

$3.50

Turtle's Tiramisu

$5.00

Choc Covered Esp Beans 1/4lb

$4.00

Healthy Choice

Avacado Toast

$5.00

Banana

$0.50

Honeycrisp Apple

$0.50

Chia Seed Yogurt

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$3.00

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$3.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Toasted Bagel

$2.25

Veggie Bowl

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$1.65

Overnight Oats

$3.00

Bacon - 2 Slices

$1.50

Boiled Egg

$1.00

OUTRAGEOUS BAKING

$3.50

Sandwiches

Protein, Egg, Cheese on Bagel

$5.00+

Your choice of protein (ham, bacon, or turkey)-please list which cheese you would like in the specific instructions box. (Swiss, provolone, cheddar, cojack, pepper jack, and Gouda)

Protein, Egg, Cheese on Ciabatta

$5.00+

Protein, Egg, Cheese on English Muffin

$5.00+

2 Bacon Egg And Cheese-no Bread

$5.00

Turkey and Swiss

$8.00

Ham and Colby Pepper Jack

$8.00

Club on Sourdough

$8.50

Rueben and Swiss on Marble Rye

$8.50

Italian and Provolone on Italian

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato

$8.00

Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Roasted Chicken and Gouda on Focaccia

$9.00

Roast Beef and Muenster on Sourdough

$8.50

4 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Avocado and Spinach Grilled Cheese on Sourdough

$6.00

The Charming Pig

$8.50

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Chicken

$2.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Avacado

$1.00

Salads

Super Garden Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$8.50

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Wedge

$8.00

Summer Berry Salad

$8.50

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Chicken

$2.00

Add Boiled Egg

$1.00

Add Avacado

$1.00

Gouda Pimento Cheese Scoop

$3.00

Acai Bowl

Peanut Butter Acai

$9.50

Apple Juice Acai

$9.50

Protein Bowl

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Turkey

$8.00

Antipasto

$8.00

Veggies

$7.50

Bright Eye Breakfast

$8.00

Soup

Roated Red Pepper-Friday

$4.75

Chicken and Dumplins-Wednesday

$4.75

Red Potato and Bacon-Monday

$4.75

Retail

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans-1/2 lb.

$6.50

Diner Mug-Vantage Logo-Black

$18.00

Diner Mug-Vantage Logo-White

$18.00

Vantage Pottery Mugs

$35.00

4 oz. Shot Glass-Vantage Logo

$7.00

AeroPress

$30.00

Espresso Demitasse Cup/Saucer

$4.00

Baratza Encore Grinder

$139.00

Kalita Wave 155 Stainless

$36.50

Kalita Wave 185 Stainless

$40.00

Kalita Wave Filters-155

$12.50

Kalita Wave Filters-185

$14.50

Kalita Wave Server 300ml

$25.50

Kalita Wave Server 500ml

$27.50

V60-01 Ceramic

$19.50

V60-02 Ceramic

$24.25

V60 Filters-01

$7.00

V60 Filters-02

$7.50

Hario V60 Range Server 360ml Clear

$24.75

Hario V60 Range Server 600ml Clear

$26.50

Frothing Pitcher 20 Oz Barista Basics

$18.00

Vantage Whole Bean Coffee-12 oz.

$14.00

V60 Buono Drip Kettle

$64.00

Good Drink Thick Sauces

$25.00

Vantage Sweatshirt

$30.00

Vantage T-Shirt

$18.00

Vantage Baseball Tee

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

234 south 1st st, Union City, TN 38261

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

