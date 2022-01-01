Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vapoforno | Pizza E Panini

review star

No reviews yet

104 Park Ave

Rutherford, NJ 07070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita
Frittatina Carbonara
Pizza Diavola

ROSTICCERIA

Tradionationl fried food from Naples!
Arancino Rosso

Arancino Rosso

$3.99

1 Rice ball wi filled with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Arancino Bianco

Arancino Bianco

$3.99

1 Rice ball wi filled with ham and smoked mozzarella.

Potato Croquette

Potato Croquette

$3.99

1 Potato croquette filled with ham, smoked mozzarella and pepper.

Frittatina di Pasta

Frittatina di Pasta

$3.99

Breaded and fried Cacio & Pepe Pasta. (Pecorino Romano cheese and black pepper)

Frittatina Carbonara

$3.99

Hot Dog Roll

Frittatina Truffle

$3.99

PANINI

Panino Parma

$12.99

Prosciutto crudo di Parma, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

Panino Caprese

$12.99

Panino Meatballs

$12.99

Panino Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99

Panino Mortadella

$12.99

PIZZA IN PALA (RED)

Pizza Margherita

$3.99+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Pizza Diavola

$4.99+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy salame, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Pizza Vegetariana

$4.99+

PIZZA IN PALA (WHITE)

Pizza Fonduta

$5.99+

Smoked mozzarella, sausage, potatoes, parmigiano reggiano fondue, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Pizza Primavera

$5.99+

Mozzarella,cherry tomatoes, arugula, Prosciutto crudo and extra virgin olive oil

Pizza Caprese

$4.99+

Mozzarella, hot dog, fries and extra virgin olive oil.

Pizza Ham and Croquette

$5.99+

Sausage and Rabe

$4.99+

DESSERT

Tiramisu

$4.99

Toasted Almond

$4.99

Chocolate & Cream

$4.99

Strawberry & Cream

$4.99

Graffetta

$1.99

Bombolone Con Nutella

$2.99

GELATI

Wild Berries

$4.99

Limoncello

$4.99

Chocolate & Cream

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

BEVERAGE

Water

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Create Your Own Panini

Ciabatta

$9.99

Sfilatino

$9.99

Rosetta

$7.99

Create Your Own Pizza

Tomato Sauce Base

$16.99

White Base

$16.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Traditional Neapolitan Rosticceria in the USA.

Location

104 Park Ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Steven's Cafe - 106 Park ave
orange starNo Reviews
106 Park ave Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Song E Napule - NJ - 106 Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
106 Park Ave Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
DUMPLING DOJO
orange starNo Reviews
16 Glen Rd Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Bobby Wong’s Tao House - Rutherford
orange starNo Reviews
73 Park Avenue Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Ondubu
orange star4.5 • 32
73 PARK AVE RUTHERFORD, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Fiorentini Restaurant - 98 Park Avenue, Rutherford NJ 07070
orange starNo Reviews
98 Park Avenue Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rutherford

Big Bowls Little Plates-Secaucus Location - Secaucus-The Plaza at Harmon Meadow
orange star4.6 • 522
16 Glen Road Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Ondubu
orange star4.5 • 32
73 PARK AVE RUTHERFORD, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rutherford
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston