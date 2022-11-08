Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Vaquero Taquero
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hola Vaquer@, Your order is ready, Please pick up at the window :) Song we recommend this week Song:Rafa Caro Artist : T3R Elemento
Location
104 E. 31st, Austin, TX 78751
