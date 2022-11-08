Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Vaquero Taquero

104 E. 31st

Austin, TX 78751

Popular Items

Al Pastor

Sides

High heat spicy salsa, topped with onions and cilantro 8oz
Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.00Out of stock

Avocado, cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice, salt pepper and a little bit of jalapeño

Rice (Arroz)

Rice (Arroz)

$2.50

Mexican red rice

Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$2.50

Charro beans with bacon, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño topped with cheese

Chips N Salsa Roja

Chips N Salsa Roja

$3.50Out of stock

Salsa Roja Fresca Mild heat, comes with chips

Chips N Salsa Verde

Chips N Salsa Verde

$3.50Out of stock

Medium heat green Salsa 8oz

Salsas Trío Sampler N Chips

Salsas Trío Sampler N Chips

$7.00Out of stock

Our 3 signature Salsas with chips Each one 8oz

Flan

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Aguas Frescas, Sodas, & Water

Diet Coke 12oz

$2.50

Jarritos Guava

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos_ Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Water

$1.00Out of stock

Tacos (Copy)

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$3.00

Marinated pork flamed grilled off the trompo, topped with green salsa, avocado sauce, onions, cilantro, pineapple

Bistec

Bistec

$3.00

Flame grilled Beef Steak Topped with Avocado sauce, Red salsa, onions and cilantro

Tinga de Pollo

Tinga de Pollo

$3.00

Pulled chicken cooked in tomato/chipotle sauce , toppings: table cream, cilantro, pickled red onions

Nopales

Nopales

$3.00

VEGETERIAN. Cactus sautéed in salsa macha, with Corn, toppings : red salsa, avocado salsa Cilantro , onions and queso fresco

Bean N Cheese

$3.00

Sencilla

$3.00

Especialess (Copy)

Gringa

Gringa

$8.00Out of stock

9’’ hand made flour tortilla grilled mozzarella costra, flamed seared adobo pork, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, avocado crema, pineapple

Pirata

$8.00Out of stock

9’’ hand made flour tortilla grilled mozzarella costra , chuck steak flame grilled , cilantro, onions, salsa, fresca, avocado crema

Campechana

$8.00Out of stock

9’’ hand made flour tortilla grilled mozzarella costra, Pastor and Bistec, onion, cilantro salsa verde, avocado crema

Quesadilla Plain (Sencilla)

$5.00Out of stock

9’’ hand made flour tortilla with seared mozzarella cheese

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hola Vaquer@, Your order is ready, Please pick up at the window :) Song we recommend this week Song:Rafa Caro Artist : T3R Elemento

104 E. 31st, Austin, TX 78751

