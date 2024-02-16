Vara Juice Paterson, NJ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
311 Crooks Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Caribbean Station Restaurant - CS 1 - 274 Trento Ave.
4.4 • 213
274 Trenton Ave Paterson, NJ 07503
View restaurant