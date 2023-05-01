  • Home
  VARA Juice - Santee - 9717 MISSION GORGE RD
VARA Juice - Santee 9717 MISSION GORGE RD

No reviews yet

9717 MISSION GORGE RD

SANTEE, CA 92071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Watermelon

Watermelon

$8.50
Avocado with Strawberry

Avocado with Strawberry

$9.50
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$8.50


VARA Specials

VARA Juice

VARA Juice

$8.50+

ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )

Pomango Passion

Pomango Passion

$9.50

Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie

Avocado with Strawberry

Avocado with Strawberry

$9.50
Avocado with mango

Avocado with mango

$9.50
Strawberry and Mango

Strawberry and Mango

$8.50
Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$8.50+
Mango

Mango

$8.50+
Strawberry

Strawberry

$8.50+
Jamaica Raspberry

Jamaica Raspberry

$8.50+

Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée

Jamaica Chocolate

Jamaica Chocolate

$8.50+

mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce

VJ Pistachio

$8.50
Awar Qalb

Awar Qalb

$7.50

VARA Blends

Banana with Milk

Banana with Milk

$8.50
Avocado

Avocado

$9.50
BB Smoothie

BB Smoothie

$8.50

Mixberries with Banana

Lemon mint

Lemon mint

$8.50
lemon Ginger Honey

lemon Ginger Honey

$8.50
PinkBurst

PinkBurst

$8.50
Melons (Cantaloupe)

Melons (Cantaloupe)

$8.50+
Watermelon

Watermelon

$8.50
Kiwi

Kiwi

$8.50
Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$8.50
Cocktail Dream

Cocktail Dream

$8.50

Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.

Pineapple

Pineapple

$8.50
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$8.50

Raw Juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$8.99
Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate Juice

$8.50+
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$8.50
Grape Juice

Grape Juice

$8.50
Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$8.50
Green Juice

Green Juice

$8.50

Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger

Premium Juice

Premium Juice

$8.50

Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape

Diet Juice

Diet Juice

$8.50

Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon

Deluxe Juice

Deluxe Juice

$8.50

Pineapple, Orange

Beets Juice

Beets Juice

$8.50

Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate

VARA Fresh Cuts

Arisi

Arisi

$9.50

Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$10.00

All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$13.99

All Fruits mixed in together

Energy Drink

Strawberry (Energy)

Strawberry (Energy)

$8.50
Passion Fruit (Energy)

Passion Fruit (Energy)

$8.50
Bubble Gum (Energy)

Bubble Gum (Energy)

$8.50
Blue Curacao (Energy)

Blue Curacao (Energy)

$8.50
Raspberry (Energy)

Raspberry (Energy)

$8.50

Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$9.50+

Iced Coffee with Pistachio Sauce special made for coffee lovers

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$9.50+

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$4.99

Chocolate

$4.99

Twist

$4.99

Family Size

Half Gallon

$19.30+
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our fresh juice

Location

9717 MISSION GORGE RD, SANTEE, CA 92071

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

