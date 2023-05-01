VARA Juice - Santee 9717 MISSION GORGE RD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our fresh juice
Location
9717 MISSION GORGE RD, SANTEE, CA 92071
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee - 9621 Mission Gorge Rd
No Reviews
9621 Mission Gorge Rd Santee, CA 92071
View restaurant
Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H
No Reviews
235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H Santee, CA 92071
View restaurant