Vara Steakhouse Rocket Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

Rocket Boulevard

Orlando, FL 32824

Order Again

Entradas

Arepitas con nata (6)

$7.99

Arepitas con queso guayanes y nata (6)

$9.99

Tequenos (6)

$8.99

Pastelitos

$3.50

Mini Empanadas

$10.99

Queso Frito

$6.99

Tostones con queso y nata

$9.99

Tostones especiales (Ensalada y Queso)

$12.99

Tostones Varasteakhouse (Chicharron & Queso)

$14.99

Costillas Varasteakhouse (Fritas)

$10.99

Sopa De Res

$12.99

Extra Yuca

$3.99

Extra De Ensalada

$3.99

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesa Tradicional

$12.99

Hamburguesa Especial

$13.99

Hamburguesa Varasteakhouse

$15.99

Pepitos

Pepito Varasteakhouse

$16.99

Cachapas

Cachapa con queso de mano

$13.99

Cachapa con Cerdo y queso de mano

$16.99

Cachapa con Picanha yQueso de mano

$18.99

Platos

Individual

$19.99

Varastreakhouse VIP

$64.99

Familiar

$72.99

Carne en Vara por Libra

$28.99

Costillas Varasteakhouse

$13.99

Extra de Chorizo

$6.99

2 Unidades

Extra de Picanha

$10.99

Carne En Vara Por Medio Libra

$14.99

Menu De Ninos

Salchipapas

$9.99

Nuggets con papa frita

$8.99

Postres

Torta 3 Leches

$6.99

Quesillo

$6.99

Pie De Parchita

$6.99

Pie De Limón

$6.99

MENU DE EVENTO BEBIDAS

Redbull

$5.99

Bucket cerveza (6)

$35.99

Bucket Corona (6)

$29.99

Corona

$6.99

Cerveza

$5.99

Vara V

$120.00

Vaso R

$10.99

Vara W

$140.00

Vara W-18

$299.00

Vara G

$110.00

Vara R

$120.00

Vaso V

$11.99

Vaso W

$12.99

Shots

$8.99

Jarra De Sangria

$45.99

REFRESCO

$4.99

VASO SANGRIA

$14.99

vara promo 2w 250

$250.00

hqnotiq vaso

$12.99

vara hqnotiq

$140.00

Evento Brasil

Promo 2 Perros Calientes

$10.00

Promo hamburgesa papas y bebidas

$15.00

Bebida

$5.00

Bebidas

Agua

$2.50

Sprite

$4.50

Coca Cola

$4.50

Agua Perrier

$3.99

Frescolita

$4.50

Cerveza Bucket (6)

$24.99

Bucket Corona (6)

$29.99

Botella de Vino

$30.99

Jarra De Sangria

$35.99

Redbull

$5.99

Cerveza

$4.99

Corona

$5.99

Copa de Vino

$8.99

Malta

$4.50

Agua Panela

$4.99

Vara R

$120.00

Vara V

$120.00

Vara W

$140.00

Vara W-18

$299.00

Vara G

$90.00

Vaso R

$10.99

Vaso V

$11.99

Vaso W

$12.99

Shots

$8.99

PROMO BUCKET

$24.99

Descorche 12

$90.00

Cocktales

$9.99

Hookah

Hookah

$40.00

Refill

$20.00

Entradas

Pastelitos

$3.50

Mini Empanadas (6)

$10.99

Queso frito

$6.99

Tequenos (6)

$9.99Out of stock

Salchipapas

$9.99

Tostones con Queso & Nata

$12.99

Tostones Especiales ( ensalada & queso

$14.99

Tostones Varasteakhouse (Chicharron & Queso)

$16.99

Costillitas

$12.99

Cachapas

Cachapa con Queso de Mano

$14.99

Cachapa Queso de Mano y Cerdo

$19.99

Cachapa con Queso de Mano y Picanha

$21.99

Platos

Individual

$24.99

Postres

Torta 3 Leches

$7.99

Quesillo

$7.99

Pie de Parchita

$7.99

Pie de Limon

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Rocket Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32824

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

