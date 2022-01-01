Juice & Smoothies
VARA Juice Sterling Heights
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
smoothies place and juice bar all smoothies are made from naturals fruits
3673 15 mile rd, sterling Heights, MI 48310
