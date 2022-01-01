Variety Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Variety is the neighborhood bar you never knew you needed. Located on the second floor of Bow Market, we serve cheeky cocktails, canned beer & wine and fun snacks in a no-judgment, relaxed environment. The brain-child of award-winning bartender Naomi Levy, we’re serious about delicious drinks, exceptional service, and not much else.
Location
1 Bow Market Way Suite 23, Somerville, MA 02143
Gallery
