Variety Bar

Drinks

Mount Yotei

Mount Yotei

$14.00

a hot toddy with japanese whisky, roasted chestnut, miso, lemon + genmaicha tea

Bunny Slope

Bunny Slope

$8.00

Our non-alcoholic hot toddy with lemon, orange, cinnamon, a pinch of cayenne and hot water

Hitchcock's Trail

Hitchcock's Trail

$13.00

hot-buttered cider! butter-infused rum, brown sugar, mulled cider

Los Tres Hermanos

Los Tres Hermanos

$13.00

Grand Marnier, golden coconut milk, coffee caramel

Winterberg

Winterberg

$14.00

black forrest inspired hot chocolate with creme de cacao, amaretto, cherry, vanilla and hot chocolate (made with oat and coconut milk). Topped with Whipped Cream. Opt for no whipped cream for a vegan option!

Courchevel Collins

Courchevel Collins

$13.00

gin, cassis, ginger, lime, soda water

Almost Home

Almost Home

$8.00

cold cider, thyme, lemon (non-alcoholic)

Joe's Snowman

Joe's Snowman

$13.00

White Rum, Carrot, Coconut "snow", Lime, Touch of Pineapple, Cinnamon Bitters

Volcán Planchon

Volcán Planchon

$14.00

Tequila, Mezcal, Pumpkin, Ancho Chile, Lime, Hint of Apricot

Grande Motte

Grande Motte

$15.00

Cognac, Spiced Pear, Yellow Chartreuse, Lemon....Last Word Style

Matterhorn

Matterhorn

$13.00

An Old-Fashioned of Rye, Thyme, Amaro Alpino and Bitters

Coffee Run

Coffee Run

$13.00

A New England Espresso Martini! Vodka, Maple, Cold Brew, Espresso Liqueur

Mulled Cider

$8.00

Non-alcoholic mulled apple cider

Hot Cocoa with Cherry +Vanilla

$8.00

Non-alcoholic version of the Winterberg cocktail

Bom Bom Island

Bom Bom Island

$13.00

an old-fashioned floating in the gulf of guinea: rye, grains of paradise, hint of banana & smoked cinnamon bitters

Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach

$12.00Out of stock

feel like spring break with rum, more rum, tequila, curaçao, watermelon, mint & lime

Spiaggia San Lorenzo

Spiaggia San Lorenzo

$13.00Out of stock

let’s spritz - sicilian style! cocchi americano vermouth, bergamot, wild fennel, casteveltrano, bubbles

Super Paradise

Super Paradise

$12.00Out of stock

escape to mykonos with olive oil-infused gin, cucumber, dill & lemon

Cans...Beer, Wine & N/A

Zero Gravity Green State Lager - DRAFT

Zero Gravity Green State Lager - DRAFT

$7.00

ok, this one isn't a can...it's on draft! German style Pilsner from VT

Tecate

Tecate

$5.00

12 oz Mexican Lager

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$5.00

12 oz can

Notch Left of the Dial IPA

Notch Left of the Dial IPA

$7.00

12 oz Session IPA from MA

Remnant IPA

Remnant IPA

$10.00

16oz Rotating IPA

True North Vincianne

True North Vincianne

$10.00

16 oz Belgian Blonde from Ipswich, MA

Fore River Preble Raspberry Sour

Fore River Preble Raspberry Sour

$12.00

16oz Raspberry Kettle Sour from Portland, ME

Queen City Brewing Yorkshire Porter

Queen City Brewing Yorkshire Porter

$7.00

English-style 12 oz Porter from VT

Downeast Unfiltered Cider

Downeast Unfiltered Cider

$8.00

12 oz unfiltered cider from MA

Athletic Run Wild N/A IPA

Athletic Run Wild N/A IPA

$6.00

12 oz non-alcoholic IPA

Day Trip Grapefruit CBD Seltzer

Day Trip Grapefruit CBD Seltzer

$8.00

12oz Grapefruit Seltzer with CBD

Lemon Iced Tea

Lemon Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

12oz Arizona's finest

Soda

$2.00

Choice of Soda, served over ice.

Scarpetta Frico Frizzante

Scarpetta Frico Frizzante

$11.00

Bubbles from Italy. 250ml can Served with a straw.

Paul D Gruner Veltliner

Paul D Gruner Veltliner

$13.00Out of stock

Dry White Wine. 250ml can Served with a Straw.

Chateau Maris Rose

Chateau Maris Rose

$12.00

Rosé from France. 250ml can Served with a straw.

MERF Cabernet Sauvignon

MERF Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Red from Washington State. 250ml can Served with a Straw.

Snacks

topped with olive oil & zaatar, served with pita chips
Chips + Dip

Chips + Dip

$6.00

French Onion Dip served with Ruffles

Spiced Popcorn

Spiced Popcorn

$3.00

Freshly popped and sprinkled with vadouvan and brown sugar

Olives & Nuts

Olives & Nuts

$8.00Out of stock

Pitted Casteveltrano Olives & Smoked Almonds

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Eastern Standard Provisions Pretzel Bites served warm with Dijon Mustard

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00Out of stock

topped with olive oil & zaatar, served with pita chips

Heartier Fare

Poutine

$7.00+

Lobster Mac

$19.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Sprtiz

$13.00

Aperol, Sparkling Wine, Bubbles with an Orange Twist

Aviation

$13.00

Ford's Gin, Maraschino, Lemon Juice garnished with a Cherry (served "up")

Bamboo

$13.00

Amontillado Sherry, Dry Vermouth, Orange Bitters, Angostura Bitters (served "up" with a lemon twist and olive)

Boulevardier

$13.00

Four Roses Bourbon, Campari, Sweet Vermouth served on the rocks with orange zest

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Grainger's Organic Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry, Lime Juice (served "up")

Daiquiri

$13.00

Hand-shaken Daiquiri: Choice of Rum, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup (served "up")

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

French 75

$13.00

Ford's Gin, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Sparkling Wine

Gimlet

$13.00

Choice of Gin or Vodka, Lime & Simple Syrup (served "up")

Jet Pilot

$14.00

Jungle Bird

$13.00Out of stock

Dark Rum, Campari, Lime, Pineapple

La Paloma

$13.00

Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Lime, Pinch of Salt, Soda Water

Last Word

$13.00

Ford's Gin, Green Chartreuse, Luxardo Maraschino, Lime Juice (served "up" with a cherry)

Manhattan

$13.00

Have it Your Way!

Margarita

$13.00

Choice of Tequila, Cointreau, Lime Juice (on the rocks with 1/2 salt rim)

Martini

$13.00

Have it Your Way!

Mimosa

$12.00

Orange Juice, Sparkline Wine

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Vodka, Lime, House Ginger Beer

Naked & Famous

$14.00

Sombra Mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse, Lime Juice (served "up")

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Have it Your Way!

Sazerac

$13.00

Old Overholdt Rye, Simple Syrup, Peychaud's Bitters, Absinthe Rinse with a Lemon Twist

Tom Collins

$13.00

Gin Lane 1751 Old Tom Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Soda Water

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Four Roses Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Egg White (served on the rocks)

Vodka & Gin

Grainger's Organic Vodka

$9.00

Certified Gluten Free & Organic (corn based)

Absolut Vodka

$11.00

Wheat Vodka from the Netherlands

Grey Goose Vodka

$12.00

It's French!

Ford's Gin

$10.00

London Dry

Gin Lane 1751 Old Tom

$10.00

Old Tom Style

Hendrick's Gin

$12.00

Cucumber & Rose forward New Style

Oxley Gin

$11.00

Bright Grapefruit & Citrus London Dry

Plymouth Gin

$11.00

Rum, Tequila & Mezcal

Lunazul Blanco Tequila

$9.00

Blanco Tequila

Milagro Blanco Tequila

$11.00

Blanco Tequila

Fortaleza Reposado Tequila

$13.00

Reposado Tequila

G4 Blanco Tequila

$14.00

104 proof Blanco Tequila

Siete Leguas Reposado Tequila

$14.00

Reposado Tequila

Tequila Ocho Anejo Tequila

$15.00

Anejo Tequila

Rayu Mezcal

$10.00

Espadin from Oaxaca

Nuestra Soledad Mezcal

$13.00

San Baltazar Espadin

Plantation 3 Star White Rum

$9.00

White Rum

Plantation Original Dark Rum

$9.00

Dark Rum

Appleton Signature

$10.00

Plantation 5yr Rum

$10.00

Barbados

Plantation Xaymaca Rum

$10.00

Jamaican-Style

Privateer Queen's Share

$15.00Out of stock

Rhum JM Blanc

$10.00

Rhum Agricole

Uruapan Blanco Rum

$10.00

Rum from Mexico! (a staff favorite)

Avua Cachaça

$10.00

Silver Cachaça

American Whiskey

Old Overholdt Rye

$9.00

3 yr Rye from PA

Templeton 6yr Rye

$12.00

6 yr Rye from Iowa

Whistlepig Farmstock Rye

$18.00

10 yr Rye from VT

Four Roses Bourbon

$9.00

Yellow Label

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$12.00

Rye-heavy Bourbon

Blanton's Bourbon

$14.00

Single Barrel Bourbon

Eagle Rare Bourbon

$12.00

10 yr Bourbon

Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon

$12.00

Vintage Dated Single Barrel

Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey

$9.00

Tennessee Whiskey

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$10.00

Wheated Bourbon

Uncle Nearest 1856 Tennessee Whiskey

$10.00

An ode to the man that taught Jack Daniel's how to make whiskey.

Widow Jane Bourbon

$16.00

10yr Bourbon finished with limestone mineral water from NY

Scotch & World Whiskys

Dewar's White Label

$9.00

Blended Scotch

Aberfeldy 12 year

$13.00

Highland Single Malt Scotch

Auchentoshan

$13.00

Lowland Single Malt Scotch

Askaig 8yr

$16.00

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie

$16.00

Islay Single Malt Scotch (un-peated)

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Blended Scotch

Teeling Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Small batch blended Irish whiskey

Teeling Single Malt

$14.00

Glendalough Double Barrel

$11.00

Irish Whiskey

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Blended Japanese Whisky

Brandy & Vermouth

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

$10.00

Grand Champagne Cognac

Le Reviseur VSOP Cognac

$13.00

Single Estate VSOP from Petit Champagne

Macchu Pisco

$9.00

Acholado Pisco from Peru

Laird's Bonded Apple Brandy

$11.00

New Jersey's Finest, 100 proof

Lustau Amontillado Sherry

$8.00

served chilled

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$7.00

served chilled

Martini & Rosso Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

served chilled

Cocchi Americano Vermouth

$8.00

Bitter Apertif style

Amaro & Liqueurs

Aperol

$9.00

Apertivo

Averna

$10.00

Braulio Amaro Alpino

$9.00

Digestivo

Campari

$9.00

Apertivo

Cynar Amaro

$9.00

Digestivo

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Digestivo

Ramazzotti Amaro

$9.00

Digestivo

Benedictine

$9.00

Liqueur with notes of Vanilla, Honey and Spice

Coole Swan Irish Cream

$9.00

Cream Liqueur

Green Chartreuse

$13.00

Herbal Liqueur made by monks. 40% ABV

Luxardo Amaretto

$8.00

Almond Liqueur

Molinari Sambucca

$9.00

Anise Liqueur

Tempus Fugit Créme de Menthe

$7.00

Mint Liqueur

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00

Herbal Liqueur made by monks

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Variety is the neighborhood bar you never knew you needed. Located on the second floor of Bow Market, we serve cheeky cocktails, canned beer & wine and fun snacks in a no-judgment, relaxed environment. The brain-child of award-winning bartender Naomi Levy, we’re serious about delicious drinks, exceptional service, and not much else.

Website

Location

1 Bow Market Way Suite 23, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Variety Bar image
Main pic

