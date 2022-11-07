Varli Indian Street Kitchen 78 Hillside Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for visiting Varli. We look forward to welcoming you back! www.varlikitchen.com
Location
78 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY 11596
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Williston Park