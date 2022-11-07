Restaurant header imageView gallery

Varli Indian Street Kitchen 78 Hillside Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

78 Hillside Avenue

Williston Park, NY 11596

Popular Items

Plain Naan
Baked Samosa
Chana Masala

Small Bites

baked puff pastry stuffed with chicken

Baked Samosa

$8.95

baked puff pastry stuffed with mixed vegetables

Mixed Vegetables Puff

$8.95

baked puff pastry stuffed with mix vegetables

Chicken Puff

$8.95

baked puff pastry stuffed with chicken

Chana Chaat

$4.95

chickpeas, potatoes, tamarind chutney, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and a few spices with a tangy lemon juice

Curries & Entrees

home style goat curry w/a blend of selected hand ground spices

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.95

grilled chicken breast in a creamy tomato onion sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.95

grilled cottage cheese in a creamy tomato onion sauce

Chana Masala

$14.95

slow cooked chickpeas in a traditional onion tomato gravy

Saag Paneer

$14.95

fresh cottage cheese in creamed spinach

Murgh Saag

$14.95

grilled chicken in creamed spinach

Lamb Curry

$21.95

authentic indian lamb curry made with tender chunks of boneless lamb cooked in a spiced onion-tomato sauce

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$25.95

grilled shrimp in a creamy tomato onion sauce

Chicken Biryani

$18.95

a fragrant combination of long grain basmati rice, fresh herbs, spices, and boneless chicken. served with a cucumber raita (yogurt)

Vegetable Biryani

$14.95

Rice Bowls

Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl

$15.95

Paneer Tikka Masala Bowl

$14.95

Chana Masala Bowl

$14.95

Saag Paneer Bowl

$14.95

Chicken Saag Bowl

$13.95

Fish Tikka Masala Bowl

$21.95

grilled fish filet marinated in aromatic herbs and spices

Shrimp Tikka Masala Bowl

$25.95

Lamb Curry Bowl

$21.95

Sides

Plain Naan

$3.95

Malabar Parotta

$3.95

Garlic Naan

$3.95

Jeera Rice

$3.95

fragrant basmati rice cooked with cumin seeds

Lemon Rice

$3.95

fragrant rice cooked with lemon juice & spices

Kachumber Salad

$3.95

cucumber, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, mint, chutney and a few spices with a tangy lemon juice

Raita

$2.95

mint & yogurt based white sauce

Masala Chips

$2.95

Extra Chicken/Lamb/Fish

$3.95

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Cardamom Lassi

$4.95

Thumbs Up

$4.95

Limca

$4.95

Fanta

$2.95

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Water

$1.95

Kadak Chai

$4.95

strong chai made from our blend of masalas

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$7.95

dry milk dumplings, fried golden in sugar syrup, served hot

Rasmalai

$6.95

soft cottage cheese discs in sweetened, thickened milk

Gajar Halwa

$7.95

traditional indian carrot pudding

Malai Kulfi

$4.95

home style evaporated milk Indian ice cream

Frankie/Kathi Rolls

Alu Roll

$9.95

mashed potatoes with tomatoes, green peppers, and spices

Paneer Roll

$9.95

Chicken Roll

$10.95

chicken breast marinated with yogurt and spices; grilled on a skewer.

Shrimp Roll

$13.95

grilled shrimp marinated with indian spices

Chana Roll

$9.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting Varli. We look forward to welcoming you back! www.varlikitchen.com

Website

Location

78 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY 11596

Directions

