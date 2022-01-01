Restaurant header imageView gallery

Varnish - Wilmington 23 Market St

review star

No reviews yet

23 Market St

Wilmington, WA 28401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

White Tea

$7.00

Drop Lemon

$6.00

Redbull Vodka

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Redbull Vodka

$8.00

Grape Gatorade

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Double Redbull Vodka

$11.00

Stoli

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Effon

$7.00

Crystal Skull

$11.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Broken Shed

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Absolute

$8.00

Smiroff

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Pinnacle

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Broken Shed

$9.00

Crystal Skull

$11.00

EOD

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

SGL WMD

$6.00

Broken Shed

$9.00

Effen

$8.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Svedka

$7.00

Pinnacle

$7.00

Salamander

$8.00

Abosult

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Vodka Redbull

$8.00

DBL Well

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$13.00

DBL Stoli

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Pinnacle

$12.00

DBL Titos

$13.00

DBL Absoult

$12.00

DBL Sevdka

$13.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$13.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

DBL Crystal

$20.00

DBL Effen

$14.00

DBL Broken Shed

$16.00

DBL Pink Whitney

$13.00

Double Vodka Redbull

$13.00

Gin

SGL Well Gin

$6.00

SGL Beefeater

$7.00

SGL Bombay Saphire

$8.00

SGL Beefeater Pink

$7.00

SGL Hendricks

$9.00

SGL Tanqueray

$8.00

EOD Gin

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$11.00

DBL Beefeater

$11.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Beefeater Pink

$11.00

DBL Hendricks

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

SGL Well Rum

$6.00

SGL Captain Morgan

$8.00

SGL Curazn Coconut

$7.00

SGL Malibu Watermelon

$8.00

SGL Salior Jerry's

$8.00

SGL Bacardi

$7.00

SGL Bacardi Limon

$7.00

SGL Gosling's

$7.00

SGL E.O.D Barrel Aged

$9.00

SGL E.O.D

$9.00

SGL Kraken Spiced

$8.00

SGL Captain Morgan Private

$9.00

SGL Curazn Pineapple

$7.00

SGL Malibu Rum

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$11.00

DBL Sailor Jerry's

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Gosling's

$11.00

DBL E.O.D Barrel Aged

$12.00

DBL Kraken Spiced

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan Private

$13.00

DBL Curazn Coconut

$8.00

DBL Malibu Watermelon

$12.00

DBL Malibu Rum

$12.00

Tequila

SGL Well Tequila

$6.00

Lunazul

$7.00

SGL Esplon Blanco

$8.00

SGL Jose Cuervo Sliver

$7.00

SGL Patron Silver

$11.00

SGL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

SGL Mi Campo

$8.00

SGL Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

SGL Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

SGL Patron Café

$12.00

SGL 1800 Blanco

$9.00

SGL 1800 Reposado

$9.00

SGL Patron Xo Café

$12.00

SGL Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Herradura

$9.00

1800 Cristalino

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$11.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$13.00

DBL Mi Campo

$12.00

DBL Esplon Blanco

$12.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Sliver

$11.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$11.00

DBL Patron Café

$15.00

DBL 1800 Blanco

$13.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$13.00

DBL Patron Silver

$15.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$15.00

DBL Teremana Blanco

$13.00

Whiskey

SGL Well Whiskey

$6.00

SGL 1976

$9.00

SGL Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

SGL Bulliet Rye

$8.00

SGL Crown

$8.00

SGL Crown Apple

$8.00

SGL Crown Vanilla

$8.00

SGL Cutty Shark

$7.00

SGL FireBall

$7.00

SGL Gentleman Jack

$9.00

SGL Jack Daniels

$8.00

SGL Jameson

$8.00

SGL Jim Beam

$7.00

SGL Jim Fire

$7.00

SGL Jim Honey

$7.00

SGL Jim Peach

$7.00

SGL Knob Creek

$9.00

SGL Makers Mark

$9.00

SGL P&B

$7.00

SGL Pendleton

$8.00

SGL Screwball

$8.00

SGL Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

SGL Wild Turkey 80

$8.00

SGL Woodford Reserve

$10.00

SGL Wyoming Whiskey

$9.00

SGL Yellow Stone

$9.00

Chicken Cock

$12.00

Whistle Pig

$16.00

Weller

$11.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$11.00

DBL Yellow Stone

$13.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Knob Creek

$13.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey 80

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

DBL 1976

$13.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Screwball

$12.00

DBL P&B

$11.00

DBL FireBall

$11.00

DBL Jim Peach

$12.00

DBL Jim Fire

$12.00

DBL Jim Honey

$12.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$13.00

DBL Wyoming Whiskey

$13.00

DBL Pendleton

$12.00

DBL Crown

$12.00

DBL Crown Apple

$12.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Cutty Shark

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

SGL Well Scotch

$6.00

SGL Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

SGL Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

SGL Glenlivet 12

$10.00

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Liqueurs

SGL Cointreau

$8.00

SGL Frangelico

$7.00

SGL Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

SGL Grand Marnier

$8.00

SGL Jägermeister

$8.00

SGL Kahlúa

$7.00

SGL Lemoncello

$7.00

SGL Irish Cream

$6.00

SGL Midori

$6.00

SGL Chamboard

$7.00

SGL Peach Schnapps

$6.00

SGL Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

SGL So Co

$7.00

Rumple

$8.00

Ameretto

$6.00

DBL Aperol

$10.00

DBL Campari

$10.00

DBL Cointreau

$11.00

DBL Frangelico

$11.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$11.00

DBL Jägermeister

$12.00

DBL Kahlúa

$11.00

DBL Lemoncello

$11.00

DBL Licor 43

$11.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$8.00

DBL Irish Cream

$8.00

DBL Melone

$8.00

DBL Midori

$11.00

DBL Chamboard

$11.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Triple Sec

$8.00

DBL Butterscotch Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Pama

$11.00

DBL Creme De Mint

$8.00

DBL Creme De Coco

$8.00

DBL Creme De Coffee

$8.00

DBL So Co

$11.00

Wine

GLS Red

$8.00

GLS White

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Rosé

$8.00

GLS Champagne

$8.00

GLS Champagne Draft

$7.00

Mini Bottle

$6.00

BTL Red

$32.00

BTL White

$32.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Rosé

$32.00

BTL Champagne

$32.00

Beer

White Claw

$3.00

Bottled Beer

$4.00

Craft Draft

$6.00

Domestic Draft

$5.00

Pbr

$3.00

Canned Beer

$4.00

High Life

$4.00

Cup Special

$8.00

Slushie

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Bang

$4.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Door Fee

Cover 5.00

$5.00

Cover 10.00

$10.00

Cover 15.00

$15.00

Cover 20.00

$20.00

Cover 25.00

$25.00

Membership Fee

$0.01
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are classy until it's time to get trashy!!

Location

23 Market St, Wilmington, WA 28401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Copper Penny-Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
109 Chestnut Street Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
TacoBaby - 125 Grace St
orange starNo Reviews
125 Grace St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Hell's Kitchen - Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
118 Princess St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Bourbon St -Wilmington - 35 N Front St
orange star4.4 • 1,162
35 N Front St WILMINGTON, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
CRUST - Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.7 • 595
124 Princess St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Local 910 - 265-B N Front St
orange starNo Reviews
265-B N Front St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
orange star4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Brixx Pizza - Wilmington
orange star4.4 • 3,292
6801 Main St Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Benny's Bigtime Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Wilmington NC
orange star4.6 • 1,236
885 Town Center Dr. Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston