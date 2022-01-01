Paloma - Venice 600 Venice Blvd

Classic Hummus

$15.00

¼ kg. Chickpeas 2 Tbsp. olive oil 2 garlic cloves ½ tsp cumin 1 lemon juice 2 Tbsp. water ⅓ cup tahini pinenuts ¾ tsp. Salt Allergies: Garlic, sesame,citrus,nightshade, gluten.pinenuts Mods Allowed: No bread for celiac/GF. Can sub celery sticks for bread* can do no pinenut garnish