Paloma - Venice 600 Venice Blvd

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Chia Pudding

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$22.00

French Toast

$18.00

Frittata

$16.00

4 shredded zucchini 6 organic eggs Salt and black pepper 25 g. Parmesan cheese *Allergies: dairy, pesto(pinenuts,garlic, cheese, nightshade, egg. Mods Allowed: No fried zucchini, no pesto(nut allergy)

Paloma Breakfast Wrap

$18.00

Venice Classic

$18.00

Shakshuka

$18.00

Open Item One Cent

$0.01

Lunch

Avocado Hummus

$16.00

¼ kg. Chickpeas 2 Tbsp. Olive oil 2 garlic cloves 1.2 tsp. cumin 1 lemon juice 2 Tbsp. water ⅓ cup tahini 1 piece avocado ¾ tsp. salt Allergies: Nightshade, garlic, citrus,avocado, sesame Mods Allowed: No bread for celiac/GF. Can sub celery sticks.

Classic Hummus

$15.00

¼ kg. Chickpeas 2 Tbsp. olive oil 2 garlic cloves ½ tsp cumin 1 lemon juice 2 Tbsp. water ⅓ cup tahini pinenuts ¾ tsp. Salt Allergies: Garlic, sesame,citrus,nightshade, gluten.pinenuts Mods Allowed: No bread for celiac/GF. Can sub celery sticks for bread* can do no pinenut garnish

Cheese Platter

$40.00+

Crudite

$25.00+

Meatballs

$18.00

Wood Grilled Smoked Eggplant

$16.00

5 chinese eggplants 4 garlic cloves ¼ spoon turmeric 4 cup tomato sauce *Allergies: garlic, turmeric,gluten, nightshade, dairy, Egg (in mayo) Mods Allowed: No Paprika sauce, can do no bread for celiac/GF *dairy free without paprika sauce(egg in Mayo)

Meat Platter

$25.00+

Ceviche

$24.00Out of stock

Sea Bass Carpaccio

$28.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$26.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$26.00

Organic Beef Burger

$23.00

Portobello Burger

$18.00

Salad

Greek Salad

$21.00

Avocado Salad

$18.00

Kale Salad

$12.00

Prosciutto & Burrata

$25.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$24.00

Fennel Orange Salad

$20.00

Chopped fennel. Salt and pepper the orange segments. In a bowl toss fennel, orange, and julienned mint. Toss with lemon vinaigrette. Garnish with mint leaves Sauce: Lemon vinaigrette *Allergies: Citrus,mint, nightshade MODS ALLOWED: No Orange, no mint

Pasta

Lasagnetta Bolognese

$28.00

Fusilli Tono Arrabiata

$28.00

Penne Paloma

$24.00

Risotto Saffron

$32.00

Spinach Ravioli

$28.00

8 ravioli (spinach, ricotta) 2 tsp. Grana padano cheese 5 sage leaves 1 oz. butter *Allergies: Dairy,garlic gluten NO MODS ALLOWED

Bottarga

$38.00

Mains

New York Alla Robespierre

$45.00

Chicken Paillard

$26.00

Skirt Steak

$50.00

Seabass Livornese

$46.00

Chicken Pizzaiola

$28.00

Chicken Scallopini

$30.00

Branzino Alla Sal

$260.00

Desserts

Chocolate Souffle

$15.00

Ice Cream

$15.00

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$18.00

Pistachio Semifreddo

$16.00

Seasonal Fruit

$12.00

Sorbet

$14.00

Tiramisu

$14.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$5.00

Bfast/Lunch Bevs

Mimosa

$14.00

Orange Juice

$9.00

Acqua Dolce

$8.00

Garden Green

$16.00

Sweet Green

$16.00

Sweet Red

$16.00

Bfast Sides

Side Pita

$3.50

Side Bread

$3.50

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Of Bacon

$5.00

Side Olives

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Bottled Sparkling

$9.00

Bottled Still

$9.00

Arnold palmer

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$8.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$9.00Out of stock

Ice Tea

$6.00

Ice Tea REFILL

Sweet Green

$12.00

Sweet Red

$12.00

Garden Green

$12.00

Club Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Side Ice

Wine

Wine Taster

GL Champagne

$28.00

GL Crémant

$18.00

GL Rosé Spumante

$14.00

GL Orange

$15.00

GL Rosé

$17.00

GL Gavi

$14.00

GL Albariño

$16.00

GL Sancerre

$20.00Out of stock

GL Chablis

$24.00

GL Chardonnay

$21.00

GL Illahe Gruner Veltliner

$18.00

GL Pinot Noir

$18.00

GL Rioja

$14.00

GL Rosso di Montalcino

$18.00

GL Bordeaux

$16.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

GL Châteauneuf du Pape

$28.00

BTL Denis et Fils Crémant

$72.00

BTL Collalto Rosé Prosecco

$56.00

BTL Gremillet Champagne

$112.00

BTL L'Archetipo Littroto Bianco 2020

$80.00

BTL Triennes Rosé 2021

$68.00

BTL Tenuta Carretta Gavi 2018

$56.00

BTL Viños Trico Albariño 2020

$64.00

BTL Pierre Prieur Sancerre 2020

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Illahe Gruner Veltliner 2021

$72.00

BTL Domaine du Chardonnay Chablis 2020

$96.00

BTL Little Boat Chardonnay 2021

$84.00

BTL Planet Oregon Pinot Noir '19

$72.00

BTL Torre de Oña Rioja Rioja 2018

$56.00

BTL Ciacci Sangiovese 2019

$72.00

BTL Château Pascaud Bordeaux 2019

$64.00

BTL William Knuttel Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$80.00

BTL Mourchon Châteauneuf du Pape 2018

$112.00

Corkage

$50.00

Doyard NV Brut BdB 1er

$120.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Sous Bois

$165.00

Billercart-Salmon Rose

$195.00

Blet Sparkling Chenin '19

$74.00

Alma 4 Brut Chardonnay '16

$81.00

Vincent Grall Sancerre '16

$83.00Out of stock

Clément Sauvignon Blanc '19

$72.00Out of stock

Cellier des Cray Jacquere '20

$66.00

Les Equilibristes "Hirsute" Semillon '20

$60.00

Yohan Lardy Beaujolais Blanc '20

$64.00Out of stock

Bonnard Auxey-Duresses L'Argillas '20

$84.00

Girardin Puligny-Montrachet Les Engseigneres '19

$228.00

Leflaive Chassagne-Montrachet '18

$204.00

L'Archetipo Greco Bianco '18

$60.00

Viteadovest '19

$64.00

Cantina San Marino Biancale '19

$60.00

Pra "Monte Grand" Soave Classico '18

$84.00

Abbazia di Novacella Kerner '20

$55.00

Emedio Pepe Trebbiano d'Abruzzo '16

$216.00

Cocueliqot Chardonnay '19

$72.00

Donovan Park Sauv Blanc '20

$55.00Out of stock

Peter Michael "La Carriere" '19

$225.00

Vinos Trico Albarino '19

$55.00

Meinklang Pinot Gris "Graupert" '18

$68.00

Raiz Loureiro Blend '19

$55.00

Get The Party Started '19

$65.00

Tchotiaschvili Khikhvi Dry Amber '16

$65.00

Powell & Son M/R Barossa Valley

$117.00

Von Winning Paradiesgarten '17

$75.00

Domaine La Bernarde Provence '20

$60.00

JJ Confuron Nuits Villages '17

$129.00

Rebourgeon Mure Volnay '19

$111.00

Le Grappin Les Boucherottes Beune 1er '18

$204.00

Pierre Girardin Vosne-Romanee '19

$204.00

Anne Gros La Combe d'Orveau Chambolle-Musigny 1er '18

$291.00

Anne Gros Loachausses Echezeaux '18

$516.00

Anne Gros Les Barreaux Vosne-Romanee '18

$360.00

Anne Gros Maupertui Clos Vougeot '18

$630.00

Anne Gros Richebourg '17

$1,575.00

J Louis Chave "Offerus" '99

$171.00

Bonnefond Cote-Rotie '06

$234.00

Equilibriste Bordeaux Blend '20

$70.00

Domaine Cazes "Le Credo" '14

$96.00

Les Pallieres "Les Racines" Gigondas '08

$150.00

La Bastide Chateauneuf '19

$84.00Out of stock

Mourchon "Family Reserve" '16

$114.00

Chateau Cheval Blanc Grand Cru '15

$2,550.00

L'Archetipo Primitivo '15

$65.00

Boccella Aglianico '16

$60.00Out of stock

Cascina Adelaide Fossati Barolo '13

$150.00

Tenuta Carretta Cascina Ferrero Barolo '17

$69.00Out of stock

Ciacci Rosso di Montalcino '19

$65.00

Salicuti Brunello di Montalcino Piaggione '16

$255.00

Corte Pavone Brunello di Montalcino Riserva '15

$258.00

Ar.Pe.Pe Nebbiolo "Vigna Regina" Reserva '09

$255.00

Emidio Pepe Montepulcian d'Abruzzo '01

$630.00

Emidio Pepe Montepulcian d'Abruzzo '07

$585.00

Emidio Pepe Montepulcian d'Abruzzo '13

$375.00

Ventolaio Brunello '15

$90.00Out of stock

Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia '18

$675.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Noir '19

$60.00

Rafael et Fils Elk Home Ranch '16

$90.00

Hirsch Vineyard Bohan Dillon '19

$270.00

The Realm "Bard" 2019

$330.00

Pahlmeyer Napa Valley '11

$750.00

Progeny Reserve '15

$495.00

Caymus Napa Valley '01

$375.00

Peter Michael Les Pavots '19

$525.00

Altos Malbec '19

$55.00

Adega de Penalva Tempranillo '17

$50.00

Sabe Shot

$12.00

Agave Shot

$12.00

Cocktails

Skinny Margarita

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Bee's Knees

$15.00

Bellini

$15.00

Apperol Spritz

$17.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Negroni

$17.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$17.00

Campari

$14.00

Coffee Bar

Americano

$5.00

Baklava Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cortado

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.50

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Retail Coffee

$18.00

Spanish Latte

$6.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee REFILL

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Beer

Bitburger NA

$9.00

Warsteiner Pilsner

$9.00Out of stock

North Coast IPA

$9.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Anchor Lager

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Location

600 Venice Boulevard, Venice, CA 90291

Directions

